Shocked by news of the attack on Danish PM, violence has no place in our societies, PM Ciolacu says

Scandal monstru la Spitalul din Dej. Asistentă amenințată cu cuțitul de un tânăr

A fost circ aseară la Compartimentul de Primiri Urgențe din cadrul Spitalului Municipal Dej. Un tânăr aflat sub influența substanțelor a scos cuțitul la una dintre asistente și a amenințat-o că-i taie gâtul. Fără un serviciu de… [citeste mai departe]

Turn de apă în centrul Clujului, un pericol și o ruină în centrul Clujului: ”Poate i se face cuiva milă și mai repară puțin la el”

Turnul de Apă din centrul Clujului,un obiectiv neglijat, ce ar putea fi atracție turisticăO clujeancă a atras recent… [citeste mai departe]

Cristian Popescu Piedone: N-am să dezamăgesc, am să dorm în stradă!

Cristian Popescu Piedone, un ultim mesaj pentru români, înainte ca aceștia să meargă la vot. Candidatul Sectorului 5 îi încurajează pe oameni să meargă la vot și să lupte pentru mai bine, să aleagă oameni responsabili, care îndeplinesc tot ce promit și îi… [citeste mai departe]

Cluj: Tragedie în comuna Livada! Un bărbat de 66 de ani a fost accidentat mortal de o mașină pe trecerea de pietoni

Un bărbat de 66 de ani a murit după ce a fost lovit de o mașină, vineri seara, în timp ce trecea strada pe trecerea de pietoni. Accidentul a avut loc pe pe DN1C,… [citeste mai departe]

Campania pentru alegerile europarlamentare și locale s-a încheiat. Ce nu mai au voie candidații și partidele să facă

Campania pentru alegerile europarlamentare și locale s-a încheiat. Ce nu mai au voie candidații și partidele să facă Campania pentru alegerile europarlamentare… [citeste mai departe]

[P] Finala pe care n-a anticipat-o nimeni la Roland Garros între ”David și Goliat” din circuitul feminin

​Ultimul act în turneul feminin de la Roland Garros le va aduce față în față, sâmbătă, 8 iunie, pe lidera mondială Iga Swiatek și pe revelația Jasmine Paolini, o jucătoare care a întrecut… [citeste mai departe]

Sudau o machetă: Explozie în atelierul Liceului Tehnologic Dimitrie Bolintineanu din orașul Bolintin Vale. Doi elevi au ajuns în spital

O explozie în atelierul Liceului Tehnologic "Dimitrie Bolintineanu" din orașul Bolintin Vale s-a produs vineri seara, în încăperea… [citeste mai departe]

19 localităţi cu câte un singur candidat pentru funcţia de primar

În 19 din cele 40 de comune din judeţul Covasna s-au înscris în cursa electorală doar câte un singur candidat pentru funcţia de primar. Cu excepţia comunei Dobârlău, unde actualul primar Bogdan Barbu candidează pe lista PSD, şi comunei Estelnic, unde singura candidatură… [citeste mai departe]

În România contează totul, mai puţin UE. Cum s-a văzut ultima zi de campanie electorală din țara noastră în presa internațională

În ultima zi de campanie electorală în România, alegerile pentru Uniunea Europeană au fost despre... alte alegeri, scrie POLITICO.… [citeste mai departe]

Deţinători de obligaţiuni Credit Suisse dau în judecată guvernul elveţian pentru despăgubiri integrale

Un grup de deţinători de obligaţiuni ale Credit Suisse au intentat un proces împotriva guvernului elveţian, cerând despăgubiri integrale pentru decizia litigioasă de a reduce valoarea… [citeste mai departe]


Shocked by news of the attack on Danish PM, violence has no place in our societies, PM Ciolacu says

Shocked by news of the attack on Danish PM, violence has no place in our societies, PM Ciolacu says

Prime minister sent a message following the attack on his Danish counterpart, , which took place on Friday in a square in Denmark, in which he said that "violence has no place in our societies", according to agerpres.ro.

