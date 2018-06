Eugen Tomac - new chairman of PMP

Eugen Tomac was elected on Saturday as the new Chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP). The new executive chairman of the party is Marius Pascan and Dorinel Onaca is the secretary general. Petru Movila, Catalin Cristache, Catalin Bulf, Gabriela Dobrota, Mircea Samartinean, Clement Negrut, Ionus Simionca are some of the vice-chairmen… [citeste mai departe]