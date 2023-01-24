Senior Ukrainian officials resign amid corruption crackdown The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office quit Tuesday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to launch a staff shake-up amid high-level corruption allegations during the war with Russia, according to France 24. Kyrylo Tymoshenko asked to be relieved of his duties, according to an online copy of a decree signed by Zelensky and Tymoshenko’s […] The post Senior Ukrainian officials resign amid corruption crackdown appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

- South Africa defended its planned naval exercise with Russia and China next month amid criticism over its noncommital stance on the war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. South Africa’s Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans said it has conducted similar military maneuvers with the US, UK and France…

- Russia said on Tuesday that it would make “major changes” to its armed forces from 2023 to 2026, promising to shake up its military structure after months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to Reuters. In addition to administrative reforms, the Defence Ministry said it would strengthen…

- One of President Vladimir Putin‘s closest allies said on Tuesday that Moscow was now fighting the U.S.-led NATO military alliance in Ukraine and that the West was trying to wipe Russia from the political map of the world, according to Reuters. Putin casts the war in Ukraine as an existential battle…

- France’s defense minister arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday to discuss further military support for Ukraine, insisting the French government’s backing is unflagging while efforts are made to reach an eventual negotiated end to Russia’s invasion, according to AP News. French Minister for the Armed Forces…

- EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned Iran’s support for Russia in its war in Ukraine and the ongoing repression of opposition in the country, but said the EU would continue to work with Iran on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to Reuters. “Necessary meeting with…

- French President Emmanuel Macron‘s suggestion that the West should consider Russia‘s need for security guarantees if Moscow agrees on talks to end the war in Ukraine unleashed a storm of criticism in Kyiv and its Baltic allies over the weekend, according to Reuters. In an interview with French TV station…

- Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With recession looming as central banks fight decades-high inflation…

- Romania will speed up defence procurement and intensify talks with Turkey, Bulgaria and Georgia to counter potential spillovers from Russia‘s war in Ukraine towards the Black Sea, the country’s supreme defence council said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of…