Scholz says G7 leaders would attend G20 even if Putin comes

- EU leaders have granted Ukraine and Republic of Moldova candidate status, marking a key point on the countries’ journeys to possible EU membership, according to Politico. The decision came on Thursday evening during a two-day European Council meeting in Brussels. Both countries applied for membership…

- Russia summoned EU ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer on Tuesday amid a dispute over a rail blockade that has halted shipments of many basic goods to a Russian outpost on the Baltic Sea, the latest stand-off over sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, accoridng to Reuters. Russia demanded earlier…

- French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will visit Kyiv on Thursday for the first time since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine, in a historic joint trip, according to Politico. The three leaders took a night train headed to Kyiv,…

- EU leaders have reached an agreement “in principle” on banning oil imports from Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said early on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am very glad that the leaders were able to agree in principle on the sixth sanctions package,” she told reporters after…

- Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports, according to Reuters. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday,…

- The European Commission on Monday proposed to extend a moratorium on EU fiscal rules until the end of 2023, but kept the option to open sanction procedures against EU countries that stray from its fiscal recommendations, according to Politico. This “does not mean a free for all,” warned Commission Executive…

- French President Emmanuel Macron has chosen Elisabeth Borne, a left-leaning technocrat, to lead his new government, putting an end to weeks of speculation after the presidential election in April, according to Politico. Borne, 61, was named the new prime minister of France following the resignation…

- The war in Ukraine pushed the European Commission to slash its annual growth expectation to 2.7% for both the EU and eurozone this year, down from the previous forecast of 4%, the EU executive announced Monday, according to Politico. The Commission also hiked its inflation forecast to 6.1% for the eurozone…