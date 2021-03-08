Sibiu: Investigation in ICU ward after former employee claims he killed COVID patients

Stiri Recomandate

Decizie de ULTIMĂ ORĂ a Tribunalului Bacău în cazul criminalului din Onești

Bărbatul acuzat de uciderea celor doi muncitori într-un apartament din Onești a fost arestat preventiv pentru 30 de zile, a decis luni Tribunalul Bacău. „Admite propunerea formulată de Parchetul de pe lângă Tribunalul Bacău având ca obiect… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO/VIDEO: Din Africa, în România, alături de meșterul popular Cornelia Bodescu

După o fascinantă călătorie în Africa, alături de profesoara Anamaria Dragonici – prichindeii de la grădinița „Dumbrava Minunată” au avut parte de surprize artistice și în România, alături de meșterul popular Cornelia Bodescu. AnaMaria… [citeste mai departe]

Caz ȘOCANT în Năvodari: Adolescent înjunghiat de un tânăr, transportat de urgență la spital

Incidentul a avut loc într-un apartament din Năvodari, județul Constanța. Nu se cunosc încă motivele pentru care agresorul a recurs la acest gest.„Pacientul prezintă plagă prin înjunghiere la nivelul abdomenului.… [citeste mai departe]

Zugrăvitul în sistem DIY. Una din soluțiile de igienizare a casei în pandemie

Din cauza pandemiei, mulți dintre noi au amânat anul trecut diversele lucrări de renovare pe care ni le-am fi dorit. Fie că ne-am ferit să aducem un meșter în interior, fie că, din cauza lucrului de acasă, nu au existat momente în care apartamentul… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis, editorial de Ziua femeilor

„Femeile au fost afectate în mod disproporționat de pandemie, plătind un preț mai mare“ și „Când femeile prosperă, societățile prosperă“ sunt două dintre ideile unui editorial semnat de președintele Iohannis și alți oameni politici europeni cu ocazia Zilei Femeii. Președintele Iohannis a ales Digi24 ca sursă de mediatizare a acestui… [citeste mai departe]

Drumul prin Hoia-Baciu e ilegal! Va duce la un mini-cartier de 800 de apartamente - VIDEO

Activistul Adrian Dohotaru acuză că drumul pietruit prin pădurea Hoia - Baciu este ilegal și că va duce la un cartier cu 800 de apartamente ridicat de ”Apostoaie si al asociaților sai”.”Cer demiterea șefului ocolului silvic… [citeste mai departe]

Comisia Europeană, surprinsă de hotărârea Belgiei de a prelungi interdicţia asupra călătoriilor neesenţiale

Comisia Europeană a declarat luni că va examina ”toate opțiunile” posibile împotriva deciziei luate de Belgia de a prelungi până în aprilie interdicția călătoriilor neesențiale,… [citeste mai departe]

România: Restricția de vârstă pentru vaccinul AstraZeneca, eliminată

România: Restricția de vârstă pentru vaccinul AstraZeneca, eliminată  Foto: astrazeneca.com Comitetul Naţional de Coordonare a Activităţilor privind Vaccinarea (CNCAV) împotriva COVID-19 a anunţat luni că s-a decis renunţarea la limita de vârstă… [citeste mai departe]

Acces rapid la investigații în Centrele de Imagistică Medicală Arcadia pentru pacienții asigurați

Parte importantă a Rețelei Medicale Arcadia, cele 3 Centre de Imagistică Medicală completează un circuit integrat de servicii, gândite atent, în sprijinul pacienților. Pentru un diagnostic precis,… [citeste mai departe]


Sibiu: Investigation in ICU ward after former employee claims he killed COVID patients

