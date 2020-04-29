Stiri Recomandate

Sen.Tariceanu: Iohannis to prove in Parliament PSD agreed with foreign power to cede part of Romanian territory

Publicat:
Sen.Tariceanu: Iohannis to prove in Parliament PSD agreed with foreign power to cede part of Romanian territory

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Wednesday that must come to Parliament to prove the "grave accusation" that the (PSD) had "a hidden deal" with a foreign power to cede part of the national territory. "Today, Mr. Iohannis made the worst accusation ever made in Romania after December 1989. He accused a parliamentary party of having a hidden agreement with a foreign power to cede part of its national territory. Things cannot stat that way. Mr. Iohannis must come to Parliament to bring evidence…

