Several EU countries expel Russian diplomats over alleged spying

EU countries Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland and the Czech Republic on Tuesday announced the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats suspected of spying, in coordinated action taken in the shadow of Moscow's war in Ukraine, according to France 24. Russia said it would respond in kind. Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes said her country was kicking out
Slovakia charges two people with espionage for Russia
15:35, 15.03.2022 - Slovakia has charged a former military academy officer and another man with espionage for Russia, police and a special prosecutor said on Tuesday. The NATO member bordering Ukraine, detained four people suspected of spying for Moscow and expelled three Russian diplomats in response, according to Bloomberg. …
Leaders of Poland, Czech Republic, Slovenia visit Kyiv to show support for Ukraine
11:45, 15.03.2022 - The Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia travel to Kyiv on Tuesday to show support for the country on behalf of the EU, the first foreign leaders to visit the Ukrainian capital since Russia’s invasion, according to Reuters. Kyiv has been under Russian attacks: two powerful explosions…
Russian troops land in Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv
11:51, 02.03.2022 - Russian forces landed in Ukraine’s second largest city on Wednesday and triggered immediate clashes in the streets of Kharkiv, the military said, following Moscow’s relentless air assault across Ukriane, according to France24. The airborne operation came as US President Joe Biden branded Vladimir Putin…
Scholz says Germany halting Nord Stream 2 project
14:26, 22.02.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that he was suspending the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with Russia in response to Moscow’s recognition of two breakaway regions in Ukraine, according France24. Scholz said he had ordered a halt to the review process by the German regulator for the pipeline,…
NATO: No sign of Russian de-escalation on the ground in Ukraine crisis
15:50, 15.02.2022 - NATO said Tuesday it has not seen “any de-escalation on the ground” from Russian forces near Ukraine, despite earlier claims from Moscow that some troops taking part in military exercises were pulling back, according to Politico. “So far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground, not any signs…
EU leaders present united front after talks on Ukraine crisis
11:30, 09.02.2022 - European leaders on Tuesday pledged unity in their goal of averting war on the continent, as France’s President Emmanuel Macron said he saw a path forward on easing tensions with Russia over Ukraine after an urgent round of shuttle diplomacy, according to France24. Arriving in Berlin after two days…
First U.S. troops arrive in Romania amid Ukraine tensions
13:55, 08.02.2022 - The first U.S. troops reinforcing NATO allies on the eastern flank following a Russian military build-up on Ukraine‘s border have arrived in Romania, Defence Minister Vasile Dancu said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The United States is sending nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield…
Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for compromise
12:11, 08.02.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Kyiv on Tuesday after offering Russia “concrete security guarantees” in an effort to dissuade Moscow from invading its neighbour Ukraine, with Russia‘s leader vowing to find compromise in response, according to France24. Macron’s visit comes during a week of…