Semjen Zsolt: If we managed to conclude collaboration with Serbs, then why can't we also do it with Romania?Publicat:
Deputy Prime Minister of Hungary and leader of the Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP), Semjen Zsolt, declared on Friday, at the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Congress in Sangeorgiu de Mures, that Hungary has seven neighbors and that it managed to conclude a close collaboration with the other neighbors, but this way of collaboration has not yet been achieved with Romania, agerpres reports. "I draw your attention to the role of UDMR in supporting Romanian-Hungarian relations, I tell my Romanian friends that our hand has been and continues to be extended to you. Hungary's…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Semjen Zsolt: Daca am reusit sa incheiem o colaborare cu sarbii, atunci de ce nu putem si cu Romania?
14:16, 17.09.2021 - Vicepremierul Ungariei, presedintele Partidului Popular Crestin-Democrat (KDNP), Semjen Zsolt, a declarat vineri, la Congresul UDMR de la Sangeorgiu de Mures, ca Ungaria are sapte vecini si ca a reusit sa incheie o colaborare stransa cu ceilalti vecini, dar cu Romania aceasta modalitate de colaborare…
Kelemen Hunor, apel catre PNL și USR-PLUS: „Coalitia inseamna compromis, dialog, intelegerea celuilalt”
12:45, 17.09.2021 - Kelemen Hunor, presedintele UDMR, a declarat, vineri, la Congresul Uniunii, ca, dupa anul 2008, niciun guvern nu a reusit sa isi duca mandatul inceput la bun sfarsit și a facut un apel catre PNL și USR-PLUS sa se așeze la masa discuțiilor și sa faca un guvern pentru urmatorii 4 ani, așa cum au promis…
Kelemen Hunor: UDMR has plans for coming years, including rethinking of family support system
19:15, 16.09.2021 - The Chairman of Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, declared, on Thursday, at the Women's Organization Forum of the party, "United for the future - together for our children", in Targu Mures, that the Union has responsibilities and plans for the coming years, including a…
PM Citu, Hungarian Vice President Semjen Zsolt are invited to UDMR Congress in Sangeorgiu, Mures
13:10, 16.09.2021 - Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) on Thursday published the list of participants in the 15th Congress of UDMR, to take place in Sangeorgiu de Mures, among whom there are Prime Minister Florin Citu and the Hungarian VP, Semjen Zsolt, agerpres reports. Alongside Florin Citu and Semjen…
Prima farmacie sociala din Romania se afla in Sangeorgiu de Mureș
01:05, 15.08.2021 - Scopul ei esta ca profitul realizat sa fie indreptat catre cazuri sociale din județul Mureș. Inființata din mai, farmacia a ajutat pana acum 31 de persoane, dar nevoia pentru sprijin este mare. Insa, la fel de mari sunt și ambițiile antreprenorului care și-a transformat afacerea pentru a fi in folosul…
DefMin Ciuca, US Congress delegation discuss defence part of strategic partnership
21:40, 13.08.2021 - Romania's Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Friday welcomed a delegation of the US House of Representatives led by Adam Smith, chairman of the House Armed Forces Committee, according to a press statement released by the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN). In his conversation, Ciuca reiterated…
UNESCO awards heritage status to Roman imperial border on the Danube
18:30, 30.07.2021 - The classical Roman Empire's border along the Danube gained World Heritage Site status from UNESCO, the UN's cultural body, at a meeting in the Chinese city of Fuzhou on Friday, according to the DPA news agency. Maria Boehmer, head of the German UNESCO committee, said she was pleased by the…
Cei mai buni contabili romani vor fi premiați la Sangeorgiu de Mureș
17:05, 08.07.2021 - Marți, 13 iulie, contabilii romani vor marca ce-a de a 17-a ediție a Zilei Naționale a Contabilului Roman, care se va suprapune anul acesta cu aniversarea centenarului inființarii Corpului Contabililor, in urma unui decret regal semnat de Regele Ferdinand. Acest moment va fi serbat printr-o adunare…