Senior official Matei welcomes incoming Polish ambassador Lang

- Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation on Thursday with his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum to assess the current state of bilateral relations and the ways in which they are developed, as part of Romania putting forth a draft of a joint declaration for the establishment…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday received the agreed Ambassador of the Polish Republic in Bucharest, Maciej Lang, who presented his credentials, on which occasion the two officials reviewed the excellent stage of the bilateral relation of a strategic partnership between the two…

- Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Monday evening that a team must be readied by October, that will meet with President Klaus Iohannis on a weekly basis and will prepare programs eligible for EU financing, so that not a dime from the European funds goes lost."A huge success achieved by the…

- Defence co-operation between Romania and the United Kingdom, both bilaterally and in NATO, as well as amid the ongoing health crisis, featured on the agenda of talks that Romania's Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca held on Monday with British Ambassador in Bucharest Andrew Noble. According to a press…

- Over 16.000 persons have returned to Romania, in 24 hours, through Border Crossing Points (PTF) Nadlac I and Nadlac II (west of the country, on the border with Hungary), three times as many as the daily average in a normal period, so that at these border crossings the wait times for transit are two…

- About 60 companies in Romania produce biocides, including large producers such as Farmec Cluj, Antibiotice Iasi, OMV Petrom and Chimcomplex Borzesti, and 24 companies produce surgical masks, the Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment Virgil Popescu told private television broadcaster…

- The relationship between the US and Romania has transcended the tremendous historical and geopolitical challenges of the 20th century, and the partnership between Romania and the US is firmly anchored in their shared long-term strategic vision of the world, Romanian ambassador to the US George Cristian…

- Senior strategic affairs official with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) Dan Neculaescu participated on Thursday in a virtual ministerial meeting on the Eastern Partnership (EaP) that focused on EU support measures amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current challenges in terms of misinformation.…