Publicat:
The management of the Sibiu County Emergency Clinical Hospital (SCJU) announces that it will start an investigation at the ICU ward where there are patients with COVID-19, after a former employee claimed in the local press, under protection of anonymity, that he killed sick people. "The management of Sibiu SCJU will start an investigation regarding the activity of the ICU-Covid ward, in order to identify and remedy the possible problems. Since the start of the pandemic, 570 patients have been admitted to the ICU-Covid ward, of whom 152 were transferred back to the original ward with a favorable…

Peste 90% din bugetul de 6,6 miliarde lei al Ministerului Economiei merge pe trei scheme de ajutor de stat

09:35, 13.02.2021 - Ministerul Economiei are prevazut pentru anul 2021 un buget de 6,6 miliarde de lei, iar 92% va merge pe trei scheme de ajutor de stat, si anume cea pentru Horeca, restanta pentru Start-up Nation si cea destinata filmelor, a anuntat vineri seara, pe Facebook, ministrul de resort, Claudiu Nasui. “Intotdeauna…

Fara test la intrarea in Romania pentru cei care au facut a doua doza de vaccin și pentru cei care au avut COVID ultimele 90 de zile

22:31, 04.02.2021 - La numai o ora dupa ce a emis hotararea numarul 6 prin care se instituie obligativitatea carantinei și a unui test PCR negativ pentru cei care intra in Romania din 67 de țari ( VEZI AICI LISTA) , guvernul s-a razgandit și a a emis o noua hotarare. Astfel, nu mai trebuie test Covid la intrarea in Romania…

Ce se intampla dupa 8 februarie daca sunt depistare cazuri de COVID-19 in randul elevilor sau a profesorilor dintr-o școala

15:55, 03.02.2021 - Daca doi elevi dintr-o clasa au COVID-19, activitatea clasei este suspendata. Daca doi profesori sunt confirmați, școala se inchide. Sunt afirmațiile Ministrului Educatiei, Sorin Cimpeanu in cadrul unei emisiuni TV marți, 2 februarie. ”Din perspectiva procesului educational, ne gandim la varianta in…

Este un start bun, aveam nevoie de aceasta victorie, spune Halep dupa prima victorie in 2021

12:05, 01.02.2021 - Simona Halep a declarat, luni, dupa primul meci oficial jucat in 2021 si castigat impotriva rusoaicei Anastasia Potapova, ca avea nevoie de o victoria la debut, potrivit news.ro. "E frumos sa fiu din nou aici. Este un start bun, aveam nevoie de aceasta victorie pentru ca nu am jucat un meci…

HealthMin: We'll announce future measures after Matei Bals investigation at the end of next week

12:25, 31.01.2021 - Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said on Saturday that, at the end of next week, measures will be announced following the investigation from the "Matei Bals" Institute. "We do not yet know the exact cause at 'Matei Bals', but what is clear is that the pandemic and the necessary treatment for…

Senate President Dragu, Speaker Orban get vaccinated against COVID-19

10:50, 19.01.2021 - President of the Romanian Senate Anca Dragu and Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban on Tuesday got vaccinated against COVID-19, according to AGERPRES. Dragu and Orban got the vaccine at the vaccination centre with the Dr. Carol Davila Central Military Emergency University…

Start in campania de vaccinare anti-COVID la Cluj. Primii vaccinati, medicii de la Spitalul Clinic de Boli Infectioase

11:11, 27.12.2020 - Campania de vaccinare a debutat duminica, 27 decembrie, la Cluj. Aproape 100 de cadre medicale de la Spitalul Clinic de Boli Infectioase ar urma sa fie imunizate in urmatoarele zile, din primul lot de 375 de doze anti-Covid-19 sosit Cluj.

ICCJ: Mineriad Case, returned to Military Prosecutors' office for criminal investigation repeat; ruling - final

19:10, 10.12.2020 - The magistrates of the High Court of Cassation and Justice, Romania's top court, have decided, on Thursday, in a final ruling, to return to the Military Prosecutors' office the case of the 1990 Mineriad, in which former President Ion Iliescu, former Prime Minister Petre Roman and former director…


