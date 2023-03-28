Senate issues joint admission report on special pensions bill The specialist committees of the Senate -- judiciary, labour and defence -- on Tuesday issued a favourable joint report with accepted and rejected amendments to a bill initiated by the government amending and supplementing pieces of legislation related to special pensions. Most of the votes cast were "ayes," with nine noes and some abstentions, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! ×… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

