Save Romania Union conducts survey on over 4,000 citizens, asking them to review gov't activity

Save Romania Union conducts survey on over 4,000 citizens, asking them to review gov't activityPublicat:
Save Romania Union (USR) has conducted a survey on a sample of more than 4,000 citizens, 92pct of whom said that they live worse than last year, the leader of the USR Deputies, Ionut Mosteanu, stated on Monday.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Exclusivitați și documente…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
ForMin Aurescu: Romania and Croatia are ready for Schengen accession
11:05, 28.11.2022 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Monday that Romania and Croatia are ready to join the Schengen Area and are part of the solution that the European Union needs at this moment in terms of managing migration flows. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
December 1/ Parliament convenes on Monday in joint solemn session
09:10, 28.11.2022 - The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies will convene on Monday in a joint solemn session to mark Romania's National Day - December 1. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…
Almost 66,000 persons enter Romania on Monday, 7,000 of whom Ukrainian citizens
12:00, 08.11.2022 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Monday, 65,975 people entered Romania through the border crossing points throughout the country, of whom 6,835 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
Euro trades at 4.8871 lei
14:01, 07.11.2022 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…
Over 77,000 people enter Romania on November 6, including almost 7,700 Ukrainians
10:35, 07.11.2022 - As many as 77,191 people, including 7,636 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Sunday, November 6, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Monday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…
Defence Minister invited next Monday to the Chamber of Deputies for the "Government's Hour"
12:10, 11.10.2022 - The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, will be invited next Monday to the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, for the "Government's Hour" debate, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…
USR tables simple motion against Minister of the Interior
14:05, 04.10.2022 - Save Romania Union (USR) floor leader Ionut Mosteanu announced on Tuesday in the Chamber of Deputies' plenary sitting the tabling of a simple motion against Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
Blue Air suspends flights from Romania through Sept 12
18:11, 06.09.2022 - Blue Air Aviation suspends from Tuesday, September 6, until Monday, September 12, all flights scheduled to depart from Romanian airports, the company has announced in a press statement. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…