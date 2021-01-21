Senate chairwoman wishes good luck in fulfilling term to new French ambassador to Romania

Senate chairwoman wishes good luck in fulfilling term to new French ambassador to RomaniaPublicat:
The Senate chairwoman, Anca Dragu, received the ambassador of the French Republic to Romania, Laurence Auer, who is in a presentation visit, to whom she addressed congratulations for being appointed in this position and wished her good luck in fulfilling the mandate of head of French diplomatic mission in Bucharest.
Within the meeting there were several topics on the bilateral agenda at the level of the parliamentary and economic cooperation, where the importance of parliamentary diplomacy was highlighted for consolidating the ties between the two states, according to a press release…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
First batch of anti-COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna, to arrive Wednesday in Romania
12:56, 12.01.2021 - The first batch of 14,000 Moderna vaccines will arrive on Wednesday at the Cantacuzino National Institute for Medical-Military Research and Development, the National Committee of Coordinating Activities regarding vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informed Tuesday. According to the source,…
EconMin says determinate to facilitate French investors' access to Romanian market
17:45, 11.01.2021 - Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Claudiu Nasui on Monday voiced his determination to facilitate the access of French investors to the Romanian market, by speeding up the debureaucratization process and ensuring a predictable legislative framework, favourable to intra-entrepreneurial…
Intrevedere a secretarului de stat Simona Cojocaru cu ambasadorul Frantei in Romania, la sediul MApN
10:15, 07.01.2021 - Secretarul de stat pentru politica de aparare, planificare si relatii internationale, Simona Cojocaru, a avut miercuri, 6 ianuarie, la sediul Ministerului Apararii Nationale, o intrevedere cu ambasadorul Republicii Franceze in Romania, Laurence Auer. Intalnirea a prilejuit trecerea in revista a stadiului…
Loan agreement between Romania, IBRD, worth 500ln euros, adopted
20:01, 28.12.2020 - The Senate adopted, on Monday, the bill initiated by the Government regarding the ratification of the Loan Agreement (result-based program in Romania's health sector) between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), worth 500 million euros. The agreement…
Prima femeie care ajunge cel de-al doilea om in stat, in Romania: Anca Dragu a fost aleasa in funcția de președinte al Senatului
08:55, 22.12.2020 - Anca Dragu, senator din partea alianței USR-PLUS a fost votata, luni, in functia de presedinte al Senatului, obținand 75 de voturi „pentru” si 51 „impotriva”. Social-democratul Lucian Romascanu, care a candidat si el pentru aceasta functie, a obtinut 51 de voturi „pentru” si 75 de voturi „impotriva”,…
Bucharest City Mayor Nicusor Dan discusses online with ambassadors of EU member states
19:35, 05.11.2020 - The General Mayor of the Capital City, Nicusor Dan, had an online meeting with the ambassadors of the EU member states, an event in which he showed interest in taking over successful experiences in road traffic management, pollution or the heating network. "I am extremely interested in taking over…
Ambasadoarea Frantei - omagiu pentru victimele de la Colectiv
18:06, 30.10.2020 - Ambasadorul Frantei in Romania, Laurence Auer, a adus un omagiu, vineri, victimelor incendiului de acum cinci ani de la clubul Colectiv. Diplomatul francez a depus o coroana de flori si s-a recules cateva minute la altarul improvizat in fata clubului. "Un minut de reculegere…
US Ambassador in Bucharest says strongly believes Romania can be world leader and role model in entrepreneurship
16:30, 30.10.2020 - A healthy entrepreneurial environment is a key element in building and consolidating democracy, and Romania can be a world leader and a role model for countries in the region, the US ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, said on Friday, on the occasion of his participation in the "National Top…