Senior official Arafat: Medicines for COVID patients, arriving from France, show European solidarity

Stiri Recomandate

Școala, extremă urgență! Invitați Cristina Pavel și Robert Avram

Școala, extremă urgență! Invitați Cristina Pavel și Robert Avram

Neconvențional, la Ploiești TV, cu Daniel Dimache Invitați Cristina Pavel, președinte Federația Națională a Asociațiilor de Părinți – Prahova și Robert Avram, președinte Consiliul Județean al Elevilor Prahova Uita-te la acest video pe YouTube. [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban: „Sunt categoric împotriva oricăror înțelegeri cu PSD! Klaus Iohannis a distrus PNL”

Ludovic Orban: „Sunt categoric împotriva oricăror înțelegeri cu PSD! Klaus Iohannis a distrus PNL”

„Sunt categoric împotriva oricăror înțelegeri cu PSD. De altfel, PNL, înainte de congres, a decis să interzică orice formă de colaborare cu PSD, la propunerea mea. Din păcate, a ordonat Iohannis,… [citeste mai departe]

Fetele de la Lugoj s-au impus la Cluj și au adus omagiu unei foste antrenoare

Fetele de la Lugoj s-au impus la Cluj și au adus omagiu unei foste antrenoare

CSM Lugoj a reuşit să câştige fără probleme în deplasarea de la Cluj, unde a înfruntat nou promovata ACS Volei Turda, scor 3-0, pe seturi 25-22, 25-16, 25-16 şi dedică această victorie în onoarea celei care a fost profesorul Carmen Todros, antrenor… [citeste mai departe]

Elevii vor studia educație financiară și juridică din anul școlar viitor

Elevii vor studia educație financiară și juridică din anul școlar viitor

Senatul României a adoptat un proiect de lege care propune introducerea cursurilor de educaţie financiară şi de educaţie juridică în programa şcolară, începând cu anul şcolar viitor. Legea adoptată... [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Elveţianul Marco Odermatt a câştigat slalomul uriaş de la Soelden

VIDEO Elveţianul Marco Odermatt a câştigat slalomul uriaş de la Soelden

Elveţianul Marco Odermatt a câştigat duminică slalomul uriaş de la Soelden, prima cursă din acest sezon în Cupa Mondială masculină de schi alpin, transmite AFP, potrivit Agerpres. Citește și: Se ZGUDUIE ministerul de INTERNE - Pretinse fapte penale de… [citeste mai departe]

Situație disperată în Prahova: Zeci de pacienți așteaptă la urgențe, prefectul județului face apel la spitalele non-COVID și la medicii de familie

Situație disperată în Prahova: Zeci de pacienți așteaptă la urgențe, prefectul județului face apel la spitalele non-COVID și la medicii de familie

Prefectura Prahova reclamă că ”situaţia devine disperată” şi anunţă că peste 30 de pacienţi… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 110.000 de persoane vaccinate, în ușoară scădere față de ziua precedentă

Peste 110.000 de persoane vaccinate, în ușoară scădere față de ziua precedentă

110.539 persoane au fost vaccinate anti-COVID în ultimele 24 de ore, dintre care 83.504 au primit prima doză. Se înregistrează o ușoară scădere față de ziua precedentă, atât pentru dozele administrate cât și pentru numărul de persoane… [citeste mai departe]

Medic: Vaccinaţi-vă, dar staţi deoparte! Nu vă amăgiţi cu „protecţia” după prima doză

Medic: Vaccinaţi-vă, dar staţi deoparte! Nu vă amăgiţi cu „protecţia” după prima doză

Medicul cardiolog Gabriel Tatu Chiţoiu îi sfătuieşte pe cei care se vaccinează cu prima doză să respecte în continuare măsurile de protecţie deoarece abia după 14 zile de la rapel vor avea imunitate. „Evitaţi… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Universitatea de Ştinţe ale Vieţii de la Iaşi nu suspendă orele şi nu intră în sistemul de predare online

(AUDIO) Universitatea de Ştinţe ale Vieţii de la Iaşi nu suspendă orele şi nu intră în sistemul de predare online

Universitatea de Ştinţe ale Vieţii de la Iaşi nu suspendă orele şi nu intră în sistemul de predare online, a precizat rectorul instituţiei, Gerard Jităreanu.… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Construcţiilor: Israelul va construi 1.355 de noi locuinţe pentru colonişti evrei în Cisiordania

