Scholz says G7 leaders would attend G20 even if Putin comesPublicat:
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that “as things stand today” all G7 leaders would attend the G20 summit in Indonesia this November even if Russian President Vladimir Putin participated, according to Politico. The Kremlin said on Monday that Putin would attend the G20 summit, posing a dilemma for leaders of the G7 group of the […] The post Scholz says G7 leaders would attend G20 even if Putin comes appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
EU leaders grant Ukraine and Republic of Moldova candidate status
11:51, 24.06.2022 - EU leaders have granted Ukraine and Republic of Moldova candidate status, marking a key point on the countries’ journeys to possible EU membership, according to Politico. The decision came on Thursday evening during a two-day European Council meeting in Brussels. Both countries applied for membership…
Moscow fumes over EU blockade of Baltic outpost
12:46, 21.06.2022 - Russia summoned EU ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer on Tuesday amid a dispute over a rail blockade that has halted shipments of many basic goods to a Russian outpost on the Baltic Sea, the latest stand-off over sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, accoridng to Reuters. Russia demanded earlier…
French, German, Italian leaders to arrive in Kyiv for historic visit
10:45, 16.06.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will visit Kyiv on Thursday for the first time since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine, in a historic joint trip, according to Politico. The three leaders took a night train headed to Kyiv,…
EU leaders agree “in principle” on Russia oil embargo says von der Leyen
09:15, 31.05.2022 - EU leaders have reached an agreement “in principle” on banning oil imports from Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said early on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am very glad that the leaders were able to agree in principle on the sixth sanctions package,” she told reporters after…
Oil prices climb above $120 a barrel ahead of EU meeting
15:05, 30.05.2022 - Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports, according to Reuters. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday,…
Brussels keeps debt rules lifted, but recommends fiscal prudence
12:55, 23.05.2022 - The European Commission on Monday proposed to extend a moratorium on EU fiscal rules until the end of 2023, but kept the option to open sanction procedures against EU countries that stray from its fiscal recommendations, according to Politico. This “does not mean a free for all,” warned Commission Executive…
Macron appoints Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne as his prime minister
10:05, 17.05.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron has chosen Elisabeth Borne, a left-leaning technocrat, to lead his new government, putting an end to weeks of speculation after the presidential election in April, according to Politico. Borne, 61, was named the new prime minister of France following the resignation…
EU slashes growth, increases inflation forecast
14:15, 16.05.2022 - The war in Ukraine pushed the European Commission to slash its annual growth expectation to 2.7% for both the EU and eurozone this year, down from the previous forecast of 4%, the EU executive announced Monday, according to Politico. The Commission also hiked its inflation forecast to 6.1% for the eurozone…