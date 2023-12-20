Scheduled events for December 20

Stiri Recomandate

George Simion: `Premierul Ciolacu trebuie să își dea demisia dacă nu mărește cu 40% salariile profesorilor. Până aici`

George Simion: `Premierul Ciolacu trebuie să își dea demisia dacă nu mărește cu 40% salariile profesorilor. Până aici`

Președintele AUR, George Simion, a declarat că obiectivul AUR pentru zilele următoare este acela de a-l determina pe Marcel Ciolacu să se țină de promisiunea… [citeste mai departe]

Amenzi de 7,7 milioane de lei aplicate de ANPC, in primele doua saptamani ale Comandamentului de iarna, in toata tara (FOTO+VIDEO)

Amenzi de 7,7 milioane de lei aplicate de ANPC, in primele doua saptamani ale Comandamentului de iarna, in toata tara (FOTO+VIDEO)

In acest an, Autoritatea Nationala pentru Protectia Consumatorilor ANPC desfasoara actiuni de control in zonele de vacanta de iarna, din Romania,… [citeste mai departe]

Ultimă oră: Ungaria va renunţa la obiecţia faţă de intrarea Bulgariei în Schengen

Ultimă oră: Ungaria va renunţa la obiecţia faţă de intrarea Bulgariei în Schengen

Ungaria îşi va ridica obiecţia faţă de aderarea Bulgariei la spaţiul Schengen după ce parlamentul bulgar va confirma oficial eliminarea unei taxe suplimentare pe transporturile de gaz rusesc, a declarat marţi ministrul de externe… [citeste mai departe]

Primaria Poarta Alba a aprobat delegarea gestiunii prin achizitie publica de servicii a activitatilor de sortare, tratare, mecano-biologica si depozitare a deseurilor reziduale

Primaria Poarta Alba a aprobat delegarea gestiunii prin achizitie publica de servicii a activitatilor de sortare, tratare, mecano-biologica si depozitare a deseurilor reziduale

Primaria Poarta Alba a aprobat in Consiliul Local… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO! Două case au fost distruse într-un incendiu puternic, în pragul Crăciunului

FOTO! Două case au fost distruse într-un incendiu puternic, în pragul Crăciunului

În cursul serii trecute, 19 decembrie, un apel primit în dispeceratul ISU-SAJ, anunța producerea unui incendiu ce se manifesta la nivelul unei case de locuit din comuna Târgu Trotuș. Pentru gestionarea operativă a situației de urgență,… [citeste mai departe]

SC AAYLEX ONE SA anunta publicul interesat asupra depunerii la sediul APM Constanta a solicitarii de actualizare a Autorizatiei Integrate de Mediu nr. 3/20.09.2016

SC AAYLEX ONE SA anunta publicul interesat asupra depunerii la sediul APM Constanta a solicitarii de actualizare a Autorizatiei Integrate de Mediu nr. 3/20.09.2016

SC AAYLEX ONE SA cu sediul in municipiul Buzau, DN 2B km 9 270 km 9 527 partea… [citeste mai departe]

Miercuri, 20 decembrie 2023: Intrare libera la meciul de baschet CSM Constanta - SCM U Craiova

Miercuri, 20 decembrie 2023: Intrare libera la meciul de baschet CSM Constanta - SCM U Craiova

Cu trei meciuri ramase de disputat in 2023, echipa masaculina de baschet CSM Constanta cauta sa duca seria victoriilor de pe teren propriu cat mai departe. Miercuri, 20 decembrie 2023, de la ora 18.00, la Sala Sporturilor… [citeste mai departe]

Valoarea tichetelor pentru donatorii de sânge va creşte de la 1 ianuarie 2024: „Poate fi văzută ca formă de stimulare pentru cei care salvează vieți”

Valoarea tichetelor pentru donatorii de sânge va creşte de la 1 ianuarie 2024: „Poate fi văzută ca formă de stimulare pentru cei care salvează vieți”

Ministrul Finanţelor a anunțat marți seară, că, de la 1 ianuarie, valoarea tichetelor… [citeste mai departe]

