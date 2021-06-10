SEE largest data centre is being built in Romania ClusterPower, a hybrid cloud services provider announced, that it will build near Craiova the largest data centre in Romania and one of the largest in Europe. ClusterPower will create a one-stop-shop artificial intelligence infrastructure, following an initial investment of RON 172 million (E36 million), of which RON 82 million is provided by the state aid […] The post SEE largest data centre is being built in Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

