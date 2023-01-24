Senior Ukrainian officials resign amid corruption crackdown

Stiri Recomandate

Monica Berescu, deputat USR, despre huiduielile de la Iaşi de Ziua Unirii: PNL şi PSD culeg ce au semănat

Monica Berescu, deputat USR, despre huiduielile de la Iaşi de Ziua Unirii: PNL şi PSD culeg ce au semănat

Deputatul USR Monica Berescu a declarat, referindu-se la huiduielile care s-au auzit la Iaşi în timpul discursurilor rostite de Ziua Unirii, că PNL şi PSD culeg ce au semănat în ultimii… [citeste mai departe]

24 Ianuarie/Toţi liderii politici au făcut apel la unitate şi solidaritate în discursurile şi mesajele transmise

24 Ianuarie/Toţi liderii politici au făcut apel la unitate şi solidaritate în discursurile şi mesajele transmise

În discursurile şi mesajele transmise, toţi liderii politici au făcut apel la unitate şi solidaritate. Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a subliniat, la Bucureşti, că reuşitele… [citeste mai departe]

Ceasul apocalipsei e mai aproape ca niciodată de o catastrofă nucleară. Avertismentul oamenilor de ştiinţă

Ceasul apocalipsei e mai aproape ca niciodată de o catastrofă nucleară. Avertismentul oamenilor de ştiinţă

"Ceasul apocalipsei", un instrument de măsurare a pericolului de catastrofă nucleară creat în urmă cu 76 de ani de Albert Einstein şi fizicienii care au lucrat la fabricarea bombei… [citeste mai departe]

Nimic nu e gratis: Polonia cere bani de la UE ca să trimită tancuri Leopard Ucrainei

Nimic nu e gratis: Polonia cere bani de la UE ca să trimită tancuri Leopard Ucrainei

Premierul Poloniei, Mateusz Morawiecki, vrea ca Uniunea Europeană să suporte costurile deciziei unilaterale a Varşoviei de a furniza tancuri de fabricaţie germană Ucrainei, în ceea ce pare a fi o nouă amplificare a tensiunilor în… [citeste mai departe]

Oscar 2023: Nominalizările au fost anunțate. Cine sunt favoriții

Oscar 2023: Nominalizările au fost anunțate. Cine sunt favoriții

Au fost anunțate nominalizările pentru premiile Oscar 2023: Filmul „Everything Everywhere All at Once” conduce în topul nominalizărilor. La cel mai bun film concurează și noul Avatar, „Elvis” și „Top Gun: Maverik”, scrie europafm.ro Într-o scurtă ceremonie – au fost… [citeste mai departe]

AIEA dezminte acuzaţiile serviciilor secrete ruse. Ucraina nu ascunde arme în centralele nucleare

AIEA dezminte acuzaţiile serviciilor secrete ruse. Ucraina nu ascunde arme în centralele nucleare

Inspectorii Agenţiei Internaţionale pentru Energia Atomică (AIEA) nu au găsit echipamente militare în centralele nucleare din Ucraina, a declarat marţi în Parlamentul European directorul agenţiei, Rafael… [citeste mai departe]

Jaful avuției naționale! Profiturile Petrom, ascunse de toți politicienii din ultimii 20 de ani. DOCUMENTE

Jaful avuției naționale! Profiturile Petrom, ascunse de toți politicienii din ultimii 20 de ani. DOCUMENTE

„S-a făcut transfer prin contract direct și prin semnătura unui singur om din partea guvernnului. OMV are dreptul să vândă orice, e proprietar, iar ANRE doar ia act de așa ceva. Așa… [citeste mai departe]

Conac din Dâmboviţa, scos la licitaţie pentru 325.000 euro. Care este legătura cu Mihai Viteazul

Conac din Dâmboviţa, scos la licitaţie pentru 325.000 euro. Care este legătura cu Mihai Viteazul

Un conac datat din anul 1933, din comuna Cornățelu, județul Dâmbovița, este scos la vânzare de Romania Sotheby’s International Realty. Știrea, transmisă initial de News.ro, a fost preluată și de Economica.net,… [citeste mai departe]

