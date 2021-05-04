Senate adopts draft law on hoisting of the Romanian flag The Senate's plenum adopted on Tuesday a draft law initiated by liberal senators that completes the regulations on the hoisting of the Romanian flag, the playing of the national anthem and the use of seals with the country's coat of arms by public authorities and institutions. "It will be forbidden to apply on the national flag any inscriptions or symbols, other than those provided in the normative acts in force", according to the modifications provided by the initiators, agerpres.ro confirms. The draft law was adopted by 120 votes to 12. The legislative proposal has as… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

