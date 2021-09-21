Scallier to open two retail parks in Romania in 2021, plans three for 2022Publicat:
Polish property investment company Scallier said on Tuesday it will open two new retail parks in Romania by the end of this year and plans at least three more openings in 2022, according to See News. “The 6,200 sq m Funshop Park in Rosiorii de Vede is scheduled to open later this month, while the […] The post Scallier to open two retail parks in Romania in 2021, plans three for 2022 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
