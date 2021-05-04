Senate adopts draft law on hoisting of the Romanian flag

Stiri Recomandate

Nunți în 2021. Cum se pot organiza, de fapt, aceste evenimente. Ce obligații au mirii acum

Nunți în 2021. Restricțiile impuse, ca efect al Pandemiei, au determinat și limitarea nunților și a botezurilor. Organizatorii de nunți și botezuri au avut de suferit la fel de mult ca și ceilalți. Activitățile lor… [citeste mai departe]

Prima reacţie a fiicei soţilor Gates după anunţul că părinţii ei vor divorţa

Jennifer Gates, fiica cea mare a cuplului Bill şi Melinda Gates, a reacţionat la vestea divorţului părinţilor ei. După anunţul despărţirii, tânăra de 25 de ani a scris pe Instagram că familia ei „traversează o perioadă dificilă”, conform… [citeste mai departe]

Semnal de alarmă: Nici măcar jumătate dintre deţinuţi nu se vor vaccina, un real pericol pentru poliţişti

Doar 9.000 de deţinuţi şi-au exprimat dorinţa de a se vaccina împotriva COVID-19, a anunţat, marţi, Federaţia Sindicatelor din Administraţia Naţională a Penitenciarelor (FSANP).… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal fără sfârşit la Praga.Ministrul ceh de interne ar fi propus Kremlinului un „troc“

Ministrul ceh de interne, Jan Hamacek, ar fi propus Kremlinului un "troc" prin care Praga să primească 1 milion de doze din vaccinul rusesc anti-COVID-19 Sputnik V, angajându-se în schimb să nu formuleze public… [citeste mai departe]

Poluare cu amoniac pe râul Bicaz, de la o fabrică de ciment. Locuitorii din mai multe comune, informați de pericol

Poluare cu amoniac pe râul Bicaz! Apa, în aval de un combinat care produce ciment, s-a colorat şi în câteva minute peștii din două păstrăvării au murit. Oamenii din zonă… [citeste mai departe]

SUA vor testa racheta balistică intercontinentală Minuteman III

BUCUREȘTI, 4 mai – Sputnik. Pe 5 mai SUA vor efectua teste a rachetei balistice intercontinentale Minuteman III la baza aeriană “Vandenberg”, statul California, informează site-ul oficial al bazei. © Photo : EuroParlamentarulCristoiu: ”Cei care freacă cizmele NATO cu limba… [citeste mai departe]

Banii n-aduc fericirea: Fiica cea mare a lui Bill şi Melinda Gates rupe tăcerea despre divorțul anului

Fiica cea mare a cuplului Bill şi Melinda Gates, Jennifer Gates, în vârstă de 25 de ani, a reacționat la vestea divorțului părinților ei. După anunțul despărțirii, tânăra de 25 de ani a scris… [citeste mai departe]

Nou simptom al covid-19, descoperit la bolnavi. Cum arată ”unghiile coronavirus”, de fapt

Încă de la începutul Pandemiei au apărut tot felul de simptome care dădeau dovada infecției. Noile descoperiri dezvăluie alte noi semne în cazul pacienților infectați cu covid. Descoperirile au fost făcute de mai… [citeste mai departe]

Online poker în România

Cu toții știm că progresele tehnologice rapide, dezvoltarea infrastructurii, relaxarea reglementărilor și a politicilor guvernamentale cu privire la jocurile de noroc ba chiar legalizarea acestora reprezintă unii dintre factorii principali ai creșterii numărului de utilizatori de jocuri de noroc online. După tipul de joc, piața globală a jocurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Ioana Tufaru, adevărul despre relația ei cu Ionuț. Ce spune despre zvonurile despărțirii, de fapt EXCLUSIV

Ioana Tufaru, fiica regretatei soliste Anda Călugăreanu, a fost diagnosticată de medici cu obezitate morbidă. Din păcate a pierdut din nou lupta cu cântarul. Mai ales că a avut două… [citeste mai departe]


Senate adopts draft law on hoisting of the Romanian flag

Publicat:
Senate adopts draft law on hoisting of the Romanian flag

's plenum adopted on Tuesday a draft law initiated by liberal senators that completes the regulations on the hoisting of the Romanian flag, the playing of the national anthem and the use of seals with the country's coat of arms by public authorities and institutions.

"It will be forbidden to apply on the national flag any inscriptions or symbols, other than those provided in the normative acts in force", according to the modifications provided by the initiators, agerpres.ro confirms.

The draft law was adopted by 120 votes to 12.

The legislative proposal has as…

Shell oil company becomes operational on Romanian market

17:35, 04.05.2021 - Shell, one of the largest oil companies globally, is operating at full force on the Romanian market since Tuesday, with a team of 57 persons. "The Shell Romania team is now complete and working hard to serve our clients on the local market as efficiently as possible. Now we ensure them direct…

30 private companies have started or are about to kick off COVID vaccination

15:46, 27.04.2021 - A number of 30 private companies have started or are about to start vaccinating against COVID-19 this week, Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) vice-chair, said on Tuesday, report agerpres. "As a matter of fact,…

EduMin: National evaluation exam most likely after Baccalaureate

16:45, 23.03.2021 - The national evaluation exam will most likely take place this year after the Baccalaureate exam, Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Tuesday. "The Baccalaureate exam will remain on the same dates that have already been established, communicated and are known. The national evaluation…

Ciolacu: Light industry must be designated a "strategic support industry"

21:11, 09.03.2021 - The light industry must be designated a "strategic support industry", meaning that the Government will purchase with priority from the Romanian producers military equipment, products for doctors and for the law enforcement, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday.…

1,000,000th person in Romania to get vaccinated against COVID-19 today

08:25, 03.03.2021 - The number of people in Romania vaccinated against COVID-19 will exceed one million today. "Tomorrow, the 1,000,000th person will get vaccinated," coordinator of the national vaccination campaign Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday. Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee…

Farmers asking President Iohannis to settle their conflict with gov't over drought aid

11:50, 02.03.2021 - Farmers are calling on President Klaus Iohannis to mediate the conflict between them and the government over the omission of drought relief from the draft national budget, according to a statement from the Farmers' Force Association released on Tuesday, as reported by AGERPRES. "There are…

Romania to devise national strategy for hydrogen production

11:36, 23.02.2021 - Romania is due to elaborate a national strategy on producing hydrogen energy in the next period, as it is one of the technologies on which the European Union is increasingly focusing for the future, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu told a specialized conference on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.…

Coletaria.ro doubles Romanian team in 2021

11:25, 23.02.2021 - Coletaria.ro aims to grow its team with 40 new employees in 2021, to over 80 employees, based on the evolution of the business, after recording last year a growth of 300% in the number of Romanian employees. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the team growth is part…


