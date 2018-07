Romanias five-month crude imports at over 3.46 ml toe

Romania's crude imports over January - May 2018 were in excess of 3.46 ml toe, up by 620,100 toe (21.8 percent) from the same period of the year before, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced. The country's crude output in the reporting period was of 1.394 ml toe, down 2.9 percent… [citeste mai departe]