Strategic Communication Group/No Romanian has been confirmed with new coronavirus

Strategic Communication Group/No Romanian has been confirmed with new coronavirusPublicat:
So far no Romanian has been confirmed with the new coronavirus (COVID-19), 26 people being quarantined, and 2,077 - monitored at home, says the Strategic Communication Group.
According to the quoted source, at the moment, at the "Matei Bals" Institute, 32 samples are being analyzed from persons coming from the areas visited by the Italian citizen who was tested positive by the Italian authorities.
"In the last 24 hours as many as 137 phone calls have been made to the 112 emergency hotline (most in Bucharest - 44) regarding the coronavirus. We recommend citizens to call the emergency…
