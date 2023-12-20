Scheduled events for December 20

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Scheduled events for December 19DIPLOMACY: - Secretary of state for European Affairs with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Daniela Gitman receives the ambassador of the Hellen Republic to Romania, Sofia Grammata, for a farewell visit ECONOMY: - The Ministry of Finance organizes…

- National Bank issues gold coin themed History of Gold - The princely diadem from Bunesti-AverestiOn Monday, December 18, 2023, the National Bank of Romania will put into circulation for numismatic purposes a gold coin dedicated to History of Gold - The princely diadem from Bunesti-Averesti. The…

- Scheduled events for December 18PRESIDENCY: - President Klaus Iohannis to decorate the Code for Romania Association EXECUTIVE: - Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu participates in the event entitled "30 years since the establishment of the National Council for Minorities," on the…

- CS Dinamo Bucuresti a fost invinsa in deplasare de echipa bulgara Levski Sofia, cu scorul de 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-18), marti seara, in prima mansa a optimilor de finala ale Cupei Challenge la volei masculin.Bulgarii s-au impus dupa o ora si 13 minute de joc, potrivit Agerpres. Cel mai bun dinamovist…

- The chairwoman of the Women's Organization of Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), MP Biro Rozalia, declared on Thursday, in Oradea, that women from the national minorities of Europe need a European working group, within the Federal Union of European Nationalities (FUEN).The women's leader…

- Scheduled events for Nov 20PRESIDENCY- President Klaus Iohannis is paying an official visit to the Republic of Cabo Verde; he is set to meet president Jose Maria Neves DIPLOMACY:- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, is set to pay a visit to the French Republic, where she will…

- The Ambassador of Lebanon to Romania, Rana Mokaddem, pleads for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, "stopping the genocide" and for the subsequent finding of a solution by which the Palestinians will be respected.On Tuesday, the Foreign Policy Committee of the Senate met with ambassadors from the Arab…

- Several migrants were detected by the Arad border policemen with the help of a drone and thermal imaging cameras, in the night from Thursday to Friday, being caught before crossing the border into Hungary.The group consisted of ten migrants who were walking in the field through the area of the border…