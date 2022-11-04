Scholz lands in Beijing for talks with Xi amid Europe tensions

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Hopes that the euro zone can stave off a recession got a boost as Germany defied expectations by reporting another quarter of economic growth, though momentum slowed dramatically in France and Spain, according to Bloomberg. Surging energy prices, record inflation and rising interest rates are weighing…

- Germany will permit adults to purchase and possess up to 30 grams (a little over 1 ounce) of cannabis for recreational use, as the ruling coalition fulfills a promise to legalize weed, according to Bloomberg. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s cabinet approved a proposal on Wednesday that will allow controlled…

- Natural gas in Europe declined after leaders came together to back urgent measures, including a price cap, to contain the energy crisis that’s engulfed the economy, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures declined as much as 4.8% on Friday and headed for a third straight weekly loss. The politicians…

- NATO on Monday began its long-planned annual nuclear exercises in northwestern Europe as tensions simmer over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin’s threat to use any means to defend Russian territory, according to AP News. Fourteen of NATO’s 30 member countries were due to take part in…

- Poland has spoken to the US about sharing nuclear weapons to counter the growing threat from Russia, President Andrzej Duda said, after the Kremlin stepped up nuclear saber-rattling over Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The biggest eastern European NATO member has been ramping up military spending following…

- The euro zone’s economic crisis intensified with the first ever reading of double-digit inflation, piling pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to keep raising interest rates aggressively, according to Bloomberg. Consumer prices surged 10% from a year ago in September, data from Eurostat showed…

- European Union energy ministers may hold an emergency meeting to discuss the spike in power markets as leaders strike a more urgent tone on the unfolding crisis, according to Bloomberg. The Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, is considering calling a gathering to debate the idea…

- Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month via its main pipeline into the region, state energy giant Gazprom said on Friday, piling pressure on the region as it seeks to refuel ahead of winter, according Reuters. The unscheduled maintenance on the Nord Stream…