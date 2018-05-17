Stiri Recomandate

Controverse pe tema Pilonului II de pensii obligatorii administrate privat

Controverse pe tema Pilonului II de pensii obligatorii administrate privat

Discuţiile despre Pilonul II de pensii continuă atât în mediul de afaceri cât şi în cel politic, deşi liderul principalului partid la…

Oana Roman, prima reacţie după ce s-a aflat că Petre Roman se pregăteşte să devină tată la 71 DE ANI

Oana Roman, prima reacţie după ce s-a aflat că Petre Roman se pregăteşte să devină tată la 71 DE ANI

Silvia Chifiriuc şi Petre Roma se gândesc să mai facă un copil. Fără să ţină cont de vârstă, cei doi şi-ar dori o surioară sau un frăţior pentru Petrus, băieţelul lor de 9 ani. Oana Roman,…

Echipa Universităţii Suceava a câtigat pentru al doilea an consecutiv Campionatul Naţional Universitar

Echipa Universităţii Suceava a câtigat pentru al doilea an consecutiv Campionatul Naţional Universitar

Echipa Universităţii "Ştefan cel Mare" din Suceava a devenit pentru al doilea an consecutiv campioană universitară la handbal masculin. Formaţia condusă de Petru Ghervan, Adrian Chiruţ şi…

VIDEO Liviu Dragnea a fost huiduit la Buzău, la manifestările de Ziua Eroilor

VIDEO Liviu Dragnea a fost huiduit la Buzău, la manifestările de Ziua Eroilor

Câteva mii de persoane au îndurat ploaia timp de aproape trei ore, la Buzău, pentru a participa la cel mai mare ceremonial din ţară dedicat Zilei Eroilor şi Centenarului României. La eveniment a participat şi preşedintele Camerei Deputaţilor,…

Gabriel Deaconu, multiplu campion naţional de tir, a decedat în urma unui infarct la doar 36 de ani

Gabriel Deaconu, multiplu campion naţional de tir, a decedat în urma unui infarct la doar 36 de ani

Gabriel Deaconu s-a născut pe 25 august 1981 la București. După o scurtă ucenicie la Olimpia, s-a alăturat în 1999 secției de tir de la CS Dinamo. Multiplu campion național la pușcă, Gabriel Deaconu…

Noul premier al Cataloniei a evitat la ceremonia de învestire să jure că va respecta Constituţia spaniolă

Noul premier al Cataloniei a evitat la ceremonia de învestire să jure că va respecta Constituţia spaniolă

Noul premier al Cataloniei, separatistul Quim Torra, şi-a preluat funcţia joi, la Barcelona, fără să jure credinţă Constituţiei spaniole, ci doar "voinţei poporului catalan", relatează…

Mare ATENŢIE! O ţigară electronică a EXPLODAT şi a STRĂPUNS CREIERUL unui bărbat care a DECEDAT

Mare ATENŢIE! O ţigară electronică a EXPLODAT şi a STRĂPUNS CREIERUL unui bărbat care a DECEDAT

Încă un caz care care s-a lăsat de data aceasta cu moartea unui utilizator: Tigarareta electronică a explodat şi i-a străpuns craniul unui bărbat de 38 de ani, care a decedat. Autopsia a confirmat…

(video) Viral pe Internet: Nu a comandat, dar i-a fost „trimisă" bere în maşină. Un butoi întreg

(video) Viral pe Internet: Nu a comandat, dar i-a fost „trimisă” bere în maşină. Un butoi întreg

Înregistrarea de acum câteva ore a unui incident periculos a devenit virală pe internet.  Pe o autostradă din vestul oraşului australian Sydney, un butoi de bere a căzut dintr-un camion şi a…

Festivalul de Teatru „Jean Monnet"- Un alt fel de a comunica

Festivalul de Teatru „Jean Monnet”- Un alt fel de a comunica

Într-o perioadă în care tehnologia pare să deţină supremaţia în toate domeniile existenţei, implicit în educaţie, Festivalul de Teatru „Jean Monnet" propune o reîntoarcere spre valorile artistice şi culturale care dezvoltă relaţiile interumane,  exprimarea creativă, o amplă…

Martirii de la Râpa Robilor din Aiud comemorați prin flori şi poezie cu prilejul Zilei naţionale a martirilor din temniţele comuniste

Martirii de la Râpa Robilor din Aiud comemorați prin flori şi poezie cu prilejul Zilei naţională a martirilor din temniţele comuniste

Luni, 14 mai, 2018, de Ziua naţională a martirilor din temniţele comuniste, elevi şi profesori de la şcoli din Aiud, Ciumbrud…


Sesizarea lui Klaus Iohannis, transmisă Comisiei de la Veneţia cu privire la legile justiţiei

Publicat:
Sesizarea lui Klaus Iohannis, transmisă Comisiei de la Veneţia cu privire la legile justiţiei

"Avand in vedere dezideratul de a se ajunge la soluții legislative pe deplin adecvate cadrului constituțional intern și standardelor europene referitoare la independența justiției, Președintele Romaniei considera utila organizarea cat mai rapida a unor consultari directe intre reprezentanții autoritaților publice și ai societații civile din Romania cu experții Comisiei de la Veneția", se arata intr-un comunicat al Administratiei prezidentiale.

Va prezentam in continuare textul solicitarii adresate Comisiei de la Veneția de catre Președintele Romaniei, domnul Klaus Iohannis:

„Dear…

