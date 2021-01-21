Senate chairwoman wishes good luck in fulfilling term to new French ambassador to Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Israelul va emite paşapoarte verzi pentru cei vaccinaţi împotriva COVID-19

Israelul a vaccinat un sfert din populaţia ţării şi administrează vaccinul împotriva COVID-19 produs de Pfizer şi BioNTech unui număr de peste 200.000 de rezidenţi zilnic, a spus joi ministrul Sănătăţii, potrivit DPA. Aproape 2,4 milioane de israelieni… [citeste mai departe]

La 42 de ani, Ionica Munteanu a revenit la Minaur Baia Mare

Portarul Ionica Munteanu este începând de joi componenta echipei de handbal feminin CS Minaur Baia Mare, a anunțat gruparea din nordul țării. Munteanu revine la Baia Mare după aproape 5 ani, ea fiind componentă a fostei echipe HCM Baia Mare, desfințată în 2016, potrivit mediafax.ro.… [citeste mai departe]

Spania şi Grecia forțează introducerea certificatului de vaccinare COVID în Uniunea Europeană

Spania şi Grecia, două ţări europene a căror economie este puternic dependentă de industria turismului, insistă pentru introducerea unui certificat de vaccinare împotriva COVID-19 la nivelul UE, pentru relaxarea… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Alegerile pentru șefia FMF se mută în instanță. Rebeja: „Suntem aici din cauza nedreptăților. Ne dorim alegeri libere și corecte”

Rezultatele alegerilor pentru șefia Federației Moldovenești de Fotbal (FMF), care vor avea loc mâine,… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Mediului: Pe 31 ianuarie vom lansa noul sistem informatic integrat de urmărire a materialului lemnos (SUMAL)

Ministrul Mediului, Apelor şi Pădurilor, Barna Tanczos, a declarat, joi, la Craiova, că pe 31 ianuarie va fi lansat noul sistem informatic integrat de urmărire… [citeste mai departe]

Bitcoin se prăbușește: Moneda digitală a scăzut cu 10% în 48 de ore și aduce o pierdere de 100 de miliarde de dolari pe piața criptomonedelor

Bitcoin a scăzut pentru a doua zi joi, ducând pierderile monedei digitale la peste 10% în 48 de ore și… [citeste mai departe]

Comparatoare de preturi pentru energie electrica si gaze sunt disponibile in premiera pe site-ul Consiliului Concurentei

Comparatoarele de tarife pentru ofertele furnizorilor de gaze naturale si energie electrica sunt acum disponibile si pe pagina web a Consiliului Concurentei. Consiliul… [citeste mai departe]

15 morţi într-un incendiu la un cămin de bătrâni din Ucraina

Cel puţin 15 persoane au murit într-un incendiu produs joi la un cămin de bătrâni din Harkov, în estul Ucrainei, au anunţat serviciile de stat pentru situaţii de urgenţă într-un comunicat, citat de agerpres . „Potrivit informaţiilor preliminare, 33 de persoane se aflau… [citeste mai departe]

Galaţi: Bărbat arestat preventiv după ce a comis două tâlhării soldate cu un mort şi un rănit grav

Un bărbat de 30 ani din judeţul Galaţi a fost arestat preventiv, după ce a comis două tâlhării soldate cu un mort şi un rănit grav, informează Parchetul de pe lângă Tribunalul Galaţi. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

RAZIA de la Cornișa, în comisia de disciplină! Primarul Cosmin Andrei: În ceea ce privește managementul defectuos...

Descinderile Poliției la piscina interioară a Parcului de Agrement Turistic și Sportiv Cornișa precum și închiderea forțată a activității atrag un val de critici… [citeste mai departe]


Senate chairwoman wishes good luck in fulfilling term to new French ambassador to Romania

Publicat:
chairwoman, , received the ambassador of the to Romania, , who is in a presentation visit, to whom she addressed congratulations for being appointed in this position and wished her good luck in fulfilling the mandate of head of French diplomatic mission in Bucharest.

Within the meeting there were several topics on the bilateral agenda at the level of the parliamentary and economic cooperation, where the importance of parliamentary diplomacy was highlighted for consolidating the ties between the two states, according to a press release…

