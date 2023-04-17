Slovakia gives Ukraine remaining 9 of 13 promised warplanes

Stiri Recomandate

Erou de meserie, erou si in timpul liber. Un paramedic constantean a facut diferenta dintre viata si moarte pentru victima unui accident rutier

Pe 16 aprilie, a avut loc un accident destul de puternic pe DN 22, la intersectia cu localitatea Sibioara, pe sensul… [citeste mai departe]

Pitești. Cazul polițiștilor acuzați că au sufocat un pensionar în Autogara Sud a ajuns în atenția Departamentului de Stat SUA

Cazul polițiștilor acuzaţi de moartea unui pensionar din Argeș a ajuns în atenția autorităților din Statele Unite. În Raportul Departamentului… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul interimar al Slovaciei a aprobat interzicerea importului de cereale şi a unor produse agricole din Ucraina

Guvernul interimar al Slovaciei a aprobat, în şedinţa sa de luni desfăşurată online, interzicerea, începând cu 19 aprilie, a importului de cereale şi a unor produse agricole… [citeste mai departe]

Suedia lansează cel mai mare exerciţiu militar din ultimii 25 de ani

Suedia a lansat luni cel mai mare exerciţiu militar din ultimii 25 de ani, cu participarea a până la 26.000 de soldaţi din 14 ţări, în timp ce ţara scandinavă se confruntă un impas în privinţa aderării la NATO, transmit France Presse şi DPA. [citeste mai departe]

Site-ul Ministerului Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice şi Administraţiei, atacat cibernetic

Ministerul Dezvoltării anunţă, luni, că site-ul propriu a fost ţinta unui atac cibernetic. ”Ministerul Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice şi Administraţiei lucrează la soluţionarea problemelor tehnice apărute şi colaborează… [citeste mai departe]

Budăi, despre majorarea salariului minim: Discutăm cu partenerii sociali pentru o nouă creştere, fie la început de an, fie vedem când

Există un dialog permanent cu sindicatele şi patronatele privind creşterea salariului minim, de anul viitor, a spus luni ministrul… [citeste mai departe]

Criza din Sudan. Trei angajați ONU au fost uciși / Bilanțul total al morților crește

Trei angajați ONU se află pe lista cu persoane decedate în timpul confruntărilor armate din Sudan. 97 de oameni au murit, potrivit statisticilor oficiale.Trei lucrători ai Programului Alimentar Mondial al ONU au fost uciși… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Dezvoltării, reacție după ce hackerii au spart site-ul instituției. Cât de afectate au fost datele românilor

"Ministerul Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice şi Administraţiei lucrează la soluţionarea problemelor tehnice apărute şi colaborează cu autorităţile statului… [citeste mai departe]

Statele Unite, noua campioană mondială la hochei feminin

Selecţionata Statelor Unite a devenit campioană mondială la hochei pe gheaţă feminin după ce a învins în finală reprezentativa Canadei cu 6-3. Statele Unite, a căror ultimă victorie la un Campionat Mondial data din 2019, au marcat prin Hilary Knight, autoarea unei triple, Abbey Murphy,… [citeste mai departe]

Cazul polițiștilor din Argeș acuzați că au sufocat un pensionar a ajuns în atenția Departamentului de Stat SUA

Procurorii Parchetului Militar au analizat dosarul timp de un an și opt luni, însă ulterior, acesta a ajuns la Parchetului de pe lângă Tribunalul Argeș. Cei doi poliţişti… [citeste mai departe]


Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Slovakia gives Ukraine remaining 9 of 13 promised warplanes

Publicat:
Slovakia has delivered the remaining nine of the 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets that it promised to Ukraine, the said on Monday, according to AP News. The ministry said the warplanes were transported overland for security reasons in a “complicated logistics operation.” The first four were flown from Slovakia to Ukraine by Ukrainian […] The post Slovakia gives Ukraine remaining 9 of 13 promised warplanes appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

