Speaker Ciolacu:Constanta Port became main entrance hub, firstly of grains toward the entire Europe

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, the national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said on Monday that he told PSD's ruling coalition partners that completing energy legislation and repealing special pensions are priorities, so that the finance minister may then build the…

- The draft law regarding the statute of judges and prosecutors was adopted, on Tuesday, by the plenary meeting of the Chamber of Deputies, with 198 votes "in favour," 80 votes "against" and 4 abstentions. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu stated that Romania and the Republic of Korea supported each other in the most difficult moments, including during the sanitary crisis and this represents "the true test" of the partnership between the two countries. Fii la curent cu cele mai…

- The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, who attended the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday, emphasized that the latter "decisively" influenced the evolution and development of his country through the "bold" economic policies that bear his name and contributed…

- The culture committee of the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday discussed the way in which political parties finance certain broadcasts for advertising outside of electoral campaigns, as shown in a Recorder investigation, with National Audio-visual Council (CNA) representatives participating, told Agerpres.…

- Clothing items from Bangladesh as well as electronic cigarettes and watches from China allegedly counterfeited and undeclared of a total value of nearly 4.5 million lei were found by authorities in two containers that arrived in the port of Constanta, the Coast Guard informed on Tuesday. Fii…

- Parliament will be illuminated, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in the colors of the Ukrainian flag - blue and yellow, to mark the National Flag Day and the Independence Day celebrated by the neighboring country, the Chamber of Deputies informed. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, the national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the ruling coalition, said on Tuesday that there will most likely be a select parliamentary committee that will deal with justice legislation instead of Parliament's judiciary committees.…