Central Bank raises key rate to 2.5 pct per annum

The Board of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) has decided to raise the benchmark interest rate to 2.5 pct from 2.25 pct per annum beginning 8 May, a release by the central bank sent to AGERPRES on Monday informs. The key rate has been unchanged since February 2018, when it was raised to 2.25 pct per… [citeste mai departe]