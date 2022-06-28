Scholz says G7 leaders would attend G20 even if Putin comes

Stiri Recomandate

Satele din România care ne pot aduce cinste la nivel mondial. Trebuie să le vizitezi și tu

Satele din România care ne pot aduce cinste la nivel mondial. Trebuie să le vizitezi și tu

Țara noastră este una dintre cele mai frumoase din Europa, și nu numai, cu foarte multe destinații turistice uimitoare, o cultură deosebită și peisaje de neuitat. Datorită acestor lucruri, trei sate din România sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Pedepse mai aspre pentru trafic și consum de droguri: Câți ani de pușcărie riscă traficanții de narcotice

Pedepse mai aspre pentru trafic și consum de droguri: Câți ani de pușcărie riscă traficanții de narcotice

Pedepse mai aspre pentru trafic și consum de droguri: Câți ani de pușcărie riscă traficanții de narcotice Pedepse mai aspre pentru trafic și consum de droguri: Câți ani de pușcărie… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep a câștigat împotriva Karolinei Muchova în turul 1. Românca și-a aflat și adversara din turul al doilea de la Wimbledon 2022

Simona Halep a câștigat împotriva Karolinei Muchova în turul 1. Românca și-a aflat și adversara din turul al doilea de la Wimbledon 2022

Simona Halep a câștigat împotriva Karolinei Muchova în turul 1. Live Stream Wimbledon 2022: Simona Halep – Karolina… [citeste mai departe]

România primeşte ajutor de la UE pentru transportul rutier în contextul invaziei din Ucraina

România primeşte ajutor de la UE pentru transportul rutier în contextul invaziei din Ucraina

Comisia Europeană a aprobat o schemă de ajutoare a României, cu o valoare de 60,7 milioane euro (300 milioane lei) pentru sprijinirea întreprinderilor care îşi desfăşoară activitatea în domeniul transportului rutier… [citeste mai departe]

Comisia Europeană a aprobat o schemă de ajutoare pentru sprijinirea transportului rutier din România, în contextul războiului din Ucraina. Beneficiarii vor avea dreptul să primească ajutoare sub formă de granturi directe

Comisia Europeană a aprobat o schemă de ajutoare pentru sprijinirea transportului rutier din România, în contextul războiului din Ucraina. Beneficiarii vor avea dreptul să primească ajutoare sub formă de granturi directe

Comisia… [citeste mai departe]

Parlament: Solicitarea Ministerului Apărării pentru achiziţia a 231 de sisteme de rachete antiaeriene – aprobată

Parlament: Solicitarea Ministerului Apărării pentru achiziţia a 231 de sisteme de rachete antiaeriene – aprobată

Birourile permanente ale Senatului şi Camerei Deputaţilor au decis, marţi, să transmită Ministerului Apărării Naţionale aprobarea prealabilă a comisiilor parlamentare… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful NATO, despre relația cu China: „Suntem dezamăgiţi că Rusia şi China sunt acum mai apropiate ca niciodată"

Șeful NATO, despre relația cu China: „Suntem dezamăgiţi că Rusia şi China sunt acum mai apropiate ca niciodată”

NATO nu vede China drept adversar, dar este îngrijorată de legăturile tot mai strânse ale Beijingului cu Moscova de când a început invazia rusă în Ucraina,… [citeste mai departe]

Se deschide ștrandul Durgău! A fost anunțată ziua și ora!

Se deschide ștrandul Durgău! A fost anunțată ziua și ora!

Oficialii societății Salșina Turda SA au anunțat deschiderea ștrandului Durgău, un moment foarte așteptat de mulți dornici să se scalde în apele binefăcătoare ale lacurilor naturale. ”Într-un spațiu... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

Debut excelent la Wimbledon: Patru românce în turul doi

Debut excelent la Wimbledon: Patru românce în turul doi

Jucătoarele române de tenis Simona Halep, Irina Bara, Ana Bogdan și Mihaela Buzărnescu s-au calificat în runda a doua a turneului de Mare Şlem de la Wimbledon după victorii obţinute marţi în două seturi. Simona (30 de ani, 18 WTA) a trecut de cehoaica Karolina Muchova (25 de ani, 81 WTA),… [citeste mai departe]

Unul dintre cei mai străluciți dascăli ai Timișoarei a plecat într-o stea…

Unul dintre cei mai străluciți dascăli ai Timișoarei a plecat într-o stea…

Prof. univ. emerit dr. ing. Alimpie Ignea, strălucit dascăl în slujba electronicii timișorene, a vieții Banatului, care și-a pus amprenta pe generații de absolvenți și discipoli, a părăsit această lume. [citeste mai departe]


Scholz says G7 leaders would attend G20 even if Putin comes

Publicat:
Scholz says G7 leaders would attend G20 even if Putin comes

said on Tuesday that “as things stand today” all G7 leaders would attend the G20 summit in Indonesia this November even if Russian President Vladimir Putin participated, according to Politico.  said on Monday that Putin would attend the G20 summit, posing a dilemma for leaders of the G7 group of the […] The post Scholz says G7 leaders would attend G20 even if Putin comes appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU leaders grant Ukraine and Republic of Moldova candidate status

11:51, 24.06.2022 - EU leaders have granted Ukraine and Republic of Moldova candidate status, marking a key point on the countries’ journeys to possible EU membership, according to Politico. The decision came on Thursday evening during a two-day European Council meeting in Brussels. Both countries applied for membership…

Moscow fumes over EU blockade of Baltic outpost

12:46, 21.06.2022 - Russia summoned EU ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer on Tuesday amid a dispute over a rail blockade that has halted shipments of many basic goods to a Russian outpost on the Baltic Sea, the latest stand-off over sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, accoridng to Reuters. Russia demanded earlier…

French, German, Italian leaders to arrive in Kyiv for historic visit

10:45, 16.06.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will visit Kyiv on Thursday for the first time since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine, in a historic joint trip, according to Politico. The three leaders took a night train headed to Kyiv,…

EU leaders agree “in principle” on Russia oil embargo says von der Leyen

09:15, 31.05.2022 - EU leaders have reached an agreement “in principle” on banning oil imports from Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said early on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am very glad that the leaders were able to agree in principle on the sixth sanctions package,” she told reporters after…

Oil prices climb above $120 a barrel ahead of EU meeting

15:05, 30.05.2022 - Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports, according to Reuters. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday,…

Brussels keeps debt rules lifted, but recommends fiscal prudence

12:55, 23.05.2022 - The European Commission on Monday proposed to extend a moratorium on EU fiscal rules until the end of 2023, but kept the option to open sanction procedures against EU countries that stray from its fiscal recommendations, according to Politico. This “does not mean a free for all,” warned Commission Executive…

Macron appoints Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne as his prime minister

10:05, 17.05.2022 -   French President Emmanuel Macron has chosen Elisabeth Borne, a left-leaning technocrat, to lead his new government, putting an end to weeks of speculation after the presidential election in April, according to Politico. Borne, 61, was named the new prime minister of France following the resignation…

EU slashes growth, increases inflation forecast

14:15, 16.05.2022 - The war in Ukraine pushed the European Commission to slash its annual growth expectation to 2.7% for both the EU and eurozone this year, down from the previous forecast of 4%, the EU executive announced Monday, according to Politico. The Commission also hiked its inflation forecast to 6.1% for the eurozone…


