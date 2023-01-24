Senior Ukrainian officials resign amid corruption crackdownPublicat:
The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office quit Tuesday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to launch a staff shake-up amid high-level corruption allegations during the war with Russia, according to France 24. Kyrylo Tymoshenko asked to be relieved of his duties, according to an online copy of a decree signed by Zelensky and Tymoshenko’s […] The post Senior Ukrainian officials resign amid corruption crackdown appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
