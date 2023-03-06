Scholz says China ‘declared it will not deliver’ weapons to Russia

Stiri Recomandate

OPINII. Dragi pensionari (cei nespeciali)

OPINII. Dragi pensionari (cei nespeciali)

Dragi pensionari, cum o mai duceți? Tot bine? V-ați cumpărat medicamentele? Ați plătit impozitul, întreținerea? Ați găsit la magazine alimentele la reduceri? Atunci e în regulă, puteți aștepta liniștiți trei săptămâni următoarea pensie. Uitându-vă la televizor, singura distracție care v-a rămas. Normal, dacă ați achitat… [citeste mai departe]

Noi acuzații la adresa Ucrainei: Apărarea antiaeriană a Rusiei a doborât trei rachete în regiunea Belgorod

Noi acuzații la adresa Ucrainei: Apărarea antiaeriană a Rusiei a doborât trei rachete în regiunea Belgorod

Cel puțin o persoană a fost rănită luni în regiunea Belgorod, din sudul Rusiei, după ce forțele ruse au doborât trei rachete, a declarat guvernatorul regiunii de la granița cu Ucraina.… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul Invatam sa fim campioni" a adus Farul Constanta si la Școala Gimnaziala nr. 1 Valu lui Traian (GALERIE FOTO)

Proiectul Invatam sa fim campioni“ a adus Farul Constanta si la Școala Gimnaziala nr. 1 Valu lui Traian (GALERIE FOTO)

"Invatam sa fim campioni Scoala, primul pas spre performanta", programul pe care Farul Constanta il deruleaza in parteneriat cu Inspectoratul Scolar Judetean… [citeste mai departe]

Veniturile Norvegiei din petrol şi gaze au crescut de trei ori pe fondul războiului din Ucraina și a scumpirii combustibililor

Veniturile Norvegiei din petrol şi gaze au crescut de trei ori pe fondul războiului din Ucraina și a scumpirii combustibililor

Norvegia a avut anul trecut venituri record din petrol şi gaze, în principal ca urmare a războiului din Ucraina, care a propulsat preţurile la… [citeste mai departe]

Patru investiții pe care le poți face în copiii tăi

Patru investiții pe care le poți face în copiii tăi

Mai mult decât orice, copiii sunt cartea noastră de vizită. Sunt extensia cu care atingem viitorul. Toţi vrem ca ei să fie fericiţi şi împliniţi. Cu alte cuvine, ne dorim copii de succes. Dar pentru a fi aşa trebuie să investim serios. În educaţia lor. În relaţia cu ei. În caracterul lor.… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini de la fata locului: Accident rutier intre doua masini, in Constanta! (FOTO)

Imagini de la fata locului: Accident rutier intre doua masini, in Constanta! (FOTO)

Un accident rutier s a produs in urma cu scurt timp, pe bulevardul 1 Mai din Constanta, informeaza autoritatile Accidentul s a produs azi, in jurul orei 11.30, iar la fata locului s au deplasat deja echipajele Inspectoratului pentru Situatii… [citeste mai departe]

Femeile din Adâncata vor fi sărbătorite pe 8 Martie la căminul cultural din comună

Femeile din Adâncata vor fi sărbătorite pe 8 Martie la căminul cultural din comună

Femeile din Adâncata vor fi sărbătorite pe 8 Martie la căminul cultural din comună. Primarul Viorel Cucu a precizat că doamnele și domnișoarele din comuna Adâncata sunt așteptate pe 8 martie, începând cu ora 12:00, la Căminul… [citeste mai departe]

„Ar putea fi o metodă de tergiversare". O nouă ședință de judecată în dosarul „Kuliok" – amânată: Dodon ar fi suspectat cu COVID-19

„Ar putea fi o metodă de tergiversare”. O nouă ședința de judecată în dosarul „Kuliok” – amânată: Dodon ar fi suspectat cu COVID-19

