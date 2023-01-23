South Africa defends naval exercise with Russia and ChinaPublicat:
South Africa defended its planned naval exercise with Russia and China next month amid criticism over its noncommital stance on the war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. South Africa’s Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans said it has conducted similar military maneuvers with the US, UK and France without attracting “hype.” “South Africa, like any […] The post South Africa defends naval exercise with Russia and China appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
