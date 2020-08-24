Senior official Matei welcomes incoming Polish ambassador Lang

Stiri Recomandate

Pandemie coronavirus. Turiştii din Santorini primesc gratuit măşti de protecţie

Pandemie coronavirus. Turiştii din Santorini primesc gratuit măşti de protecţie

"Am cumpărat 30.000 de măşti şi astăzi (luni) am oferit 500 turiştilor în port, la coborâre de pe bacuri", a declarat primarul Antonios Sigalas.În Grecia, purtarea măştilor este obligatorie doar în interior, însă primarul din Santorini…

Continuă reabilitarea străzilor din mai multe zone ale orașului

Continuă reabilitarea străzilor din mai multe zone ale orașului

În imagini strada Tazlăului – adiacentă străzii Prelungirea Bradului, ambele recent asfaltate. În ultima lună, SSPM a mai executat lucrări de asfaltare pe străzile Digul Bârnat, Prelungirea Bradului, Carpați, Pictor Theodor Aman, Letea, Veronica Micle, George Apostu.…

Govt to pass ordinance earmarking 175 million euros for preparing start of school year

Govt to pass ordinance earmarking 175 million euros for preparing start of school year

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Monday that the government will pass an emergency ordinance earmarking 175 million euros to reimburse expenses made by local administrations and schools to prepare for the school year amid…

Nicolae Usatâi, despre speranțele moldovenilor legate de Liga Europei: Dorim să câștigăm

Nicolae Usatâi, despre speranțele moldovenilor legate de Liga Europei: Dorim să câștigăm

Nicolae Usatâi, despre speranțele moldovenilor legate de Liga Europei: Dorim să câștigăm În această săptămână, echipele moldovenești de fotbal precum Sfântul Gheorghe Suruceni, Dinamo-Auto Tiraspol vor…

#alegerilocale2020: Tudorel Chesoi, candidatul Aliantei National Țaraniste pentru functia de primar propune "Constanta Verde(video)

#alegerilocale2020: Tudorel Chesoi, candidatul Aliantei National Țaraniste pentru functia de primar propune “Constanta Verde(video)

Tudorel Chesoi este presedintele Aliantei National Taraniste Constanta, vicepresedinte si membru fondator Este absolvent al Facultatii…

Ionel Dancă: OUG pentru aprobarea Programului ELECTRIC-UP, în primă lectură la şedinţa de Guvern. Buget total de 200 milioane euro

Ionel Dancă: OUG pentru aprobarea Programului ELECTRIC-UP, în primă lectură la şedinţa de Guvern. Buget total de 200 milioane euro

Şeful Cancelariei premierului Ionel Dancă a anunţat că Guvernul a avut luni în primă lectură proiectul de ordonanţă de urgenţă care…

Cine este câştigătorul marelui premiu de la Loto 6 din 49. Ce va face cu banii

Cine este câştigătorul marelui premiu de la Loto 6 din 49. Ce va face cu banii

Potrivit Loteriei Române, norocosul este din Bucureşti, are în jur de 40 de ani, este familist convins şi lucrează în construcţii. El spune că joacă de peste 15 ani, în mod constant, la Loto 6/49 şi Joker, iar numerele care i-au purtat noroc…

GALERIE VIDEO - Bilanț tragic după ce furtuna Laura a trecut prin Haiti și Republica Dominicană: cel puțin 13 morți, între care doi copii

GALERIE VIDEO - Bilanț tragic după ce furtuna Laura a trecut prin Haiti și Republica Dominicană: cel puțin 13 morți, între care doi copii

Cel puţin nouă persoane au murit în Haiti şi două sunt date dispărute de duminică după ce precipitaţii abundente…

Gabriela Firea a răbufnit: Unde sunt banii românilor? S-au evaporat pe achiziţii luxoase şi despăgubiri pentru prietenii politici

Gabriela Firea a răbufnit: Unde sunt banii românilor? S-au evaporat pe achiziţii luxoase şi despăgubiri pentru prietenii politici

Gabriela Firea este convinsă că moţiunea de cenzură va fi votată în număr mare de parlamentari. Primarul face acuzaţii grave la adresa…

Campaniile Info Sud-Est, prezentate de Balkan Insight: "Jurnalism combinat cu activism pentru a conserva patrimoniul de la Marea Neagră"

Campaniile Info Sud-Est, prezentate de Balkan Insight: ”Jurnalism combinat cu activism pentru a conserva patrimoniul de la Marea Neagră”

O inițiativă Info Sud-Est a fost expusă pe larg în deschiderea ediției de luni a  Balkan Insight , cel mai important portal…


Senior official Matei welcomes incoming Polish ambassador Lang

Publicat:
Senior official Matei welcomes incoming Polish ambassador Lang

Senior official for European affairs with Romania's (MAE) on Monday welcomed Polish ambassador in on a courtesy visit, at the beginning of the diplomat's mission to Romania, to discuss the existing strategic partnership between the two countries as well as NATO - EU complementariness.

The conversation of the two officials reflected the "excellent" level of co-operation between Romania and Poland under the bilateral strategic partnership based on shared regional and international interests of the two countries, according to a MAE press…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


