Save the Children: One in two Romanian children is subjected to some form of abuse

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- For the next three months, Romanian managers expect an increase in business volume and prices in construction and retail trade, as well as a moderate increase in business volume and prices in the manufacturing industry and services according to findings of a survey conducted by the National Institute…

- Romanian sportswoman Raluca Andreea Olaru won three gold medals in the 64 kg category on Wednesday at the Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent (Uzbekistan). Olaru won the gold in the snatch with 98 kg, followed by the Italian Giulia Miserendino, with 97 kg, and Chaima Rahmouni (Tunisia),…

- A number of 138 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). According to the GCS, it is about 68 men and 70 women. According to the GCS, 132 of the deaths were in patients who had comorbidities,…

- The Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Raluca Turcan, on Friday told a press conference in Ramnicu Valcea that in Romania the pensions and the minimum salary are very low and, in general, the level of poverty is worrying. "In Romania the pensions are very low, the minimum salary is very low…

- The blockchain technology, known until now in the financial industry, will be applied, for the first time, in the Romanian food sector, offering consumers the possibility of discovering information, straight from the farm, regarding the origin and quality of the produce they consume. "Used…

- Romanian car registrations have dropped by 25.8% during the first three months of this year, in comparison with the similar period of last year, according to a press release sent by the Car Producers and Importers Association (APIA). "After seeing in the last 4 months of 2020 significant growths…

- For the next three months, Romanian managers expect a moderate increase in manufacturing and retail trade, relative stability in the number of employees in the manufacturing industry and services, as well as an increase in retail and construction prices, according to the results of a survey published…

- Airbus Helicopters Romania has completed the delivery of the first three of the H135 helicopters to the General Aviation Inspectorate, with the next three deliveries scheduled by mid-2021, the company announced on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. In September 2018 an international tender was…