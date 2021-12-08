Scholz takes over as German chancellor, ending Merkel era

Stiri Recomandate

Povestea românului care a ajuns milionar la 19 de ani. Cine este Filip Cristian, de fapt, și ce vis utopic are

Filip Cristian este un tânăr care a ajuns milionar la doar 19 ani, după ce și-a investit banii la bursă. Mulți oameni de afaceri din același domeniu spun despre Cristian că este… [citeste mai departe]

Cum arată și câte camere are o casa în valoare de 2.000.000 de euro construită în Cluj

Pentru iubitorii de imobiliare, vă prezentăm o casă în valaore de 2.000.000 de euro care este construită în Cluj. Cum artată și câte camere are? Casa în valoare de 2.000.000 de euro construită în Cluj are un teren de… [citeste mai departe]

Haine, încălţăminte şi parfumuri contrafăcute, de circa 100.000 de lei, ridicate în urma unei percheziţii la Corabia

- Sute de articole vestimentare, încălţăminte, parfumuri şi produse de marochinărie contrafăcute, în valoare de aproximativ 100.000 de lei, au fost ridicate… [citeste mai departe]

Legea privind imprumutul de 250 milioane de euro de la BEI pentru Spitalul Regional Iasi, promulgata de presedintele Klaus Iohannis

Pesedintele Romaniei, Klaus Iohannis, a semnat miercuri, 8 decembrie 2021, urmatoarele decrete: Decret privind promulgarea Legii pentru aprobarea… [citeste mai departe]

Critici din direcția AUR: „Noile măsuri ”de relaxare”, jignitoare la adresa majorității românilor”

În ultima vreme s-a discutat intens despre măsurile de relaxare a restricțiilor avute în vedere de autorități pentru perioada Sărbătorilor de iarnă. Până ca Executivul să aprobe,… [citeste mai departe]

Brașovul testează prima toaletă automată, cu sistem de autocurățare (Eveniment)

Din 2022, Municipalitatea vrea să monteze primele toalete de acest tip în zonele aglomerate . Până în 15 ianuarie municipalitatea pune în funcțiune, în cadrul unui proiect pilot, o toaletă automată, inclusiv cu facilități pentru persoanele… [citeste mai departe]

Urmărire ca în filme și focuri de armă în Cluj. Un șofer beat a fugit de poliție și a rănit un agent

Un șofer oprit de polițiști în Dezmir pentru control a fugit de aceștia. Un agent a fost rănit și au fost trase focuri de armă pentru a-l opri pe bărbat, care în urma testării s-a constatat… [citeste mai departe]

Germania: certificat verde obligatoriu pentru oamenii nevoiași care dorm la metrou

Cornel Filimon (corespondență specială) Combaterea pandemiei capătă accente tot mai neobișnuite în Germania. După stațiile de “alimentare cu aer” organizate în curțile școlilor – spații în care copiii își pot da jos masca pentru câteva… [citeste mai departe]

Exportul, Cenușăreasa economiei românesti

Strategia de export a României sună bine pe doar pe  hârtie, spune Sterică Fudulea, secretarul general al Consiliului Naţional al Întreprinderilor Mici şi Mijlocii din România (CNIPMMR). „Exportul este Cenuşăreasa economiei româneşti. Am văzut în programul de guvernare că se doreşte crearea unei strategii de export… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Rafila ii indeamna pe cei care isi viziteaza rudele vulnerabile sa faca un test COVID (VIDEO)

Ministrul Sanatatii, Alexandru Rafila, ii indeamna pe cei care isi viziteaza rudele vulnerabile sa isi faca anterior un test COVID. "Daca se duc sa isi reintalneasca persoane din familie, mai ales… [citeste mai departe]


Scholz takes over as German chancellor, ending Merkel era

Publicat:
German lawmakers elected as Germany‘s new chancellor on Wednesday, ending 16 years of conservative rule under and paving the way for a pro-European government that has promised to boost green investment, according to Reuters.  “Scholz, 63, who over the past four years served as vice-chancellor and finance minister in […] The post Scholz takes over as German chancellor, ending Merkel era appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Italy, France deepen strategic ties as Merkel’s exit tests Europe

17:35, 26.11.2021 - Italy and France signed a treaty on Friday to strengthen bilateral ties and reinforce their coordination within Europe, at a time when EU diplomacy is being tested by the departure of Germany’s Angela Merkel, according to Reuters. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron…

EU proposes law preventing import of goods linked to deforestation

18:16, 17.11.2021 - The European Commission proposed a law on Wednesday aimed at preventing the import of commodities linked to deforestation by requiring companies to prove their global supply chains are not contributing to the destruction of forests, according to Reuters.  Failure to comply could result in fines of up…

Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback

15:11, 17.11.2021 - The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter, according to Reuters. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday…

Romania’s Romgaz expects to complete Exxon deal in Q1 2022

13:01, 17.11.2021 - Romanian gas producer Romgaz has estimated it will finalize the acquisition of a 50% stake in a Black Sea offshore gas project from Exxon Mobil in the first quarter of next year, its manager Aristotel Jude said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romgaz stated that it will ask shareholders to approve…

Google loses EU court fight over $2.8bln antitrust fine

14:56, 10.11.2021 - The EU’s General Court ruled Wednesday that the European Commission was right in fining Google E2.42bln ($2.8 billion) for an antirust breach, according to Reuters. The bloc’s competition chief, Margrethe Vestager sanctioned the world’s most popular internet search engine in 2017 for favouring its own…

European prosecutors arrest four in probe of suspected tax crime ring

15:26, 04.11.2021 - Authorities have arrested four people in the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia on suspicion of forming a tax evasion crime ring in Germany, European prosecutors said on Thursday, adding E23 million worth of assets had been seized, according to Reuters. “The main suspects organised a so-called value-added…

EU top court orders Poland to pay 1 million euros a day in rule of law row

15:05, 27.10.2021 - The European Union‘s top court announced on Wednesday it had ordered Poland to pay a penalty of 1 million euros per day for not suspending the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court, according to Reuters.  Poland has been embroiled in a long-running dispute with Brussels over judicial reforms it…

Republic of Moldova declares state of alert, seeks to buy gas from Romania and Ukraine

11:21, 14.10.2021 - The Republic of Moldova will introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector due to a supply shortage of natural gas and the absence of a new energy deal with Russia’s Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The Republic of Moldova wants to negotiate…


