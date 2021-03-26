Simona Halep scored the 400th WTA main-draw victory of her career

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Florin Cițu on Thursday discussed in detail with the Vice President of the European Commission, Vera Jourova, about the Mechanism regarding the rule of law and the Report on Romania, stating that the EU Commission supports the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM)…

- The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Thursday in a press release that higher education, water distribution, energy efficiency and private sector investment across Romania will benefit from the E809 million with the aim to support Romania. “The European Investment Bank Group has made a crucial…

- Uber is available in Craiova, a city in the south of Romania starting from Thursday making it the seventh city in Romania where the service operates, according to Business Review. “We are happy to launch Uber in Craiova, one of the most important cities in the South of the country. We are seeing great…

- Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke over the phone on Thursday, in preparation for this year’s NATO summit and in the context of the NATO 2030 forward-looking reflection process, according to actmedia.eu. According to a statement from the Presidential…

- Prima reprezentativa a Romaniei intalneste, sambata, la Soci, selectionata Rusiei, in prima partida a editiei 2021 a Rugby Europe Championship. Competitia conteaza pentru calificarea la Cupa Mondiala 2023 din Franta. Conform regulamentului, primele doua echipe din grupa se califica direct la turneul…

- The Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu, who leads the National Restoration Program (PNR), wrote on Facebook on Thursday that in the past 44 years after the 1977 earthquake, many heritage buildings required prompt intervention and 91 objectives are to be carried out under PNR, according to Agerpres. …

- An 86-year-old woman in Romania is the one-millionth person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. She received the vaccine from Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, the national vaccination campaign coordinator at the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital, according to Agerpres. The Prime Minister, Florin Citu, who…

- Vicepremierul Dan Barna afirma ca este o realitate faptul ca cele mai multe dintre spitalele din Romania sunt “sub standardele de siguranta” si ca este nevoie de masuri drastice care sa duca la respectarea regulilor in unitatile medicale. “Nu stiu inca lantul de cauzalitate de la Bals, dar nu cred ca…