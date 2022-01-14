Several Ukraine ministry websites struck by likely cyberattack

Stiri Recomandate

BILANȚ - Crește rata de infectare la nivel național: Bucureștiul și 8 județe sunt în scenariul roșu

BILANȚ - Crește rata de infectare la nivel național: Bucureștiul și 8 județe sunt în scenariul roșu

Coeficientul infectărilor cumulate la 14 zile, raportate la 1.000 de locuitori este calculat de către Direcțiile de Sănătate Publică, la nivelul Municipiului București și al județelor. Mai… [citeste mai departe]

Buget local record pentru un oraş din România. Ce va face primăria cu aproape o jumătate de miliard de euro

Buget local record pentru un oraş din România. Ce va face primăria cu aproape o jumătate de miliard de euro

Creşterea economică susţinută de investiţiile străine şi de fondurile europene, dar şi impozitele plătite de localnici au adus la bugetul local al Primăriei Cluj-Napoca sume importante.… [citeste mai departe]

Clujul, în valul 5 al pandemiei: tot mai multe cazuri noi, dar scade numărul celor vaccinați

Clujul, în valul 5 al pandemiei: tot mai multe cazuri noi, dar scade numărul celor vaccinați

Chiar dacă s-au înregistrat aproape 10.000 de cazuri noi de infectare cu noul coronavirus, în ultimele 24 de ore, la Cluj, numărul celor care s-au prezentat la vaccinare a scăzut față de zilele precedente. [citeste mai departe]

Adalia Rose Williams, fata cu cea mai rară boală genetică, a murit la doar 15 ani

Adalia Rose Williams, fata cu cea mai rară boală genetică, a murit la doar 15 ani

Adalia Rose Williams, fata cu cea mai rară boală genetică, a decedat la vârsta de 15 ani. Ea devenise vedetă pe platformele de social media, după ce a vorbit despre boala de care suferă, postând adesea actualizări despre starea sa de… [citeste mai departe]

„Sclavi", noua producție a Teatrului Municipal „Matei Vișniec" Suceava

„Sclavi”, noua producție a Teatrului Municipal „Matei Vișniec” Suceava

Teatrul Municipal Matei Vișniec Suceava pregătește o nouă premieră, „SCLAVI”, care va avea loc în datele de 4 și 5 martie. Spectacolul „SCLAVI” va fi realizat de o echipă de creație talentată și entuziastă pe textul semnat de cunoscuta dramaturgă… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 10.000 de noi cazuri de coronavirus în România. În Timiș e jale, sute de infectări și multe localități în scenariul roșu

Aproape 10.000 de noi cazuri de coronavirus în România. În Timiș e jale, sute de infectări și multe localități în scenariul roșu

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 9.884 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), cu 99 mai… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Noile REGULI pentru școli. De luni, unitățile de învățământ vor putea funcționa cu prezență fizică

VIDEO: Noile REGULI pentru școli. De luni, unitățile de învățământ vor putea funcționa cu prezență fizică

VIDEO: Noile REGULI pentru școli. De luni, unitățile de învățământ vor putea funcționa cu prezență fizică Ministrul Educaţiei, Sorin Mihai Cîmpeanu şi ministrul Sănătăţii,… [citeste mai departe]

Momentul în care cele două fetițe au fost lovite de mașina de Poliție. La jumătatea străzii o iau la fugă pentru a scăpa din fața autospecialei

Momentul în care cele două fetițe au fost lovite de mașina de Poliție. La jumătatea străzii o iau la fugă pentru a scăpa din fața autospecialei

Camerele de filmare din zonă au surprins momentul în care cele două fetițe au fost lovite de autospeciala… [citeste mai departe]

Semestrul II începe în toate județele în format FIZIC: Noile REGULI pentru funcționarea școlilor

Semestrul II începe în toate județele în format FIZIC: Noile REGULI pentru funcționarea școlilor

Semestrul II începe în toate județele în format FIZIC: Noile REGULI pentru funcționarea școlilor Ministrul Educației, Sorin Cîmpeanu, a anunțat vineri, 14 ianuarie, că semestrul II începe luni în… [citeste mai departe]

Date INS noiembrie 2021: numărul de decese rămâne aproape dublu față de un noiembrie normal

Date INS noiembrie 2021: numărul de decese rămâne aproape dublu față de un noiembrie normal

În noiembrie 2021, în România au murit 38.653 de persoane, cu 5.942 mai puține decât în octombrie 2021, dar cu o mare creștere față de 20.696 de oameni în noiembrie 2019 , când nu începuse pandemia de COVID,… [citeste mai departe]


Several Ukraine ministry websites struck by likely cyberattack

Publicat:
Several Ukraine ministry websites struck by likely cyberattack

government websites were down Friday, in what the said was a cyberattack, according to Bloomberg. The websites of Ukraine's foreign, agriculture and education ministries were among those that were down, some with their content replaced by messages in Russian, Polish and Ukrainian. "Ukrainians! All your personal data has been uploaded to

Russian supply curbs fuel European gas surge before NATO meeting

12:10, 12.01.2022 - European gas prices rebounded as supplies remain limited just as geopolitical tensions are running high before a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) meeting to discuss Russia’s intentions in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark European gas jumped as much as 9.2% after falling in the past…

Gas prices surge in Europe over tight Russian supplies

14:40, 04.01.2022 - European gas prices soared more than 30% on Tuesday as low supplies from Russia reignited concerns about an energy crunch as the region heads for colder weather, according to Reuters.  Traders stated that a key pipeline that normally delivers gas from Siberia to Europe continued to work in reverse on…

NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis

12:46, 04.01.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors with top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine, a NATO official said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.    Deeply concerned about Russia’s military…

Europe’s missteps stoke gas price, says Russia, as fuel flows east

15:00, 24.12.2021 - Europe is paying record gas prices because of its failure to sign long-term supply contracts and could ease the pressure by ending delays to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany, a top Russian official said on Friday, according to Reuters. Europe’s benchmark gas price climbed…

Russia grants Republic of Moldova 2-day extension to make gas payments

11:40, 25.11.2021 - Russian gas giant Gazprom has granted the Republic of Moldova a two-day extension to settle outstanding payments of nearly $74 million, stepping back from a threat to cut gas exports to the small Eastern European nation, according to AP News. The original deadline for the payment, which covers the Republic…

EU extends Covid-19 subsidy rules until mid-2022

13:15, 18.11.2021 - Relaxed European Union state-aid rules that paved the way for governments to pledge $3.4 trillion to support the bloc’s pandemic-struck economy have been extended until mid-2022, according to Bloomberg.  “The EU is looking for a progressive and coordinated phase-out of crisis measures without creating…

ECB: Digital euro to be attractive, not redundant

14:10, 05.11.2021 - The European Central Bank (ECB) will ensure its digital euro is attractive enough for users so it won’t be swept aside by other private means of payment, Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said on Friday, according to Bloomberg. The Central Bank is examining together with the European Commission a…

Romanian liberals to propose minority government led by General Ciuca

11:30, 21.10.2021 - Romania’s ruling Liberal Party will propose retired four-star General Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister during talks with President Klaus Iohannis in a move that may help end a political crisis, according to Bloomberg.  After a proposed minority government led by Dacian Ciolos, leader of the anti-corruption…


