Soaring energy prices climb up EU’s political agenda The European Union said on Wednesday it would scrutinise its power market design and consider proposals to revamp EU regulation, as the bloc seeks to keep its plans to tackle climate change on track amid record-high energy costs, according to Reuters. European electricity and gas prices have rocketed higher this year as tight gas supplies […] The post Soaring energy prices climb up EU’s political agenda appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Poland has joined a growing group of countries seeking European Union action to curb surging gas and energy prices, as governments take steps to protect consumers from higher bills, according to Reuters. Benchmark European gas prices have rocketed as tight supply has collided with high demand in economies…

- European Union governments committed to a joint EU–U.S. declaration on technology cooperation on Wednesday, just in time for a key transatlantic meeting, after France threatened to block it unless it was watered down, EU diplomats said, according to Reuters. Senior U.S. and European Union officials…

- France is set to sell 52 Caesar artillery guns to the Czech Republic in a deal worth 257 million euros ($301 million) as Paris pushes for greater European defence autonomy, an Armed Forces Ministry official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Europe…

- The Romanian Parliament passed a draft decision, on Thursday, to set up a parliamentary committee of inquiry to identify the causes of the substantial rise in gas and electricity prices, senators and deputies said. Energy minister Virgil Popescu said that he voted for this committee of inquiry because…

- Three people died and eight were seriously injured on Wednesday when a Munich-to-Prague express train ran through a stop signal and collided with a local commuter train in the Czech Republic, Czech authorities said, according to Reuters. Several passengers were taken by helicopters to hospitals from…

- European stocks lifted and bond prices fell across the euro area on Wednesday as investors bet an earlier flight to safety sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant was overdone, according to Reuters. With a key European Central Bank meeting on Thursday which is expected to…

- Europe‘s drug regulator on Wednesday refrained from making any recommendations on mixing shots of COVID-19 vaccines from different drugmakers and said it was too early to confirm if and when an additional booster dose would be needed, according to Reuters. The European Medicines Agency (EMA), however,…

- The European Union is set to propose measures on Wednesday, as part of a broad climate package, that signal the end of petrol (gasoline) and diesel car sales within 20 years, and accelerate a switch to electric propulsion, according to Reuters. Many carmakers have already announced huge investments…