Slovakia gives Ukraine remaining 9 of 13 promised warplanes Slovakia has delivered the remaining nine of the 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets that it promised to Ukraine, the Slovak Defense Ministry said on Monday, according to AP News. The ministry said the warplanes were transported overland for security reasons in a "complicated logistics operation." The first four were flown from Slovakia to Ukraine by Ukrainian

