Soaring energy prices climb up EU’s political agenda

Mesaj Ro-Alert cu îndemn la vaccinare, trimis de DSU

Departamentul pentru Situații de Urgență, condus de Raed Arafat, a emis miercuri un mesaj Ro-Alert care a fost trimis la nivel național pe telefoanele cetățenilor. Mesajul intitulat „Alertă extremă” conține următorul îndemn: „În contextul creșterii accelerate a ratei de infectare la nivel național… [citeste mai departe]

De ce nu vrea PSD să preia guvernarea

În comentariile publice de ieri s-a făcut mare caz de faptul că Marcel Ciolacu a declarat că nu se va duce la consultările de la Cotroceni cu o propunere de prim-ministru din partea PSD. Laşitate, politicianism, dorinţă de răzbunare, dispreţ faţă de suferinţele românilor… Acestea au fost doar câteva dintre reproşurile dure… [citeste mai departe]

Sute de maşini blocate la intrarea în Vaslui după ce remorca unui tir s-a detaşat de autovehicul

Un şofer de tir a provocat un ambuteiaj de proporţii la intrarea în oraşul Vaslui. Remorca autovehicului s-a desprins exact în momentul în care tirul intra de pe un drum secundar pe şoseaua principală,… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou mamifer mezozoic descoperit în Haţeg

O specie nouă de mamifer primitiv de la finalul Mezozoicului (Cretacic terminal) a fost descrisă de o echipă româno-belgiană - alcătuită din Vlad Codrea şi Alexandru Solomon, de la Universitatea Babeş-Bolyai, respectiv Muzeul Judeţean Mureş şi din Thierry Smith, Ghéreint Devillet, de la Institutul Regal de Ştiinţele… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 1.000 de participanți la o nouă ediție a Congresului Naţional de Urologie ROMURO

Lucrările congresului au început azi și se vor derula exclusiv on-line, pe parcursul a trei zile.   Astăzi a debutat una dintre cele mai importante  manifestări ştiinţifice medicale din domeniul Urologiei, care și câștigat… [citeste mai departe]

Reacția lui Connect-R când l-a auzit pe Mihai Petre că țipă la soția sa. Ce făcuse Elwira la „Asia Express”: „A înnebunit”

Tensiunea de la „Asia Express” își spune cuvântul, iar în momentele de agitație concurenții nu-și mai dau seama de ceea ce fac.… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMĂ ORĂ Guvernul Cîțu a AMÂNAT ora primei ședințe de după DEMITEREA cu scor istoric

Guvernul se va reuni în şedinţă miercuri, la Palatul Victoria, de la ora 19,00, în loc de ora 17,00, cum fusese programat iniţial, a informat Biroul de presă al Executivului. Este prima şedinţă de Guvern după ce… [citeste mai departe]

Medic, despre pandemie: Să vă fie foarte clar, dacă faci COVID ai o şansă din 5 că te va omorî!

Un cunoscut psihiatru din România prezintă din nou beneficiile vaccinării şi aduce în discuţie scenarii înfricoşătoare privind valul 4 al pandemiei. Medicul Gabriel Diaconu spune că nimeni nu va scăpa… [citeste mai departe]

Elevii dintr-un liceu piteştean şi-au făcut pe whatsap „Grupul «proştilor» care s-au vaccinat”

Au făcut guvernanții ce au făcut și iar au împărțit în două societatea românească. De data asta în nevaccinați și vaccinați. Și de aici nu a mai fost decât un pas până la discriminare. De o parte… [citeste mai departe]

Podul de la Şoldanu-Radovanu va fi gata în luna noiembrie. La cât se ridică investiţia

Lucrările pentru construirea unui pod la Şoldanu peste râul Argeş, o investiţie de 6 milioane de lei, au intrat în linie dreaptă. Muncitorii sunt pe şantier, iar în luna noiembrie podul va fi finalizat. [citeste mai departe]


Soaring energy prices climb up EU’s political agenda

Soaring energy prices climb up EU’s political agenda

said on Wednesday it would scrutinise its power market design and consider proposals to revamp EU regulation, as the bloc seeks to keep its plans to tackle climate change on track amid record-high energy costs, according to Reuters.  European electricity and gas prices have rocketed higher this year as tight gas supplies

