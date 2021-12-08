Scholz takes over as German chancellor, ending Merkel era

Scholz takes over as German chancellor, ending Merkel eraPublicat:
German lawmakers elected Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as Germany's new chancellor on Wednesday, ending 16 years of conservative rule under Angela Merkel and paving the way for a pro-European government that has promised to boost green investment, according to Reuters. "Scholz, 63, who over the past four years served as vice-chancellor and finance minister in
