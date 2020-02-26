Strategic Communication Group/No Romanian has been confirmed with new coronavirus

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Acting Minister of National Defense, Nicolae Ciuca, discussed on Wednesday with his Polish, Bulgarian and Georgian counterparts about allied cooperation, air policing missions and security challenges in the Black Sea region. The bilateral meetings of the high Romanian official took place on the sidelines…

- The dismissed Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Nechita-Adrian Oros, on the occasion of a meeting he had with the Ambassador of the Qatar state to Bucharest, Abdulla Nasser A. Alhemaidi, said the Romanian sheep breeders have a major interest in establishing sustainable partnerships for…

- Romanian athlete Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu took the gold medal in the 130 kg category, classical wrestling, on Tuesday evening, in the wrestling European Championships in Rome, after defeating in the final Georgian athlete Levan Arabuli (6-1). Alexuc-Ciurariu (CS Dinamo), who turned 30 on February 3,…

- Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that medical tests so far have not confirmed the infection with the novel coronavirus in a Romanian citizen from Italy, whose case the media reported on Friday. "The Romanian Embassy in Italy has taken, as a matter of urgency, steps with the relevant authorities…

- Over 1.72 million tourist arrivals were registered in Bucharest in the first ten months of this year, the highest number being recorded in September, respectively 196,410, according to the data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).Most arrivals, respectively 1.63 million…

- Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu met with the British Ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble, the two officials addressing issues related to international judicial cooperation and the status of Romanian citizens residing in the UK and of the UK residents in Romania after Brexit. At the same time,…

- The use of Google services and products brings Romanian companies 4.3 billion lei in annual turnover, mainly through the use of Google Search and Google Ads, shows the report 'The impact of Google products in Romania' by British company Public First, presented on Tuesday at a conference in Bucharest.According…

- KazMunayGas International has "a special contribution to strengthening Romania's energy security", and this company "will continue to operate in strict compliance with the Romanian law," the new ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Bucharest, Nurbakh Rustem told a news conference on Thursday. …