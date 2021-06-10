SEE largest data centre is being built in Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Primarul din comuna Ştefăneştii de Jos, Ilfov, Robert Ştefan, reţinut într-un dosar de viol în grup. Victima, de 12 ani, a rămas însărcinată - UPDATE

Primarul comunei ilfovene Ştefăneştii de Jos, Robert Ştefan, este vizat de un dosar… [citeste mai departe]

Societatea de Transport București anunță că în zilele în care în București vor fi organizate meciuri de fotbal de la Campionatul European vor fi mai multe modificări în transportul public în special… [citeste mai departe]

Șoferii din București se pot bucura. Traficul nu va fi restricționat la finalul săptămânii curente, potrivit ultimelor informații anunțate de Primăria Municipiului București. Decizia a fost luată de autoritățile locale pe… [citeste mai departe]

Sectoarele noii săli de sport din Szeged vor fi denumite după celebrităţi, sectorul oaspeţilor va purta numele handbalistului român Marian Cozma, fost membru al echipei… [citeste mai departe]

ClusterPower, a hybrid cloud services provider announced, that it will build near Craiova the largest data centre in Romania and one of the largest in Europe. ClusterPower will create a one-stop-shop artificial intelligence infrastructure, following an initial investment of RON 172 million (€36 million),… [citeste mai departe]

Șase cadre medicale și un funcționar public din sunt anchetați de polițiștii Direcției Generale Anticorupție The post… [citeste mai departe]

Şantierul Naval Damen Mangalia a fost amendat cu suma de 30.000 de lei de Garda de Mediu Constanţa pentru poluarea apei din zona docurilor de reparaţii nave. Reprezentanţii Damen au menţionat că luciul apei va fi curăţat, precizând că incidentul… [citeste mai departe]

Nivelul de vaccinare în Europa este insuficient pentru a evita reapariţia pandemiei, potrivit OMS. Doar 30% din populaţia din Europa a primit o primă doză de vaccin şi 17% este complet vaccinată.… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou atac armat înregistrat, joi, în Statele Unite ale Americii (SUA). Tragicul eveniment în urma căruia trei persoane au… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
ClusterPower, a hybrid cloud services provider announced, that it will build near Craiova the largest data centre in Romania and one of the largest in Europe. ClusterPower will create a one-stop-shop artificial intelligence infrastructure, following an initial investment of RON 172 million (E36 million), of which RON 82 million is provided by the state aid […] The post SEE largest data centre is being built in Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

South-eastern Europe largest data centre is being built in Romania

16:16, 10.06.2021 - ClusterPower a hybrid cloud services provider announced that it will build near Craiova the largest data centre in Romania and one of the largest in Europe. ClusterPower will create a one-stop-shop artificial intelligence infrastructure, following an initial investment of RON 172 million (E36 million),…

Dupa ce a mutat-o din prime time, noua șefa a TVR suspenda emisiunea lui Ionuț Cristache

14:11, 10.06.2021 - Emisiunea “Romania9”, realizata de Ionuț Cristache la TVR, a fost suspendata pana luni. Motivul invocat de conducerea televiziunii publice: pregatirea unei ediții speciale. Decizia de astazi a noii șefe a TVR, Ramona Saseanu, cunoscuta pentru emisiunile prin care promova vrajitoarele din Craiova, vine,…

BCR listed the largest bond issue on BVB, worth RON 1 billion

15:05, 31.05.2021 - Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) listed the largest bond issue on Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday worth RON 1 billion (E 203 million) under the ticker BCR28. The bonds have a 7-year maturity and an annual interest rate of 3.9%. The issue includes 2,000 bonds, with a nominal value of RON 500,000,…

Ford invests E248m in Romania to produce a new commercial vehicle

15:40, 27.04.2021 - Ford Motor Company said on Tuesday it is investing E248 million in the production of a new light commercial vehicle at its Craiova assembly plant in Romania starting in 2023 with a fully electric version to ready a year later, according to seenews.com. “It will be Ford’s first full-electric vehicle…

EIB to lend E24m to Bucharest Medical University to enhance facilities

18:10, 14.04.2021 - The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Wednesday that it has agreed to loan Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest 24million euro to enhance research, academic and student facilities, according to seenews.com EIB will support a total of 48million euro of investments to upgrade…

COVID-19: Over 2 million people vaccinated in Romania

13:05, 31.03.2021 - Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU announced on Wednesday that more than 2 million people have been immunised against COVID-19 in Romania. “This morning we exceeded the threshold of 2,000,000 people who all have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 3,050,742 doses have been administered,”…

European Investment Bank Group to support Romania with E809 million

21:56, 18.03.2021 - The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Thursday in a press release that higher education, water distribution, energy efficiency and private sector investment across Romania will benefit from the E809 million with the aim to support Romania. “The European Investment Bank Group has made a crucial…

Uber expands its services to Craiova in the Southern part of Romania

11:10, 12.03.2021 - Uber is available in Craiova,  a city in the south of Romania starting from Thursday making it the seventh city in Romania where the service operates, according to Business Review. “We are happy to launch Uber in Craiova, one of the most important cities in the South of the country. We are seeing great…


