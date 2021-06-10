South-eastern Europe largest data centre is being built in Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Gabriel Constantin Bârtaş, fost ambasador al României în Polonia a fost  trimis în judecată după ce a fost prins beat la volan

Gabriel Constantin Bârtaş, fostul ambasador al României în Polonia, revocat în 2008 de către preşedintele Băsescu, a fost trimis în… [citeste mai departe]

Piaţa muncii după pandemie: Specialiştii şi muncitorii calificaţi s-ar putea întoarce în străinătate. Ce măsuri trebuie să ia angajatorii

Angajatorii români se tem de faptul că, începând din această toamnă, vor avea din nou dificultăţi în a găsi… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep se mărită. Imagini cu inelul de logodnă

Simona Halep se pregătește de nuntă. Tenismena a primit inelul de la iubitul ei, Toni Iuruc.  Tenismena a fost cerută în căsătorie de iubitul ei, Toni Iuruc, în vârstă de 42 de ani.  Simona s-a fotografiat cu inelul de logodnă primit de la iubit, iar fericirea i se citește pe chip. Simona… [citeste mai departe]

Începe One World Romania 14

Vineri, 11 iunie, începe a 14-a ediție a festivalului de film documentar și drepturile omului One World Romania. Aceasta va celebra femeile și lupta lor pentru a se afirma drept membri cu drepturi egale în societate, va conține o retrospectivă dedicată cineastei germane Ulrike Ottinger și va face un tur de orizont al intersecției dintre […] Articolul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO viral pe internet. Un bărbat s-a bronzat cu modelul maştii pe faţă

O înregistrare video cu un bărbat care povesteşte despre cum a reuşit neplăcuta performanţă de a se bronza cu masca de protecţie pe faţă a devenit virală pe reţelele de socializare. Urmele măştii de pe faţa sa au stârnit amuzamentul celor mai mulţi… [citeste mai departe]

Oamenii de afaceri plâng după Orban. Cîțu i-a țepuit pe toate părțile

Banii din PNRR nu sunt pentru România, ci pentru interesele celor aflați la guvernare. Și aflăm, astfel, că planul prezentat de Florin Cîțu este cu totul altul decât cel pe care îl făcuse Ludovic Orban. Oamenii de afaceri români spun că planul lui… [citeste mai departe]

PSD se vede la guvernare alături de liberali, PNL exclude însă acest scenariu

Fostul președinte al PNL, senatoarea Alina Gorghiu a declarat că partidul din care face parte exclude orice colaborare la guvernare cu social-democraţii. Reacția sa vine la declarația lui Vasile Dîncu, preşedintele Consiliului Naţional al PSD,… [citeste mai departe]

Vești bune pentru veterani. Indemnizație de gratitudine pentru supraviețuitorii războaielor mondiale

Guvernul a adoptat o ordonanță, în ultima ședință prin care foștii veteranii și văduvele acestora vor primi, lunar o sumă care depășește 2.500 de lei sub formă de indemnizație de gratitudine.… [citeste mai departe]

Adrian Chirvasă, protopop al Protoieriei Vaslui: Să dăm dovadă de aceeaşi dragoste de credinţă şi de ţară ca eroii neamului

Protopopul de Vaslui, Adrian Chirvasă, a transmis, joi, cu ocazia slujbei de pomenire a eroilor neamului, că aceştia au fost un exemplu… [citeste mai departe]

(P) Servicii de închirieri autocare și microbuze moderne și deferite tipuri de servicii transport.

Există multe companii în România care oferă servicii de închirieri autocare și microbuze precum și diferite servicii de transport. Puține companii însă reușesc să furnizeze servicii de acest gen de… [citeste mai departe]


South-eastern Europe largest data centre is being built in Romania

Publicat:
ClusterPower a hybrid cloud services provider announced that it will build near Craiova the largest data centre in Romania and one of the largest in Europe. ClusterPower will create a one-stop-shop artificial intelligence infrastructure, following an initial investment of RON 172 million (E36 million), of which RON 82 million is provided by the state aid […] The post South-eastern Europe largest data centre is being built in Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Dupa ce a mutat-o din prime time, noua șefa a TVR suspenda emisiunea lui Ionuț Cristache

14:11, 10.06.2021 - Emisiunea “Romania9”, realizata de Ionuț Cristache la TVR, a fost suspendata pana luni. Motivul invocat de conducerea televiziunii publice: pregatirea unei ediții speciale. Decizia de astazi a noii șefe a TVR, Ramona Saseanu, cunoscuta pentru emisiunile prin care promova vrajitoarele din Craiova, vine,…

Ford invests E248m in Romania to produce a new commercial vehicle

15:40, 27.04.2021 - Ford Motor Company said on Tuesday it is investing E248 million in the production of a new light commercial vehicle at its Craiova assembly plant in Romania starting in 2023 with a fully electric version to ready a year later, according to seenews.com. “It will be Ford’s first full-electric vehicle…

Tenis: Romania a fost invisa de Italia in Cupa Billie Jean King

21:00, 17.04.2021 - Echipa feminina de tenis a Romaniei a fost invinsa de formatia Italiei (3-1), in play-off-ul Grupei Mondiale a competitiei Billie Jean King Cup, dupa ce Mihaela Buzarnescu a fost intrecuta de Elisabetta Cocciaretto, cu 7-5, 7-6 (5), sambata, in Sala Polivalenta din Cluj. Buzarnescu (32 ani, 137 WTA)…

EIB to lend E24m to Bucharest Medical University to enhance facilities

18:10, 14.04.2021 - The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Wednesday that it has agreed to loan Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest 24million euro to enhance research, academic and student facilities, according to seenews.com EIB will support a total of 48million euro of investments to upgrade…

COVID-19: Over 2 million people vaccinated in Romania

13:05, 31.03.2021 - Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU announced on Wednesday that more than 2 million people have been immunised against COVID-19 in Romania. “This morning we exceeded the threshold of 2,000,000 people who all have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 3,050,742 doses have been administered,”…

European Investment Bank Group to support Romania with E809 million

21:56, 18.03.2021 - The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Thursday in a press release that higher education, water distribution, energy efficiency and private sector investment across Romania will benefit from the E809 million with the aim to support Romania. “The European Investment Bank Group has made a crucial…

Tot mai mulți romani renunța la vaccinul AstraZeneca. Numarul celor care s-au retras crește la 11.168 in doua zile

15:45, 13.03.2021 - Numarul romanilor care renunța la imunizarea cu AstraZeneca este in continua creștere. Grupul de Comunicare Strategica anunța ca pana sambata, 13 martie, 11.168 de persoane s-au retras de la vaccinarea cu serul AstraZeneca.   Reacția romanilor a venit imediat dupa ce coordonatorul Campaniei de vaccinare…

Uber expands its services to Craiova in the Southern part of Romania

11:10, 12.03.2021 - Uber is available in Craiova,  a city in the south of Romania starting from Thursday making it the seventh city in Romania where the service operates, according to Business Review. “We are happy to launch Uber in Craiova, one of the most important cities in the South of the country. We are seeing great…


