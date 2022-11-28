Save Romania Union conducts survey on over 4,000 citizens, asking them to review gov't activity

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Monday that Romania and Croatia are ready to join the Schengen Area and are part of the solution that the European Union needs at this moment in terms of managing migration flows.

The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies will convene on Monday in a joint solemn session to mark Romania's National Day - December 1.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Monday, 65,975 people entered Romania through the border crossing points throughout the country, of whom 6,835 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

As many as 77,191 people, including 7,636 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Sunday, November 6, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Monday, told Agerpres.

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, will be invited next Monday to the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, for the "Government's Hour" debate, told Agerpres.

Save Romania Union (USR) floor leader Ionut Mosteanu announced on Tuesday in the Chamber of Deputies' plenary sitting the tabling of a simple motion against Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode, told Agerpres.

Blue Air Aviation suspends from Tuesday, September 6, until Monday, September 12, all flights scheduled to depart from Romanian airports, the company has announced in a press statement.