Agenția Internațională pentru Energia Atomică nu a găsit armament la centralele nucleare din Ucraina

Agenția Internațională pentru Energia Atomică nu a găsit armament la centralele nucleare din Ucraina

Inspectorii AIEA nu au găsit echipamente militare în centralele nucleare din Ucraina, a declarat marţi în Parlamentul European directorul agenţiei, Rafael Grossi, citat de Reuters, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Licenţa PRO marca Burchel

Licenţa PRO marca Burchel

 Discuţia cea mai aprinsă din ultimele zile pe toate canalele de sport, dar şi la jurnalele de ştiri în rubrica de profil, a fost cea având ca subiect cazul Pintilii şi dreptul acestuia, ori interdicţia, de a antrena echipa FCSB. Pentru cei care nu cunosc: regulamentele Federaţiei Române de Fotbal ... [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Senior Ukrainian officials resign amid corruption crackdown

Publicat:
Senior Ukrainian officials resign amid corruption crackdown

The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office quit Tuesday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to launch a staff shake-up amid high-level corruption allegations during the war with Russia, according to France 24. asked to be relieved of his duties, according to an online copy of a decree signed by Zelensky and Tymoshenko’s […] The post officials resign amid corruption crackdown appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

South Africa defends naval exercise with Russia and China

10:20, 23.01.2023 - South Africa defended its planned naval exercise with Russia and China next month amid criticism over its noncommital stance on the war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. South Africa’s Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans said it has conducted similar military maneuvers with the US, UK and France…

Russia to make ‘major changes’ to armed forces from 2023 to 2026

13:35, 17.01.2023 - Russia said on Tuesday that it would make “major changes” to its armed forces from 2023 to 2026, promising to shake up its military structure after months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to Reuters. In addition to administrative reforms, the Defence Ministry said it would strengthen…

Putin ally Patrushev says Russia is now fighting NATO in Ukraine

13:00, 10.01.2023 - One of President Vladimir Putin‘s closest allies said on Tuesday that Moscow was now fighting the U.S.-led NATO military alliance in Ukraine and that the West was trying to wipe Russia from the political map of the world, according to Reuters. Putin casts the war in Ukraine as an existential battle…

France’s defense minister goes to Ukraine to boost support

14:16, 28.12.2022 - France’s defense minister arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday to discuss further military support for Ukraine, insisting the French government’s backing is unflagging while efforts are made to reach an eventual negotiated end to Russia’s invasion, according to AP News. French Minister for the Armed Forces…

EU and Iran to continue working on nuclear deal, Borrell says

13:20, 20.12.2022 - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned Iran’s support for Russia in its war in Ukraine and the ongoing repression of opposition in the country, but said the EU would continue to work with Iran on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to Reuters. “Necessary meeting with…

Ukraine, Baltics rebuke Macron for suggesting ‘security guarantees’ for Russia

11:06, 05.12.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron‘s suggestion that the West should consider Russia‘s need for security guarantees if Moscow agrees on talks to end the war in Ukraine unleashed a storm of criticism in Kyiv and its Baltic allies over the weekend, according to Reuters.  In an interview with French TV station…

Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G20 summit in Bali

15:25, 14.11.2022 - Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With recession looming as central banks fight decades-high inflation…

Romania plans to boost Black Sea talks, military procurement

10:35, 26.10.2022 - Romania will speed up defence procurement and intensify talks with Turkey, Bulgaria and Georgia to counter potential spillovers from Russia‘s war in Ukraine towards the Black Sea, the country’s supreme defence council said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 25 ianuarie 2023
Bucuresti -4°C | 5°C
Iasi -3°C | 3°C
Cluj-Napoca -3°C | 5°C
Timisoara 1°C | 6°C
Constanta 0°C | 5°C
Brasov -6°C | 4°C
Baia Mare -2°C | 6°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2023
USD 4.5132
EUR 4.9198
CHF 4.9102
GBP 5.5862
CAD 3.3786
XAU 279.756
JPY 3.4733
CNY 0.6652
AED 1.2287
AUD 3.1648
MDL 0.2399
BGN 2.5154

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec