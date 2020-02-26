Strategic Communication Group/No Romanian has been confirmed with new coronavirus

Stiri Recomandate

UPT îşi trimite studenţii şi angajaţii care au trecut prin Italia să se verifice de coronavirus

Universitatea de Medicină şi Farmacie Timişoara a decis efectiv suspendarea cursurilor pentru studenţii care au cursurile în limbi străine, Universitatea Politehnica Timişoara ia, la rândul ei, măsuri… [citeste mai departe]

Oradea a primit un Centru mobil de pregătire a paramedicilor, în valoare de 35.000 de euro

Oradea este al patrulea centru regional din ţară, după Bucureşti, Cluj şi Iaşi, care a primit Centru mobil de pregătire a paramedicilor, în valoare de 35.000 de euro, a declarat miercuri şeful Inspectoratului pentru… [citeste mai departe]

PNL schimbă planul, la consultările cu preşedintele: Aurescu, Boloş sau Predoiu, propuneri de premier tehnocrat (surse)

PNL ar putea renunţa, pe moment, la varianta Ludovic Orban premier şi ar putea propune preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis, la consultările de la Cotroceni, varianta… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă, despre posibilitatea de a deveni premier: Nici măcar nu comentez

Ciucă a negat faptul că i s-ar fi propus să fie prim-ministru. "Nici măcar nu comentez o astfel de propunere", a declarat Nicoale Ciucă, înainte de şedinţa Biroului Executiv al PNL, conform Agerpres. Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a anunţat… [citeste mai departe]

Grecia a anunțat primul caz de infectare cu coronavirus: O femeie de 38 de ani din Salonic, a picat testul la scurt timp după ce s-a întors din Italia

Grecia confirmă primul caz de infectare cu coronavirus, fiind vorba despre o femeie care a călătorit,… [citeste mai departe]

Documentar INCENDIAR despre tăierile ilegale de păduri din România la Festivalul Internaţional de la Copenhaga

Documentarul „Lemn/ Wood”, care vorbeşte despre tăierile ilegale de păduri din România, va avea premiera la Festivalul Internaţional de Film Documentar Copenhaga, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Câte zile libere vor fi acordate pentru Paște și Rusalii în 2020. Proiect pentru minivacanță, adoptat miercuri

Angajatorii vor putea acorda tuturor salariaților zi liberă pentru sărbătorirea Paștelui și Rusaliilor la date diferite, în funcție de calendarul fiecărei confesiuni, dar… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini cu polițiști suceveni la petrecere alături de contrabandiști

 Imagini scandaloase, cu polițiști care petrec alături de inculpați pentru contrabandă, câțiva dintre ei și condamnați, circulă de câteva zile în mediul online. Printre altele, la petrecere apar la aceeași masă doi vicoveni anchetați pentru contrabandă și… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat a ajuns de la mall la spital dupa ce s-a simțit rău

Un bărbat a fost dus la spital direct dintr-un mall din Capitală. Bărbatul se simțea rău, a mers la un cabinet medical din incinta complexului comercial și acolo a spus că s-a întors recent din Italia. În aceste condiții, au fost trimise la fața locului două mașini de pompieri,… [citeste mai departe]

Euro a mai scăzut față de cotația de ieri, dar se menține peste pragul de 4,8 lei

Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat, miercuri, un curs de referinţă de 4,8074 lei/euro, în scădere uşoară faţă de valoarea record atinsă marţi, potrivit news.ro.Marţi, euro a crescut la 4.8079 lei, cel mai mare nivel anunţat… [citeste mai departe]


Strategic Communication Group/No Romanian has been confirmed with new coronavirus

Publicat:
Strategic Communication Group/No Romanian has been confirmed with new coronavirus

So far no Romanian has been confirmed with the new coronavirus (COVID-19), 26 people being quarantined, and 2,077 - monitored at home, says the .

According to the quoted source, at the moment, at the "" Institute, 32 samples are being analyzed from persons coming from the areas visited by the Italian citizen who was tested positive by the Italian authorities.

"In the last 24 hours as many as 137 phone calls have been made to the 112 emergency hotline (most in Bucharest - 44) regarding the coronavirus. We recommend citizens to call the emergency

