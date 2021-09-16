Stiri Recomandate

S-a crezut în filmele de acțiune: un traficant de droguri din București a fugit pe acoperișuri să scape de poliție

S-a crezut în filmele de acțiune: un traficant de droguri din București a fugit pe acoperișuri să scape de poliție

Un bărbat condamnat de Tribunalul Giurgiu la 10 ani şi 10 luni închisoare pentru trafic de droguri a fost prins, joi dimineaţă, după ce a fugit pe acoperişurile… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbatul căzut de pe schela bisericii a decedat

Bărbatul căzut de pe schela bisericii a decedat

Muncitorul căzut de pe schela Bisericii reformate din Turda a decedat la spital, la doar câteva ore de la incident. Acesta a căzut de la aproximativ 9 metri înălțime, potrivit anchetatorilor. Reamintim, miercuri în jurul orei 10.00, Poliția municipiului Turda a fost sesizată cu privire la faptul că pe… [citeste mai departe]

ANM. Informare meteorologica de instabilitate atmosferica temporar accentuata si intensificari ale vantului

ANM. Informare meteorologica de instabilitate atmosferica temporar accentuata si intensificari ale vantului

ANM a emis o informare meteorologica. Administratia Nationala de Meteorologie a emis o informare meterologica ce vizeaza instabilitate atmosferica temporar accentuata, intensificari ale… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul pregătește introducerea certificatului verde. Documentul, obligatoriu după ce incidența depăsește 3 la mie

Guvernul pregătește introducerea certificatului verde. Documentul, obligatoriu după ce incidența depăsește 3 la mie

Autoritățile se gândesc la introducerea certificatului verde, după modelul altor state, pentru a nu mai închide activitățile economice la o rată de infectare… [citeste mai departe]

Sedinta ordinara a CLM Buzau - se continua jaful orasului! Vezi aici amanunte!

Sedinta ordinara a CLM Buzau - se continua jaful orasului! Vezi aici amanunte!

BUZOIENII OBLIGATI SA PLATEASCA MATRAPAZLACURILE CUPLULUI CELEBRU "PISTOL - TOMA", IN SCANDLAUL CONCAS SA - PRIMARIA BUZAU! SUMA SE RIDICA LA: 54.779.095,04 lei fara TVA( respectiv 11.156.638.50 Euro, fara TVA) - VEZI ANEXA DIN ATASAMENT!  Se convoaca… [citeste mai departe]

COVID-19 - Certificatul sanitar a intrat în vigoare în Rio de Janeiro

COVID-19 - Certificatul sanitar a intrat în vigoare în Rio de Janeiro

Accesul la situri iconice din Rio de Janeiro, capitala turistică a Braziliei, printre care stânca Pao de Açúcar, dar şi la locuri culturale sau săli de sport este condiţionat începând de miercuri de prezentarea unui certificat sanitar, informează AFP. La picioarele… [citeste mai departe]

CHARTER AVION CRAIOVA -EGIPT!

CHARTER AVION CRAIOVA -EGIPT!

Chiar dacă vara a trecut, nu înseamnă că nu ne putem încă gândi la vacanţă. Soarele este generos cu noi, astfel că putem să petrecem clipe minunate pe plajele însorite în continuare. Sunt multe opţiuni de vacanţă, iar agenţia noastră de turism din Craiova, Duo Travel, îţi oferă cele mai bune variante. Îţi poţi alege […] Articolul CHARTER AVION… [citeste mai departe]

​Medicii, profesorii și militarii sunt oblați să aleagă: vaccinare sau testare! Anunțul lui Arafat

​Medicii, profesorii și militarii sunt oblați să aleagă: vaccinare sau testare! Anunțul lui Arafat

​Medicii, profesorii sau militarii sunt categoriile care ar putea fi obligate să se vaccineze sau să se testeze săptămânal pe banii lor. O decizie în acest sens urmează să fie luată în curând.… [citeste mai departe]

