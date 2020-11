Judo: Andreea Chitu wins silver at European Championships in Prague

Romanian athlete Andreea Chitu won the silver gold medal in the 52kg category of the European Seniors Championships 2020 in Prague, after she was defeated by waza ari by Italian Odette Giuffrida on Thursday. Chitu and Giuffrida have met 13 times so far, the Romanian… [citeste mai departe]