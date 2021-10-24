Senior official Arafat: Medicines for COVID patients, arriving from France, show European solidarity

Senior official Arafat: Medicines for COVID patients, arriving from France, show European solidarityPublicat:
The medical support provided by France, consisting of medicines needed to treat COVID-19 patients in the ICU wards, arrived on Sunday at the National Centre for Coordination and Intervention Management - Ciolpani (CNCCI), showing the European solidarity, said Raed Arafat, head of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU).
Arafat added that these actions are operated under the European Civil Protection coordination.
"I want to thank our colleagues in France for their support," Arafat said, on Sunday, at Ciolpani, where he was present together with the ambassador of France to Romania,…
