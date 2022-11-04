Scholz lands in Beijing for talks with Xi amid Europe tensions

Stiri Recomandate

Borrell: „Multe state membre au o relaţie economică puternică cu China, și nu cred că putem pune China şi Rusia la acelaşi nivel”

Statele occidentale trebuie să-şi reducă dependenţele de China, însă, nu pot plasa această ţară în aceeaşi categorie cu… [citeste mai departe]

ANRE îl critică pe Ceban pentru intervenția de la CMC: Reprezentantul nostru a fost întrerupt agresiv și sfidător. Insistăm pe revenirea imediată la un dialog civilizat

ANRE regretă că „runda de întrebări și răspunsuri… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea fără penali pe buletinul de vot. Cei condamnați definitiv la pedepse privative de libertate nu mai pot candida

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat astăzi legea care prevede că persoanele condamnate definitiv la pedepse… [citeste mai departe]

Optimizează spațiul folosind o comodă cu sertare

Comoda cu sertare este o piesă de mobilier clasică. Încercând să ne creăm în minte imaginea comodei cu sertare, cu siguranță ne amintim camere-stil, în care mobilierul de trandafir cu finisaj lucios, decorat cu motive florale delicate, ascundea bijuteriile bunicii, fețe de masă brodate cu fir de mătase,… [citeste mai departe]

Albaiulianul Ionuț Baic își lansează primul volum de poezie, în cadrul unei expoziții care-i poartă “semnătura” unică. Sunteți așteptați la „Ferestre mistice!”

Actul creator, este considerat sacru. La fel… [citeste mai departe]

Generalii lui Putin apelează la „unități de blocaj” care amenință dezertorii cu moartea

Din cauza moralului scăzut și a reticenței de a lupta, forțele ruse au început să desfășoare unități speciale care amenință să-și împuște propriii soldați care vor să dezerteze, potrivit Ministerului Apărării… [citeste mai departe]

Cel mai nou studiu RGDA arată că, în România, femeile se joacă jocuri video în număr egal cu bărbații

Aproximativ 7,8 milioane de români joacă jocuri video pe smartphone-uri, PC-uri, console sau tablete, conform celui mai complex studiu public realizat despre utilizatorii de jocuri… [citeste mai departe]

PERICOL pe drumurile din Alba: Un șofer a fost prins de polițiști, fără permis. Cum l-au pedepsit

PERICOL pe drumurile din Alba: Un șofer a fost prins de polițiști, fără permis. Cum l-au pedepsit PERICOL pe drumurile din Alba: Un șofer a fost prins de polițiști, fără permis. Cum l-au pedepsit… [citeste mai departe]

Dezvăluire despre armata rusă: unitățile din spate amenință să împuște soldații aflați în retragere (Ministerul britanic al Apărării)

Din cauza moralului scăzut și a lipsei de voință de a lupta, trupele ruse au început probabil să desfășoare… [citeste mai departe]

Mărturia unui american care a luptat voluntar de partea ucrainenilor: Este măcel total acolo. Ne loveau cu fosfor. Nu ai cum să scapi. E un carnagiu (Video)

Un american care s-a oferit voluntar să lupte cu rușii în Ucraina a descris măcelul… [citeste mai departe]


Scholz lands in Beijing for talks with Xi amid Europe tensions

Publicat:
told their nations should unite for peace in a “chaotic” world, a call for closer ties that comes amid strains between Brussels and Beijing, according to Bloomberg.  The two leaders held their first in-person talks since Scholz took office Friday in Beijing, with the German delegation including […] The post Scholz lands in Beijing for talks with Xi amid Europe tensions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

