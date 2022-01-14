Several Ukraine ministry websites struck by likely cyberattack

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European gas prices rebounded as supplies remain limited just as geopolitical tensions are running high before a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) meeting to discuss Russia’s intentions in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark European gas jumped as much as 9.2% after falling in the past…

- European gas prices soared more than 30% on Tuesday as low supplies from Russia reignited concerns about an energy crunch as the region heads for colder weather, according to Reuters. Traders stated that a key pipeline that normally delivers gas from Siberia to Europe continued to work in reverse on…

- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors with top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine, a NATO official said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Deeply concerned about Russia’s military…

- Europe is paying record gas prices because of its failure to sign long-term supply contracts and could ease the pressure by ending delays to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany, a top Russian official said on Friday, according to Reuters. Europe’s benchmark gas price climbed…

- Russian gas giant Gazprom has granted the Republic of Moldova a two-day extension to settle outstanding payments of nearly $74 million, stepping back from a threat to cut gas exports to the small Eastern European nation, according to AP News. The original deadline for the payment, which covers the Republic…

- Relaxed European Union state-aid rules that paved the way for governments to pledge $3.4 trillion to support the bloc’s pandemic-struck economy have been extended until mid-2022, according to Bloomberg. “The EU is looking for a progressive and coordinated phase-out of crisis measures without creating…

- The European Central Bank (ECB) will ensure its digital euro is attractive enough for users so it won’t be swept aside by other private means of payment, Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said on Friday, according to Bloomberg. The Central Bank is examining together with the European Commission a…

- Romania’s ruling Liberal Party will propose retired four-star General Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister during talks with President Klaus Iohannis in a move that may help end a political crisis, according to Bloomberg. After a proposed minority government led by Dacian Ciolos, leader of the anti-corruption…