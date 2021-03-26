Simona Halep scored the 400th WTA main-draw victory of her career

Stiri Recomandate

Bucuresti, Londra și Paris, singurele curse de pe Aeroportul Satu Mare

Bucuresti, Londra și Paris, singurele curse de pe Aeroportul Satu Mare

Bucuresti, Londra și Paris sunt singurele destinatii oferite pasagerilor de conducerea Aeroportului Satu Mare. Judetul nostru a rămas și fără cursele estivale spre Constanta, acestea fiind mutate la Oradea, Cluj și Timisoara. Cursele către Londra se reiau din… [citeste mai departe]

Poliția Capitalei, măsuri ferme în legătură cu protestul de la metrou: O parte dintre protestatari au fost identificați și sancționați

Poliția Capitalei, măsuri ferme în legătură cu protestul de la metrou: O parte dintre protestatari au fost identificați și sancționați

Ciprian Romanescu, purtătorul de cuvânt al Poliției Capitalei, a reacționat cu privire la protestul spontan de la… [citeste mai departe]

ACCIDENT pe DN7, lângă Vințu de Jos: Carambol cu trei mașini, provocat de un șofer băut. O persoană rănită

ACCIDENT pe DN7, lângă Vințu de Jos: Carambol cu trei mașini, provocat de un șofer băut. O persoană rănită

Un șofer aflat sub influența alcoolului a provocat un accident rutier pe DN7, lângă Vințu de Jos, în timp ce depășea o coloană de autoturisme. O persoană a fost rănită și… [citeste mai departe]

Greva de la metrou a dezechilibrat sistemul energetic al Capitalei. Zona Unirii, cea mai afectată

Greva de la metrou a dezechilibrat sistemul energetic al Capitalei. Zona Unirii, cea mai afectată

Greva de vineri dimineaţa de la metrou a creat dezechilibre în întregul sistem energetic al Capitalei, deoarece nu a fost anunţată nici furnizorului şi nici distribuitorului de energie din Bucureşt. Metrorex… [citeste mai departe]

Stadionul Cluj Arena, pregătit pentru găzduirea Campionatului European de Atletism pe echipe

Stadionul Cluj Arena, pregătit pentru găzduirea Campionatului European de Atletism pe echipe

O delegație a European Athletics a vizitat recent Cluj Arena în vederea verificării condițiilor oferite pentru găzduirea, în premieră pentru România, a Campionatului European de Atletism pe echipe, cu probe pe un… [citeste mai departe]

„Performance” la Timișoara, de Ziua Mondială a Teatrului

„Performance” la Timișoara, de Ziua Mondială a Teatrului

În acest an, Institutul Internațional de Teatru a invitat-o pe actrița Helen Mirren să scrie mesajul de Ziua Mondială a Teatrului, sărbătorită în 27 martie. „Splendida cultură a teatrului va dăinui câtă vreme va exista umanitatea pe pământ. Imboldul creativ al scriitorilor, designerilor,… [citeste mai departe]

Onești: Presiune scăzută pe Calea Mărășești

Onești: Presiune scăzută pe Calea Mărășești

Pentru remedierea unei avarii aparute astazi pe Calea Marasesti din Onești, RAJA SA a fost nevoita sa scada presiunea apei potabile astazi, vineri, 26 martie, in intervalul orar 10:30-12:30. Sunt afectati de scaderea presiunii apei potabile... Clic pe titlu pentru a citi tot articolul. [citeste mai departe]

Lumea se întreabă de ce nu intră Clujul în carantină. Boc: „Am făcut ce trebuie. Eu nu mă uit în grădina altuia!”

Lumea se întreabă de ce nu intră Clujul în carantină. Boc: „Am făcut ce trebuie. Eu nu mă uit în grădina altuia!”

