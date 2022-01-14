Several Ukraine ministry websites struck by likely cyberattackPublicat:
Several Ukraine government websites were down Friday, in what the Foreign Ministry said was a cyberattack, according to Bloomberg. The websites of Ukraine’s foreign, agriculture and education ministries were among those that were down, some with their content replaced by messages in Russian, Polish and Ukrainian. “Ukrainians! All your personal data has been uploaded to […] The post Several Ukraine ministry websites struck by likely cyberattack appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Russian supply curbs fuel European gas surge before NATO meeting
12:10, 12.01.2022 - European gas prices rebounded as supplies remain limited just as geopolitical tensions are running high before a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) meeting to discuss Russia’s intentions in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark European gas jumped as much as 9.2% after falling in the past…
Gas prices surge in Europe over tight Russian supplies
14:40, 04.01.2022 - European gas prices soared more than 30% on Tuesday as low supplies from Russia reignited concerns about an energy crunch as the region heads for colder weather, according to Reuters. Traders stated that a key pipeline that normally delivers gas from Siberia to Europe continued to work in reverse on…
NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis
12:46, 04.01.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors with top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine, a NATO official said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Deeply concerned about Russia’s military…
Europe’s missteps stoke gas price, says Russia, as fuel flows east
15:00, 24.12.2021 - Europe is paying record gas prices because of its failure to sign long-term supply contracts and could ease the pressure by ending delays to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany, a top Russian official said on Friday, according to Reuters. Europe’s benchmark gas price climbed…
Russia grants Republic of Moldova 2-day extension to make gas payments
11:40, 25.11.2021 - Russian gas giant Gazprom has granted the Republic of Moldova a two-day extension to settle outstanding payments of nearly $74 million, stepping back from a threat to cut gas exports to the small Eastern European nation, according to AP News. The original deadline for the payment, which covers the Republic…
EU extends Covid-19 subsidy rules until mid-2022
13:15, 18.11.2021 - Relaxed European Union state-aid rules that paved the way for governments to pledge $3.4 trillion to support the bloc’s pandemic-struck economy have been extended until mid-2022, according to Bloomberg. “The EU is looking for a progressive and coordinated phase-out of crisis measures without creating…
ECB: Digital euro to be attractive, not redundant
14:10, 05.11.2021 - The European Central Bank (ECB) will ensure its digital euro is attractive enough for users so it won’t be swept aside by other private means of payment, Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said on Friday, according to Bloomberg. The Central Bank is examining together with the European Commission a…
Romanian liberals to propose minority government led by General Ciuca
11:30, 21.10.2021 - Romania’s ruling Liberal Party will propose retired four-star General Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister during talks with President Klaus Iohannis in a move that may help end a political crisis, according to Bloomberg. After a proposed minority government led by Dacian Ciolos, leader of the anti-corruption…