O nouă ședință de judecată în dosarul denumit generic „Kuliok” a avut loc luni, 6, martie, la Curtea Supremă… [citeste mai departe]

O companie din Cluj, inclusă în topul Financial Times 1000. Pe ce loc se situează în clasament

O companie din Cluj, inclusă în topul Financial Times 1000. Pe ce loc se situează în clasament

O firmă de IT din Cluj a fost inclusă în clasamentul celei mai prestigioase publicație financiară din lume. Topul cuprinde companiile care au avut cea mai bună creștere organică la nivel european.  [citeste mai departe]

Prețul la carburanți o ia în sus: Cât vor costa mâine și ce explicații prezintă ANRE

Prețul la carburanți o ia în sus: Cât vor costa mâine și ce explicații prezintă ANRE

După o perioadă de peste o lună de ieftiniri, ANRE atestă o creștere a cotațiilor la bursele internaționale. Astfel, după trendul de scădere continuă a prețurilor la carburanți, care a rezultat cu o ieftinire pronunțată… [citeste mai departe]


Scholz says China 'declared it will not deliver' weapons to Russia

Publicat:
Scholz says China ‘declared it will not deliver’ weapons to Russia

on Sunday said China had declared it won’t supply Russia with weapons for its war against Ukraine, suggesting that Berlin has received bilateral assurances from Beijing on the issue, according to Politico. Scholz was speaking at a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who told reporters that […] The post Scholz says Chinadeclared it will not deliverweapons to Russia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Germany and EU pursue talks on deal to ban combustion engines

10:51, 06.03.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said talks were constructive with the European Union in resolving a dispute over plans to ban new combustion-engine cars in the bloc from 2035, after Berlin derailed the effort this past week, according to Bloomberg.  Scholz met with European Commission President Ursula…

Scholz warns China not to supply Russia with weapons

11:11, 02.03.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned China not to arm Russia in its war on Ukraine and expressed disappointment that the government in Beijing has dialled down its condemnation of the Kremlin’s aggression, Bloomberg reports. In a speech to the lower house of parliament in Berlin on Thursday, Scholz…

China, Belarus presidents call for Ukraine cease-fire, talks

16:10, 01.03.2023 - The presidents of China and Belarus joined Wednesday in urging a cease-fire and negotiations to bring about a political settlement to the Ukraine conflict, according to AP news. The joint call came in a meeting in Beijing between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia, and…

Ukraine war, US-China tensions to dominate G20 meeting in India

17:45, 27.02.2023 - Foreign ministers from around the world meet in New Delhi this week in the shadow of Russia‘s war in Ukraine and spiralling U.S.–China tensions, with host India hoping that issues like climate change and Third World debt are not overlooked, according to Reuters. The March 1-2 meeting of the G20 foreign…

NATO and EU react reservedly to Chinese ceasefire proposal for Ukraine

13:35, 24.02.2023 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday reacted reservedly to a Chinese proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying Beijing did not have a lot of credibility as a mediator, according to Reuters. “China doesn’t have much credibility because they have not been able to condemn the illegal invasion…

China calls Russia ties 'solid as rock' amid Ukraine peace push

10:56, 22.02.2023 - China’s top diplomat Wang Yi said relations with Russia were “solid as rock” even as Beijing moves to portray itself as a neutral actor that can broker peace in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. In a meeting on Tuesday with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Wang said China sought…

EU set to sanction Iranian companies over Russia's war in Ukraine

14:45, 15.02.2023 - The European Union plans to sanction several Iranian companies for supplying armed drones to Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, according to Politico. Iran‘s Revolutionary Guards had given Russia drones “to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine,” von der Leyen…

China to EU: Drop calls for Ukraine's 'complete victory'

17:06, 08.02.2023 - Beijing’s top envoy to the EU on Wednesday questioned the West’s call to help Ukraine achieve “complete victory,” on the eve of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s possible arrival in Brussels, according to Politico. Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, also criticized the bloc for “erosion”…


