Coronavirus UPDATE: 7,676 new cases , 121 deaths , 12 free beds at ICU nationally

As many as 7,676 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 67,000 tests being done, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Saturday. So far, 1,187,773 cases of people infected… [citeste mai departe]