Ministerul Construcţiilor: Israelul va construi 1.355 de noi locuinţe pentru colonişti evrei în Cisiordania

Israelul va construi 1.355 de noi locuinţe pentru colonişti evrei în Cisiordania, a anunţat duminică Ministerul Construcţiilor într-un comunicat, citat de AFP. "Oferte pentru construirea… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Senior official Arafat: Medicines for COVID patients, arriving from France, show European solidarity

Publicat:
Senior official Arafat: Medicines for COVID patients, arriving from France, show European solidarity

The medical support provided by France, consisting of medicines needed to treat COVID-19 patients in the ICU wards, arrived on Sunday at the for Coordination and - Ciolpani (CNCCI), showing the European solidarity, said , head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU).

Arafat added that these actions are operated under the coordination.

"I want to thank our colleagues in France for their support," Arafat said, on Sunday, at Ciolpani, where he was present together with the ambassador of France to Romania,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

1,846 patients with COVID-19 in ICUs, of which 39 children

15:50, 24.10.2021 - As many as 20,323 people with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in health facilities, of which 471 are children, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Sunday. According to the source, 1,846 patients are admitted to intensive care, of which 39 are children. On the territory of Romania,…

11,725 new COVID-19 cases in over 42,700 tests done in past 24 hrs

15:25, 24.10.2021 - As many as 11,725 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with 42,786 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday. As of Sunday, 1,561,928 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed…

Three critically ill COVID-19 patients from Romania transferred to Poland

15:35, 21.10.2021 - The Ministry of Health (MS) informs that today three critically ill COVID-19 patients from Romania are being transferred to Poland. These are patients who have been hospitalised in emergency reception units in Bucharest, who are in a stable condition, transportable, intubated and who require…

Medicii din Republica Moldova vin sa ajute la tratarea pacienților Covid internați la Lețcani

16:25, 15.10.2021 - Pentru prima oara de la inceputul pandemiei, medici din alta țara vin sa ajute Romania in tratarea pacienților cu Covid-19. 20 de cadre medicale, medici și asistenți din Republica Moldova, vor veni la spitalul din Lețcani, județul Iași, pentru a ajuta medicii romani. Raed Arafat a anuntat in cadrul…

Medicii din Republicii Moldova vin sa ajute la tratarea pacienților Covid internați la Lețcani

16:21, 15.10.2021 - Pentru prima oara de la inceputul pandemiei, medici din alta țara vin sa ajute Romania in tratarea pacienților cu Covid-19. 20 de cadre medicale, medici și asistenți din Republica Moldova, vor veni la spitalul din Lețcani, județul Iași, pentru a ajuta medicii romani. Raed Arafat a anuntat in cadrul…

Romania, Hungary discuss transfers of severely ill COVID-19 patients

17:25, 08.10.2021 - Head of Romania's Emergency Management Department (DSU) Raed Arafat announced on Friday that there are talks with Hungary for the transfer of severely ill COVID-19 patients. "It is already known that there are talks with Hungary. A mechanism is being set up making it possible for us to use facilities…

New COVID-19 cases very likely to further increase in Romania

17:30, 25.08.2021 - Head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) Raed Arafat told a news conference on Wednesday at the Government House it is "very likely" to witness an increase in the number of new cases of COVID 19, given the data from the last 2-3 days, adding that the authorities are continuously monitoring…

Land module for firefighting assistance will leave Friday to Greece

16:51, 05.08.2021 - The land module for firefighting assistance in extinguishing forest fires will leave on Friday from Romania to Greece, announced, on Thursday, the head of the Emergency Situation Department (DSU), Raed Arafat. "Today, after discussions with our colleagues from the Greek Civil Protection and…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 25 octombrie 2021
Bucuresti 2°C | 14°C
Iasi 0°C | 13°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 13°C
Timisoara 2°C | 17°C
Constanta 7°C | 12°C
Brasov -2°C | 14°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 15°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 21.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) 1 7.646.117,84 -
II (5/6) 7 10.126,80 -
III (4/6) 360 196,91 -
IV (3/6) 5.958 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 7.966.633,04

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 octombrie 2021
USD 4.2501
EUR 4.9467
CHF 4.6354
GBP 5.8655
CAD 3.4449
XAU 244.942
JPY 3.7324
CNY 0.6652
AED 1.1571
AUD 3.1895
MDL 0.2435
BGN 2.5292

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec