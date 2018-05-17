Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The United States of America are "closely" monitoring Parliament's initiative to present a new package of modifications to be brought to the justice laws, some of them even likely to affect the collaboration existing between the US authorities and the Romanian counterparts in this field, US Ambassador…

- The Judges' Section of the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) decided on Tuesday to send a letter to the European Commission asking for clarifications regarding the requests for information on certain cases of corruption which the European body addressed to the Romanian authorities. "Through…

- President of the High Court of Cassation and Justice Cristina Tarcea requested on Tuesday to supplement the plenary meeting agenda of the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) with topics such as the Internal Anti-Corruption Protection Service (SIPA) archive, covert officers, clandestine houses and…

- Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said on Saturday that the procedure for the assessment of high-rank prosecutors is carried out as per law and not the regulation of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), insofar as the latter includes provisions that are contrary to the law. "An elementary…

- The negative opinion given by the prosecutors' Section with the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) on the Justice minister's proposal to remove from office the Chief Prosecutor of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) confirms the point of view constantly expressed by the leadership of…

- President Klaus Iohannis is attending on Wednesday the presentation reunion of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA)'s activity Report on 2017, according to the head of state's agenda. The meeting is due at the National Military Circle as of 11:00 hrs. Justice minister…

- The Prosecution Section of the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM) issued a negative opinion on Tuesday in respect to Justice Minister Tudorel Toader's proposal to remove from office prosecutor-in-chief of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi, vice-chairman of the CSM…

- Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Tuesday that his presence for a testimony before Parliament's Committee on the Oversight of Romania's Intelligence Service (SRI) is "a duty" and "proof" that everyone summoned before the committee should