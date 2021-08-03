Six COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

Stiri Recomandate

Lucian Bode, ministrul de Interne, nu şi-a publicat lucrarea de doctorat, ba mai mult, acesta şi-a secretizat teza cu o zi înainte de a fi făcută publică

Cu o zi înainte de termenul anunţat pentru publicarea integrală a tezei sale de doctorat… [citeste mai departe]

Cererea lui Kim Jong Un, înainte să reia negocierile cu SUA. Nimeni nu se aștepta la așa ceva

Kim Jong Un pune condiții dure Statelor Unite ale Americii, pentru reluarea discuțiilor despre denuclearizare. Nimeni nu se aștepta la așa ceva, oficialii americani au rămas cu gura căscată! Cererea dură a… [citeste mai departe]

Preoții și creștinii protestează în centrul capitaliei împotriva vaccinării anti-COVID-19

Un grup de preoți împreună cu ulți creștini organizează un protest în centrul capitalei împotriva vaccinării anti-COVID-19. Într-o declarație a Metropoliei Moldovei, se arată că: ,, Poziția Bisericii Ortodoxe… [citeste mai departe]

Militantul belarus, dat dispărut cu o zi în urmă, a fost găsit spânzurat într-un parc din Kiev

Directorul unei organizaţii neguvernamentale, cu sediul la Kiev, ce acorda ajutor persoanelor care fugeau din calea persecuţiilor din Belarus, dat dispărut cu o zi în urmă în Ucraina, a fost găsit spânzurat… [citeste mai departe]

Ilinca Vandici, dezvăluiri neașteptate despre copilărie. „Părinții nu au fost alături de mine”

Ilinca Vandici, prezentatoarea „Bravo, ai stil!” de la Kanal D, a vorbit despre un subiect senzsibil din viața ei. Vedeta, care este mama unui băiețel, Zian, a recunoscut că nu a fost niciodată… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Un sat din Turcia a fost mistuit de flăcări în 15 de minute

Feroce. Acesta este cuvântul potrivit pentru amploarea și intensitatea incendiilor de vegetație care fac prăpăd în sudul și estul Turciei. Imaginile următoare au fost înregistrate de o echipă a televiziunii britanice Sky News. Jurnaliștii au văzut cu ochii lor cum… [citeste mai departe]

Vizita la o clinica de ginecologie este mai improtanta decat pare!

De ce ar trebui sa mergem la o clinica de ginecologie in mod regulat? Vizita la o clinica de ginecologie poate reprezenta o sursa de anxietate si stres pentru unele femei. Totusi, consulturile periodice si analizele de rutina au o importanta deosebita in viata tuturor… [citeste mai departe]

Galaxy Watch 4: Ce senzor nou introduce Samsung pe smartwatch-ul său premium

Cu aproximativ o săptămână înainte de evenimentul Galaxy Unpacked, în cadrul căruia Samsung va dezvălui noile sale telefoane pliabile , am aflat detalii și despre Galaxy Watch 4, următoarea generație a smartwatch-ului sud-coreenilor, care este pregătit… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii locali au verificat cum parchează băcăuanii

În perioada 28-31iulie 2021polițiștii locali din cadrul Serviciului Siguranță Rutieră și Eliberare Premise de Liberă Trecere au desfășurat o amplă acțiune care a vizat respectarea prevederilor legale privind regimul de acces și circulație, staționare și parcare pentru diferite categorii… [citeste mai departe]


Six COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

Publicat:
Six COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

Another six Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Tuesday by the (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

According to GCS, these are three men and three women who were hospitalised in the counties of Bacau, Brasov, Neamt and Teleorman.

All deaths were recorded in patients who had comorbidities, Agerpres informs.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 34,297 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

Five COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

14:20, 02.08.2021 - Another five Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force. According to GCS, these are two men and three women who were hospitalised…

Two COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

14:15, 04.07.2021 - Another two Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, and one from December 2020 entered by the public health directorates at the request of the Ministry of Health, according to data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel…

Only 5 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

13:41, 01.07.2021 - Another 75 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 70 from 2020 and early 2021 entered by the public health directorates at the request of the Ministry of Health, according to data released on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official…

Only 4 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

13:40, 30.06.2021 - Another 181 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 177 from 2020 and early 2021 entered by the public health directorates at the request of the Ministry of Health, according to data released on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the…

7 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

13:56, 25.06.2021 - Another 140 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 138 from 2020 and early 2021 entered by the public health directorates at the request of the Ministry of Health, according to data released on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official…

Only 7 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

14:00, 24.06.2021 - Another 145 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 138 from 2020 and early 2021 entered by the public health directorates at the request of the Ministry of Health, according to data released on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the…

Only 11 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

14:25, 23.06.2021 - Another 161 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 150 from 2020 and early 2021 entered by the public health directorates at the request of the Ministry of Health, according to data released on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the…

Only four COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

13:51, 22.06.2021 - Another 74 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 70 from 2020 and early 2021 entered by the public health directorates at the request of the Ministry of Health, according to data released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official…


