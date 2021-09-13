School year 2021-2022 starts in Romania for almost 3 mln students Almost 3 million students in Romania start the new school year 2021-2022 on Monday but not all return to in-person classes. Schools are open in the localities where the 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate is below six per thousand inhabitants and if this threshold is exceeded, students will move to online learning in that locality, according […] The post School year 2021-2022 starts in Romania for almost 3 mln students appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Citu participated at the Kyiv summit on Monday, launching the International Crimea Platform and announced that Romania has joined the platform and supports Ukraine’s sovereignty. Citu stated at the summit that Romania has been and will continue to be a firm supporter…

- Romania’s Banca Transilvania announced on Monday that its net profit rose by 48.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2021 to RON 901 mln (E183 mln), according to See News. The bank’s operating income rose to RON 2.169 bln in the first half of 2021 compared with RON 1.858 bln in 2020. At the end […]…

- National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Wednesday that in June 2021 the average gross nominal earnings in Romania was 5,779 RON, higher by 84 RON than the previous month, while the average nominal net earning were 3,541 RON, an increase of 49 RON from the previous month, according to a press…

- Romania’s central bank on Monday lifted its annual inflation target considerably higher for this year and Governor Mugur Isarescu said a tightening cycle has already started even though policymakers have yet to raise interest rates, according to Reuters. Rate-setters now expect inflation to reach 5.6%…

- Austria-based construction group Strabag SE said on Monday that it has won a tender for a E111mln ($131mln) contract for the construction of a motorway connection in Romania‘s western city of Oradea, according to SeeNews. “Construction works on the 18.96 km-long road between the city of Oradea and the…

- Romania’s Chartered Financial Analysts Association, CFA Romania said on Monday it projects a 5.8% growth rate for Romania’s economy for 2021 and a budget deficit of 6.2% of GDP, while the time horizon for Romania’s joining the eurozone is 2030, according to Agerpres. In a monthly survey conducted by…

- The head of a South Korean public TV network which sparked a furore for using offensive images and captions during the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony issued a public apology on Monday, saying its “inconsiderate” broadcast violated the Olympic spirit, according to Reuters. The network, MBC, has apologised…

- The European Union’s statistics office, Eurostat published on Monday the first estimates of Romania’s GDP per capita expressed in purchasing power standards (PPS) indicating it increased to 72% of the EU’s average, 3pp up from 2019. Romania’s economy performed 2pp below that of Hungary and 4pp behind…