Lumea se întreabă de ce nu intră Cluj-Napoca în carantină. Emil Boc a spus că el nu privește în &"grădina celuilalt&" și îl… [citeste mai departe]

Baschet / CSM CSU Oradea, în „careul de aşi” al FIBA Europe Cup

Baschet / CSM CSU Oradea, în „careul de aşi” al FIBA Europe Cup

Echipa masculină de baschet CSM CSU Oradea s-a calificat la turneul Final Four al FIBA Europe Cup, după ce a învins, cu scorul de 71-64 (21-18, 16-16, 15-12, 19-18), echipa italiană Unahotels Reggio Emilia, într-o partidă contând pentru sferturile de finală, disputată… [citeste mai departe]

Medalion Valentin Gheorghiu, la împlinirea vârstei de 93 de ani, în stagiunea online a Filarmonicii George Enescu

Medalion Valentin Gheorghiu, la împlinirea vârstei de 93 de ani, în stagiunea online a Filarmonicii George Enescu

Filarmonica „George Enescu” îl aniversează pe maestrul Valentin Gheorghiu, la împlinirea vârstei de 93 de ani. În conştiinţa publicului, Valentin Gheorghiu, care a devenit… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Simona Halep scored the 400th WTA main-draw victory of her career

Publicat:
Simona Halep scored the 400th WTA main-draw victory of her career

scored her 400th main draw victory on Thursday evening presented by Itau after a three-set comeback against in the second round of the , according to tennis-tourtalk.com.  . 3 from Romania rallied from down a set and a break against No. 51 and beat the French […] The post scored the 400th WTA main-draw victory of her career appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM Citu: EU Commission supports lifting of the CVM at the end of 2021

15:05, 19.03.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Cițu on Thursday discussed in detail with the Vice President of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, about the Mechanism regarding the rule of law and the Report on Romania, stating that the EU Commission supports the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM)…

European Investment Bank Group to support Romania with E809 million

21:56, 18.03.2021 - The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Thursday in a press release that higher education, water distribution, energy efficiency and private sector investment across Romania will benefit from the E809 million with the aim to support Romania. “The European Investment Bank Group has made a crucial…

Uber expands its services to Craiova in the Southern part of Romania

11:10, 12.03.2021 - Uber is available in Craiova,  a city in the south of Romania starting from Thursday making it the seventh city in Romania where the service operates, according to Business Review. “We are happy to launch Uber in Craiova, one of the most important cities in the South of the country. We are seeing great…

Iohannis-Stoltenberg phone call: Preparation for 2021 NATO summit

18:46, 11.03.2021 - Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke over the phone on Thursday, in preparation for this year’s NATO summit and in the context of the NATO 2030 forward-looking reflection process, according to actmedia.eu. According to a statement from the Presidential…

Rugby: Romania joaca sambata cu Rusia. Care este marea miza a meciului

13:01, 05.03.2021 - Prima reprezentativa a Romaniei intalneste, sambata, la Soci, selectionata Rusiei, in prima partida a editiei 2021 a Rugby Europe Championship. Competitia conteaza pentru calificarea la Cupa Mondiala 2023 din Franta. Conform regulamentului, primele doua echipe din grupa se califica direct la turneul…

Minister of Culture Gheorghiu: Heritage buildings need prompt intervention

17:35, 04.03.2021 - The Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu, who leads the National Restoration Program (PNR), wrote on Facebook on Thursday that in the past 44 years after the 1977 earthquake, many heritage buildings required prompt intervention and 91 objectives are to be carried out under PNR, according to Agerpres. …

The 1,000,000th person gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Romania

18:21, 03.03.2021 - An 86-year-old woman in Romania is the one-millionth person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. She received the vaccine from Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, the national vaccination campaign coordinator at the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital, according to Agerpres. The Prime Minister, Florin Citu, who…

Dan Barna despre incendiul de la Matei Balș: “Nu cred ca ar fi nicio surpriza sa constatam ca a fost o neglijenta sau o eroare umana”

17:55, 29.01.2021 - Vicepremierul Dan Barna afirma ca este o realitate faptul ca cele mai multe dintre spitalele din Romania sunt “sub standardele de siguranta” si ca este nevoie de masuri drastice care sa duca la respectarea regulilor in unitatile medicale. “Nu stiu inca lantul de cauzalitate de la Bals, dar nu cred ca…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 26 martie 2021
Bucuresti 0°C | 15°C
Iasi 1°C | 13°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 13°C
Timisoara 1°C | 15°C
Constanta 3°C | 11°C
Brasov -4°C | 9°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 13°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 25.03.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 292.510,80 5.724.508,56
II (5/6) 7 13.929,08 -
III (4/6) 245 397,97 -
IV (3/6) 5.087 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.072.125,76

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 26 martie 2021
USD 4.1361
EUR 4.8864
CHF 4.4223
GBP 5.6769
CAD 3.2951
XAU 230.106
JPY 3.791
CNY 0.6325
AED 1.126
AUD 3.1478
MDL 0.2309
BGN 2.4984

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec