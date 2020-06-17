SNSPA, UBB - against political, ideologic intrusion in academic milieu

Stiri Recomandate

Gestul şocant al unui tânăr care a sunat la 112. S-a dat drept femeie şi a reclamat că patru bărbaţi doresc să o violeze

Potrivit comunicatului al IPJ Gorj, în cursul nopţii de marţi spre miercuri, poliţiştii au fost sesizaţi printr-un apel la 112 de un tânăr de 18… [citeste mai departe]

Solstitiul de vara 2020. 15 curiozitati despre cea mai lunga zi a anului

Solstitiul de vara 2020: 1. In acest an, solstitiul de vara este pe 21 iunie Solstitiul de vara are loc intotdeauna intre 20 si 22 iunie si pentru ca rotatia Pamantului nu este reflectata cu exactitate in calendar, data precisa a evenimentului se schimba usor… [citeste mai departe]

Credite prin Programul IMM Invest. Băncile au acordat împrumuturi de peste 800 de MILIOANE de euro

"Unde a ajuns astăzi programul IMM Invest. Probabil nu foarte departe cum s-ar aştepta unii. Din punctul meu de vedere cred că este în parametri acest program. Şi ca să dau câteva cifre. Luni, programul… [citeste mai departe]

Atenţie români, nu deschideţi mail-urile de la Poşta Română, BT şi DHL. Un nou val de atacuri cibernetice

În momentul în care victima accesează link-ul sau fişierul infectat din e-mail, ameninţarea denumită Agent Tesla se instalează pe sistem și e capabilă să transmită atacatorilor… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbați din Cetatea de Baltă și Șona reținuți de polițiștii din Jidvei pentru furt calificat

La data de 16 iunie 2020, polițiștii Secției 6 Poliție Rurală Jidvei i-au identificat și reținut, pentru o perioadă de 24 de ore, pe doi bărbați, unul de 34 de ani, din comuna Cetatea de Baltă și celălalt… [citeste mai departe]

#COVID19 Numărul de infectări din Prahova urcă la 181, după 5 noi cazuri raportate în ultimele 24 de ore

De la începutul epidemiei și până în prezent, la nivelul județului Prahova, 181 de persoane au fost confirmate cu noul coronavirus, iar dintre acestea șapte au decedat și 104 au fost… [citeste mai departe]

SCANDAL la Roșia Montană. Bărbat de 33 de ani, din localitatea Dăroaia, reținut după ce ar fi amenințat și lovit trei persoane

Ziarul Unirea SCANDAL la Roșia Montană. Bărbat de 33 de ani, din localitatea Dăroaia, reținut după ce ar fi amenințat și lovit trei… [citeste mai departe]

ACCIDENT pe DN75 la Câmpeni: Tânără rănită după ce o mașină s-a răsturnat pe marginea drumului

O tânără de 18 ani a suferit leziuni în urma unui accident rutier petrecut în noaptea de marți spre miercuri pe DN75, la Câmpeni. Era pasageră într-o mașină ce s-a răsturnat după ce a lovit un… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr de 26 de ani din Blaj reținut de polițiști, după ce a spart geamul unui autoturism și a sutras un telefon mobil și 400 de lei

La data de 16 iunie 2020, polițiștii de investigații criminale din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Blaj au luat măsura reținerii,… [citeste mai departe]

CFR Cluj e mare favorită și la pariuri! Cota ardelenilor la titlu e infimă în comparație cu FCSB și Craiova!

CFR Cluj a câștigat întâlnirea cu FCSB din prima etapă de la reluarea Ligii 1, însă, la pariuri, cota clujenilor pentru câștigarea campionatului nu s-a modificat simțitor.… [citeste mai departe]


SNSPA, UBB - against political, ideologic intrusion in academic milieu

Publicat:
of Political and (SNSPA) considers it regrettable that important issues, with special consequences for Romanian society, are legislated in a superficial manner, without understanding the concepts and without consulting the relevant social partners, namely the academic scientific community.

Moreover, the activity of the university environment "was disturbed by political interferences, once again, the political actors violating the university autonomy" reads a SNSPA release transmitted on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

"Without clarifying what exactly…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


President Iohannis, Irish PM Varadkar hold phone call on coronavirus crisis, EU agenda, UN cooperation

22:48, 27.05.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis had a phone call with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the initiative of the Irish side on Wednesday, the two addressing the measures adopted in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bilateral relations, the European agenda, and cooperation at UN level, the Presidential…

Debate on simple motion against Int Min Vela has begun in the Senate

17:09, 26.05.2020 - The debate on the simple motion entitled "Romanian democracy adrift. With a broken sail, in a time of pandemic", tabled by the Social Democrats against the Minister of the Interior, Marcel Vela, began on Tuesday in the Senate plenary.(for the word "sale" used in the motion's title, the name…

Iohannis calls for support of credible political forces, business milieu to provide confidence to employees, entrepreneurs

18:39, 19.05.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Tuesday that the vision for Romania's development in the next years will be based on innovation, competitiveness and massive investments in transport, energy infrastructure, but also in the healthcare one, and requested the support of "credible" political forces…

Simple motion submitted by PSD against Finance Minister, approved by Chamber of Deputies

14:27, 13.05.2020 - The Chamber of Deputies has approved, on Wednesday, the simple motion submitted by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) against the Minister of Finance, Florin Citu. The simple motion, titled "The Citu virus has infected the national economy," was debated in the session on Monday.Voting "for"…

EBRD downgrades Romania's economic growth forecast in 2020

10:37, 13.05.2020 - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has downgraded its estimates of Romania's economic developments in 2020 as a result of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report published on Wednesday by the bank. According to the latest EBRD forecasts, the Romanian…

Sen.Tariceanu: Iohannis to prove in Parliament PSD agreed with foreign power to cede part of Romanian territory

15:08, 29.04.2020 - Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Wednesday that President Klaus Iohannis must come to Parliament to prove the "grave accusation" that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) had "a hidden deal" with a foreign power to cede part of the national territory.…

MAE: Romanian citizen infected with novel coronavirus died in Germany, he was a seasonal worker

08:52, 16.04.2020 - A Romanian citizen infected with the novel coronavirus died in Germany, where he was a seasonal worker, in the Baden-Wurttemberg region, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). According to the Ministry, the person died on Saturday and on Wednesday the German authorities confirmed he was infected…

Iohannis: Romanian society needs proof of each citizen's solidarity and responsibility, regardless of ethnicity

10:56, 08.04.2020 - In a message this Wednesday on International Roma Day, President Klaus Iohannis says that "In this extremely difficult period, when the absolute priority is the limitation of the negative effects produced by the COVID-19 epidemic, the Romanian society needs the proof of each citizen's solidarity…


