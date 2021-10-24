Senior official Arafat: Medicines for COVID patients, arriving from France, show European solidarity

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- As many as 20,323 people with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in health facilities, of which 471 are children, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Sunday. According to the source, 1,846 patients are admitted to intensive care, of which 39 are children. On the territory of Romania,…

- As many as 11,725 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with 42,786 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Sunday. As of Sunday, 1,561,928 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed…

- The Ministry of Health (MS) informs that today three critically ill COVID-19 patients from Romania are being transferred to Poland. These are patients who have been hospitalised in emergency reception units in Bucharest, who are in a stable condition, transportable, intubated and who require…

- Pentru prima oara de la inceputul pandemiei, medici din alta țara vin sa ajute Romania in tratarea pacienților cu Covid-19. 20 de cadre medicale, medici și asistenți din Republica Moldova, vor veni la spitalul din Lețcani, județul Iași, pentru a ajuta medicii romani. Raed Arafat a anuntat in cadrul…

- Head of Romania's Emergency Management Department (DSU) Raed Arafat announced on Friday that there are talks with Hungary for the transfer of severely ill COVID-19 patients. "It is already known that there are talks with Hungary. A mechanism is being set up making it possible for us to use facilities…

- Head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) Raed Arafat told a news conference on Wednesday at the Government House it is "very likely" to witness an increase in the number of new cases of COVID 19, given the data from the last 2-3 days, adding that the authorities are continuously monitoring…

