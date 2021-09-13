School year 2021-2022 starts in Romania for almost 3 mln students

Stiri Recomandate

Liturghii oficiate la Biserica greco-catolică „Sfânta Cruce” din Baia Mare, transmise la MariaTv

În perioada13-19 septembrie, Sfintele Liturghii oficiate la ora 8.00 la Biserica greco-catolică „Sfânta Cruce” din Baia Mare vor fi transmise în direct la MariaTv. Acestea vor putea fi urmărite și… [citeste mai departe]

PPE: UE trebuie să-și consolideze capacitatea militară, SUA nu vor rezolva problemele pentru noi

Uniunea Europeană ar trebui să-și accelereze eforturile militare, susține eurodeputatul Manfred Weber. SUA nu vor rezolva problemele din vecinătatea UE, avertizează liderul celui mai mare grup din Parlamentul… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, la școală în Valea Doftanei: „Menținerea școlilor deschise cu prezență fizică depinde de responsabilitatea fiecăruia dintre noi”

Klaus Iohannis a participat la ceremonia de deschidere a anului școlar 2021-2022, la Liceul… [citeste mai departe]

Vizită a Ambasadorului Extraordinar și Plenipotențiar al Statului Palestina, E.S. dl. Issam Masalha, la Pitești

Vizită a Ambasadorului Extraordinar și Plenipotențiar al Statului Palestina, E.S. dl. Issam Masalha, la Pitești Cu prilejul Zilelor Culturii Palestiniene, eveniment desfășurat… [citeste mai departe]

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Firefighters Day: They are fulfilling their mission as saviors with impressive professionalism, dedication

Prime Minister Florin Citu congratulated the firefighters and underscored "their dedication and professionalism" in carrying out… [citeste mai departe]

Tibi Ușeriu participă pentru a patra oară la cursa extremă din inima Alpilor, Tor des Geants

Sportivul Tibi Ușeriu își încearcă anul acesta puterile pentru a patra oară la Tor des Geants o cursă extremă din Alpi. Startul a fost dat ieri, iar bistrițeanul are de parcurs 330 de kilometri prin Alpi, cu… [citeste mai departe]

Incident BIZAR la bordul unui avion. Un pasager s-a închis în toaletă și a determinat piloții să aterizeze de urgență în Austria

Un avion cu 134 de persoane la bord, care plecase de la Limassol în direcția Zürich, a aterizat de urgență pe aeroportul din Graz,… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, înainte de concursul pentru directorii de școli: Avem o singură șansă pentru ca toate școlile din România să se dezvolte

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat luni că își dorește ca concursul pentru funcția de director din unitățile… [citeste mai departe]

Regimul termic va deveni normal, în intervalul 13 – 26 septembrie

Regimul termic va deveni normal pentru perioada din calendar, în intervalul 13 – 26 septembrie. De la temperaturi de 28 – 29 de grade Celsius se va ajunge la valori termice diurne medii de până la 22 de grade Celsius, în cursul săptămânii viitoare, arată prognoza… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci tentative de trafic ilicit cu țigarete, piese auto și mărfuri de larg consum, contracarate de vameșii moldoveni în weekend

Cinci tentative de trafic ilicit cu țigarete, piese auto și mărfuri de larg consum, au fost contracarate de vameși în zilele de weekend.… [citeste mai departe]


School year 2021-2022 starts in Romania for almost 3 mln students

Publicat:
Almost 3 million students in Romania start the new school year 2021-2022 on Monday but not all return to in-person classes. Schools are open in the localities where the 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate is below six per thousand inhabitants and if this threshold is exceeded, students will move to online learning in that locality, according […] The post School year 2021-2022 starts in Romania for almost 3 mln students appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

