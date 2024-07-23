SOE Granholm: Biden-Harris Administration is delivering on an unprecedented industrial strategy for clean energy

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The next phase of site-specific engineering studies for the Doicesti small modular reactors project will be launched on Wednesday, with this carbon-free energy source expected to help phase out Romania's coal-fired assets and position it as a potential hub in the SMR supply chain, U.S. Department of…

- Romania is very committed to doing green transition in a way that is pragmatic and feasible and an example to the region and the world, which entails the use of gas in the short and medium term, but also of nuclear energy, Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said on Tuesday at the Business Forum of the…

- Only with energy security, affordable energy for the economy and population and economic competitiveness can the decisive step be taken towards the next essential objective - obtaining clean, green energy, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday, at the Business Forum organized at the Palace of…

- The enlargement of the 57th Air Base is an important step in Romania's efforts to adapt to the new realities of the current and future security environment and a major contribution to strengthening the role of pillar of stability that our country has assumed in the Black Sea region, Chief of Staff of…

- Overall industrial production prices (domestic and foreign markets) decreased 4% in April 2024, compared to April 2023, and 0.01% compared to the previous month, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Tuesday.

- Alegerile locale din acest an au prins Turda intr-un avant de dezvoltare nemaiintalnit dupa 1989. Deși nu are resursele unor municipii reședința de județ, Turda s-a remarcat la nivel național prin multitudinea de fonduri europene atrase pe diverse proiecte, prin construirea unei sali polivalente precum…

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday that there has been a long-standing relationship between the Turkish and Romanian secret services regarding the fight against terrorism."Romania and Turkey are not competitors.

- Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said that at his White House meeting the same day he discussed with US President Joe Biden deepening the strategic partnership between Romania and the US, mentioning that he thanked Biden for the substantial contribution of the US to ensuring the security…