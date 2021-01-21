Senate chairwoman wishes good luck in fulfilling term to new French ambassador to Romania

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The first batch of 14,000 Moderna vaccines will arrive on Wednesday at the Cantacuzino National Institute for Medical-Military Research and Development, the National Committee of Coordinating Activities regarding vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informed Tuesday. According to the source,…

- Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Claudiu Nasui on Monday voiced his determination to facilitate the access of French investors to the Romanian market, by speeding up the debureaucratization process and ensuring a predictable legislative framework, favourable to intra-entrepreneurial…

- Secretarul de stat pentru politica de aparare, planificare si relatii internationale, Simona Cojocaru, a avut miercuri, 6 ianuarie, la sediul Ministerului Apararii Nationale, o intrevedere cu ambasadorul Republicii Franceze in Romania, Laurence Auer. Intalnirea a prilejuit trecerea in revista a stadiului…

- The Senate adopted, on Monday, the bill initiated by the Government regarding the ratification of the Loan Agreement (result-based program in Romania's health sector) between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), worth 500 million euros. The agreement…

- Anca Dragu, senator din partea alianței USR-PLUS a fost votata, luni, in functia de presedinte al Senatului, obținand 75 de voturi „pentru” si 51 „impotriva”. Social-democratul Lucian Romascanu, care a candidat si el pentru aceasta functie, a obtinut 51 de voturi „pentru” si 75 de voturi „impotriva”,…

- The General Mayor of the Capital City, Nicusor Dan, had an online meeting with the ambassadors of the EU member states, an event in which he showed interest in taking over successful experiences in road traffic management, pollution or the heating network. "I am extremely interested in taking over…

- Ambasadorul Frantei in Romania, Laurence Auer, a adus un omagiu, vineri, victimelor incendiului de acum cinci ani de la clubul Colectiv. Diplomatul francez a depus o coroana de flori si s-a recules cateva minute la altarul improvizat in fata clubului. "Un minut de reculegere…

- A healthy entrepreneurial environment is a key element in building and consolidating democracy, and Romania can be a world leader and a role model for countries in the region, the US ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, said on Friday, on the occasion of his participation in the "National Top…