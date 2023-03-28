Senate issues joint admission report on special pensions bill

Stiri Recomandate

Judetul Tulcea: Primaria comunei Crisan implementeaza o platforma integrata pentru servicii electronice (DOCUMENT)

Valoarea contractului este de 1.695.000 lei, ofertant castigator fiind firma IOT Solutions amp; Consulting SRL. Primaria comunei Crisan, judetul Tulcea, ca autoritate contractanta,… [citeste mai departe]

Reprezentantele județului Suceava, Foresta Suceava și Bucovina Rădăuți, în top position la startul play-off-ului

La sfârșitul sezonului regulat al seriei I a Ligii a III-a de fotbal, pe primele două poziții ale clasamentului s-au situat Foresta Suceava și Bucovina Rădăuți. Așadar,… [citeste mai departe]

Borşenii sunt aşteptaţi în 5 aprilie la Bursa locurilor de muncă

După mult timp, în Borşa miercuri, 5 aprilie, se va desfăşura Bursa locurilor de muncă. Dacă ești angajator, dacă ești în căutarea unui loc de muncă, dacă vrei sa-ți schimbi jobul, eşti aşteptat începând cu ora 11.00, la „Hotel Corina”, strada Libertăţii 15 A. Evenimentul… [citeste mai departe]

Chicu: Acei care au dat aeroportul în 2013, se laudă acum că l-au întors. Se va diminua taxa aeroportuară acum? Maia Sandu, măcar asta poți face pentru „diasporă”?

Începând de astăzi, Aeroportul Internațional Chișinău… [citeste mai departe]

Doliu în lumea finanțelor din Vrancea! A murit Iancu Benguș, fost comisar-șef adjunct la Garda Financiară

S-a stins din viață Iancu Benguș, fost comisar-șef adjunct, la Garda Financiară Vrancea, funcție pe care a ocupat-o timp de 20 de ani, între 1991 și 2011. IANCU BENGUS 1 Mai 1947 –… [citeste mai departe]

Judetul Tulcea: Incendiu la o stana de oi, in apropiere de Macin! (FOTO)

Astazi, in jurul orei 09:45 pompierii militari au fost solicitati sa intervina pentru stingerea unui incendiu produs la un saivan de animale, in apropiere de localitatea Macin, judetul Tulcea.Pentru gestionarea situatiei de urgenta, au fost directionate doua… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul de lege privind pensiile speciale a trecut de comisii la Senat. Amendamentele Opoziției, respinse în bloc

Comisiile reunite juridică, de apărare și muncă din Senat au adoptat, marți, amendamentele PSD, PNL și UDMR pentru proiectul de lege privind pensiile speciale. Amendamentele… [citeste mai departe]

Robert Nistea, îngerul păzitor al femeii înjunghiate în plină stradă de fostul soț

O tragedie a avut loc azi în Sîngeorz Băi. O femeie a fost înjunghiată în plină stradă de fostul soț. Robert Nistea, asistent în cadrul Serviciului de Ambulanță a văzut-o din mașină, intervenția lui fiind cea care i-a salvat… [citeste mai departe]

Programul Casa Verde Fotovoltaice va fi lansat pe regiuni pentru a evita supraîncărcarea platformei informatice

Ministrul Mediului, Tanczos Barna, a aunţat că interesul pentru programul Casa Verde Fotovoltaice este deosebit de mare şi pentru evitarea încărcării platformei informatice acesta… [citeste mai departe]

Eliberarea autorizației ISU întârzie redeschiderea Bazinului Olimpic Pitești

Lucrările la Bazinul Olimpic s-au încheiat, dar redeschiderea acestuia este condiționată de obținerea autorizației ISU, care întârzie să apară, din motive mai mult sau mai puțin obiective. Bazinul Olimpic din Pitești ar putea fi deschis săptămâna… [citeste mai departe]


Senate issues joint admission report on special pensions bill

Publicat:
Senate issues joint admission report on special pensions bill

The specialist committees of the Senate -- judiciary, labour and defence -- on Tuesday issued a favourable joint report with accepted and rejected amendments to a bill initiated by the government amending and supplementing pieces of legislation related to special pensions.

Most of the votes cast were "ayes," with nine noes and some abstentions, told Agerpres.

Senate's Gorghiu: Special pensions law must pass Senate in three weeks, otherwise it passes tacitly

20:35, 08.03.2023 - The acting President of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, says that the draft law on special pensions must be voted on in the upper chamber of the Parliament in the next three weeks because otherwise it will pass by tacit adoption, which is "impermissible" because, in its current form, the bill "leaves…

Senate acting President: Threats to the Republic of Moldova are worrysome

21:51, 01.03.2023 - At a meeting with visiting Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean, Senate acting President Alina Gorghiu congratulated the political class in Chisinau on their succeeding to navigate the successive crises facing the Republic of Moldova, the Senate informs in a statement. Fii la curent cu cele…

Over 62,000 people enter Romania on February 28, including 6,761 Ukrainian citizens

10:11, 01.03.2023 - As many as 62,294 people, including 6,761 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Tuesday, February 28, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Wednesday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

ANM issues Code Yellow advisory for blizzard in 20 countries, as of Tuesday morning

11:15, 13.02.2023 - The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Monday a Code Yellow advisory for strong wind and scattered snow, valid from Tuesday morning in 20 countries, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

The Dacian Limes, proposed for inclusion in the UNESCO Heritage

15:00, 01.02.2023 - Romania's ambassador to UNESCO, Simona-Mirela Miculescu, handed over, on Tuesday evening, to the director of the World Heritage Center, Lazare Eloundou Assomo, the nomination file of the Dacian Limes for inclusion in the World Heritage List, informs a press release from the representative of our…

62,748 people enter Romania on Jan. 16, including 7,478 Ukrainian citizens

11:20, 17.01.2023 - As many as 62,748 people, including 7,478 Ukrainian nationals, entered Romania on Monday, January 16, informs the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) on Tuesday in a press release sent to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Over 88,000 people enter Romania on Tuesday, of whom almost 7,000 Ukrainians

10:40, 04.01.2023 - More than 88,000 people entered Romania on Tuesday, through border points, of whom almost 7,000 were Ukrainian citizens, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Actor Mitica Popescu dies, aged 86

19:50, 03.01.2023 - The actor Mitica Popescu died on Tuesday at the Elias Hospital, medical sources stated for AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook…