Fost medic, condamnat la 24 de ani de închisoare pentru rolul său în genocidul din 1994 din Rwanda

Fost medic, condamnat la 24 de ani de închisoare pentru rolul său în genocidul din 1994 din Rwanda

Fostul medic rwandez Sosthene Munyemana a fost condamnat la 24 de ani de închisoare de un tribunal francez pentru implicarea sa în genocidul tutsi din... The post Fost medic, condamnat la 24 de ani… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Scheduled events for December 20

Publicat:
Scheduled events for December 20

Scheduled events for December 20

PARLIAMENT:

- Senate debates on the draft budget and social securities draft law for 2024

SPORTS:

- CS meets Bulgarian team , in the return match in the round of sixteen of the in men's volleyball

- Romania's team to meet the team of Kazakhstan in Group A of the elite tour counting for the preliminaries of the

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Scheduled events for December 19

10:55, 19.12.2023 - Scheduled events for December 19DIPLOMACY: - Secretary of state for European Affairs with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Daniela Gitman receives the ambassador of the Hellen Republic to Romania, Sofia Grammata, for a farewell visit ECONOMY: - The Ministry of Finance organizes…

National Bank issues gold coin themed History of Gold - The princely diadem from Bunesti-Averesti

12:36, 18.12.2023 - National Bank issues gold coin themed History of Gold - The princely diadem from Bunesti-AverestiOn Monday, December 18, 2023, the National Bank of Romania will put into circulation for numismatic purposes a gold coin dedicated to History of Gold - The princely diadem from Bunesti-Averesti. The…

Scheduled events for December 18

11:15, 18.12.2023 - Scheduled events for December 18PRESIDENCY: - President Klaus Iohannis to decorate the Code for Romania Association EXECUTIVE: - Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu participates in the event entitled "30 years since the establishment of the National Council for Minorities," on the…

Dinamo București sufera o infrangere categorica in fața echipei Levski Sofia in Cupa Challenge

21:20, 12.12.2023 - CS Dinamo Bucuresti a fost invinsa in deplasare de echipa bulgara Levski Sofia, cu scorul de 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-18), marti seara, in prima mansa a optimilor de finala ale Cupei Challenge la volei masculin.Bulgarii s-au impus dupa o ora si 13 minute de joc, potrivit Agerpres. Cel mai bun dinamovist…

Europe's national minority women need a European working group (UDMR)

15:20, 23.11.2023 - The chairwoman of the Women's Organization of Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), MP Biro Rozalia, declared on Thursday, in Oradea, that women from the national minorities of Europe need a European working group, within the Federal Union of European Nationalities (FUEN).The women's leader…

Scheduled events for Nov 20

10:15, 20.11.2023 - Scheduled events for Nov 20PRESIDENCY- President Klaus Iohannis is paying an official visit to the Republic of Cabo Verde; he is set to meet president Jose Maria Neves DIPLOMACY:- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, is set to pay a visit to the French Republic, where she will…

Senate/Lebanese ambassador: We are against attacking civilians, no matter what religion or group they belong to

23:10, 31.10.2023 - The Ambassador of Lebanon to Romania, Rana Mokaddem, pleads for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, "stopping the genocide" and for the subsequent finding of a solution by which the Palestinians will be respected.On Tuesday, the Foreign Policy Committee of the Senate met with ambassadors from the Arab…

Migrants spotted by drone in the field, before crossing the border into Hungary

13:15, 22.09.2023 - Several migrants were detected by the Arad border policemen with the help of a drone and thermal imaging cameras, in the night from Thursday to Friday, being caught before crossing the border into Hungary.The group consisted of ten migrants who were walking in the field through the area of the border…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 19 decembrie 2023
USD 4.5433
EUR 4.9704
CHF 5.245
GBP 5.7728
CAD 3.3943
XAU 295.771
JPY 3.1357
CNY 0.6361
AED 1.2371
AUD 3.0584
MDL 0.2568
BGN 2.5413

Urmareste stirile pe: