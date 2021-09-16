Sheriff Tiraspol continuă să uimească Europa. Victorie în grupele Champions League. Rezultatele înregistrate miercuri seară Echipa Sheriff Tiraspol, din Republica Moldova, a invins formatia ucraineana Sahtior Donesk, scor 2-0, in prima etapa a grupelor Ligiii Campionilor. Sheriff Tiraspol se afla la prima ei participare in grupele Ligii Campionilor. Golurile au fiost marcate de Traore ’16 si Yansane ’62. La randul lor, Ajax Amsterdam si Manchester City au obtinut victorii la scor. Ajax a surclasat campioana Portugaliei, Sporting Lisabona, cu 5-1, chiar pe ”Jose Alvalade”. Manchester City, finalista din sezonul trecut, a invins echipa germane RB Leipzig cu 6-3 pe Etihad Stadium. ⚪️????⚪️ Sum up that Ajax performance… Citeste articolul mai departe pe puterea.ro…

