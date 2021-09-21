Scallier to open two retail parks in Romania in 2021, plans three for 2022

Stiri Recomandate

PM Citu: Those tacitly supporting AUR are trading Romanians health for Parliament votes

PM Citu: Those tacitly supporting AUR are trading Romanians health for Parliament votes

Prime Minister Florin Citu criticized, on Tuesday, the attitude of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) who've allied with the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) to submit the censure… [citeste mai departe]

DNA anchetează modul în care România a cumpărat dozele de vaccin anti-COVID. Reacția lui Valeriu Gheorghiță

DNA anchetează modul în care România a cumpărat dozele de vaccin anti-COVID. Reacția lui Valeriu Gheorghiță

Direcția Națională Anticorupție a anunțat, marți, că a înregistrat un dosar penal privind modalitatea prin care România a achiziționat dozele de vaccinuri ani-Covid, de la… [citeste mai departe]

Noaptea Cercetătorilor, vineri, la Institutul de Cercetare-Dezvoltare al Universității Transilvania din Brașov

Noaptea Cercetătorilor, vineri, la Institutul de Cercetare-Dezvoltare al Universității Transilvania din Brașov

Evenimentul Noaptea Cercetătorilor va avea loc la Institutul de Cercetare-Dezvoltare al Universității Transilvania din Brașov, între orele 16.30 – 21.30. Acesta se adresează… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Florin Cîțu cere “anchetă/analiză” privind pregătirile pentru valul 4. “Este anormal”

Premierul Florin Cîțu cere “anchetă/analiză” privind pregătirile pentru valul 4. “Este anormal”

Premierul Florin Cîțu, aflat la Sinaia, a declarat că va cere o anchetă/analiză despre cum a fost pregătit Ministerul Sănătății pentru valul 4 al pandemiei. „O să cer o anchetă/analiză… [citeste mai departe]

Oldest and only parlour car of Romanian mocanita - exhibited in Small Square in Sibiu

Oldest and only parlour car of Romanian mocanita - exhibited in Small Square in Sibiu

The oldest and only parlour car of the narrow gauge steam train, Mocanita, in Romania can be visited until Sunday in the Small Square in Sibiu. The car parked in the Small Square marks the European Mobility Week and the European Year… [citeste mai departe]

Trupa Mihai Raicu invită sătmărenii mici și mari la două zile de poveste

Trupa Mihai Raicu invită sătmărenii mici și mari la două zile de poveste

În weekendul 25 – 26 septembrie curtea, holurile și scena Teatrului de Nord vor fi animate de evenimente inedite, personaje care prind viață sub ochii noștri și surprize pentru copii și părinți, deopotrivă. Actorii au pregătit pentru copii ateliere… [citeste mai departe]

Schimbări majore în traficul din Alba Iulia. Noi străzi cu sens unic în cartierul Cetate, de marți

Schimbări majore în traficul din Alba Iulia. Noi străzi cu sens unic în cartierul Cetate, de marți

Schimbări majore în traficul din Alba Iulia. Noi străzi cu sens unic în cartierul Cetate, de marți Pe mai multe străzi din Alba Iulia se va circula, de marți, pe un singur sens. Administrația locală… [citeste mai departe]

Dacă spitalele ar fi conduse de psihologi, preocupați de confortul pacienților, nu de cifra de afaceri...

Dacă spitalele ar fi conduse de psihologi, preocupați de confortul pacienților, nu de cifra de afaceri...

Cuvântul ”pacient” provine din limba latină, de la patiens, care înseamnă răbdare, calm. A fi pacient nu prea are legătură decât arareori cu răbdarea. Speriat, uneori până la disperare,… [citeste mai departe]

Ediția a XIV-a a Salonului Național de Minerale, Fosile și Geme la Craiova

Ediția a XIV-a a Salonului Național de Minerale, Fosile și Geme la Craiova

Muzeul Olteniei Craiova organizează în perioada 24-26 septembrie, în Piața “Mihai Viteazul” din Craiova, Salonul Național de Minerale, Fosile și Geme. Ajuns la cea de-a XIV-a ediţie, Salonul Naţional de Minerale, Fosile şi Geme este organizat de… [citeste mai departe]

Doza 3, numai cu programare pe platforma de vaccinare. Nu se va putea merge direct la centru pentru imunizare

Doza 3, numai cu programare pe platforma de vaccinare. Nu se va putea merge direct la centru pentru imunizare

Valeriu Gheorghiță, președintele campaniei de vaccinare, a anunțat, marți, în cadrul conferinței de presă susținută la Guvern că pentru a treia doză de vaccin anti-Covid programarea… [citeste mai departe]


Scallier to open two retail parks in Romania in 2021, plans three for 2022

Publicat:
Scallier to open two retail parks in Romania in 2021, plans three for 2022

Polish property investment company Scallier said on Tuesday it will open two new retail parks in Romania by the end of this year and plans at least three more openings in 2022, according to .  “The 6,200 sq m in Rosiorii de Vede is scheduled to open later this month, while the […] The post Scallier to open two retail parks in Romania in 2021, plans three for 2022 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