Macron anunță uciderea liderului Statului Islamic în Sahel: „Un succes major în lupsa cu terorismul"

Macron anunță uciderea liderului Statului Islamic în Sahel: „Un succes major în lupsa cu terorismul”

Forțele militare franceze l-au ucis pe Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, liderul grupării teroriste Statul Islamic în Sahel, a anunțat miercuri președintele francez Emmanuel Macron, citat de… [citeste mai departe]


Sheriff Tiraspol continuă să uimească Europa. Victorie în grupele Champions League. Rezultatele înregistrate miercuri seară

Publicat:

Echipa Sheriff Tiraspol, din Republica Moldova, a invins formatia ucraineana Sahtior Donesk, scor 2-0, in prima etapa a grupelor Ligiii Campionilor. Sheriff Tiraspol se afla la prima ei participare in grupele Ligii Campionilor. Golurile au fiost marcate de Traore '16 si Yansane '62. La randul lor, Ajax Amsterdam si Manchester City au obtinut victorii la scor. Ajax a surclasat campioana Portugaliei, Sporting Lisabona, cu 5-1, chiar pe "Jose Alvalade". Manchester City, finalista din sezonul trecut, a invins echipa germane RB Leipzig cu 6-3 pe Etihad Stadium.

Florin Citu says he'll never negotiate personal interests, only PNL and Romanians

09:01, 09.09.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu told the private TV broadcaster Digi 24 on Wednesday night that he will never negotiate "personal interests", but "only those of the National Liberal Party and the Romanians", at the discussions about the division of power functions within the formation of a governing coalition.…

USR PLUS' Barna: Coalition cannot function if only one of its members meets objectives

09:26, 26.08.2021 - Certain issues assumed in the governing program "did not take any step further", Save Romania Union-Unity, Freedom and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) co-chair Dan Barna told public broadcaster TVR on Wednesday evening, stressing that a coalition cannot function if "a partner (...) ticks all its political…

MAE: Turin - collapsed building in which three Romanians lived; one is seriously injured

17:30, 25.08.2021 - A building in which three Romanians lived collapsed in Turin, one being seriously injured and the other two being in good condition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced on Wednesday. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that, through the Consulate General of Romania…

Rivalul lui PSG rupe tacerea dupa transferul lui Messi: „Nu e drept!”

18:15, 13.08.2021 - Jorge Sampaoli, antrenorul lui Olympique Marseille, nu e deloc incantat de mutarea reușita de rivala PSG in aceasta vara, anume aducerea lui Leo Messi la Paris. „A existat o diferența intre PSG și celelalte cluburi in fiecare an. Puterea este mai importanta decat dreptatea. Prin transferul celui mai…

Jocurile Olimpice 2020 | Programul sportivilor romani in probele de duminica, 1 august

20:10, 31.07.2021 - Duminica, 1 august, vor participa cinci romani, in patru probe la Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo. Echipa feminina de tenis de masa va intalni reprezentativa Egiptului, Alin Alexuc il va infrunta la lupte greco-romane pe triplul campion olimpic Mijain Lopez Nunez, iar Alina Rotaru (saritura in lungime…

Bucharest Mayor Dan: We will have Intercommunity Development Association to access European money for waste

18:21, 14.07.2021 - The Intercommunity Development Association (ADI), through which the Bucharest municipality and the district mayors will be able to access European money for waste will operate as of August, the general mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan said on Wednesday. He informed that it was agreed that a decision…

Euro 2020: Partida Ungaria – Franța, al treilea meci care se disputa in grupa F

16:00, 19.06.2021 - Partida Ungaria – Franța este cel de al treilea meci care se disputa in grupa F de la EURO 2020 și se joaca azi, de la ora 16.00. Confruntarea se desfașoara pe stadionul „Puskas Arena” (Budapesta). Meciul va putea fi urmarit la TV pe PRO TV sau in format live text pe www.prosport.ro. Ungaria are nevoie…


