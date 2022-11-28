Save Romania Union conducts survey on over 4,000 citizens, asking them to review gov't activity

Stiri Recomandate

AVERTISMENT – Construcțiile ilegale din Poienile de sub Munte vor fi demolate

AVERTISMENT – Construcțiile ilegale din Poienile de sub Munte vor fi demolate

Construcțiile ilegale din Poienile de sub Munte vor fi demolate. A anunțat acest lucru primarul localității, Alexa Fircan, care a ținut să arate, printre altele, referindu-se la cadastrare, că 21 noiembrie a fost ultima zi de depunere a cererilor… [citeste mai departe]

Caută revanșa în fața Stelei

Caută revanșa în fața Stelei

După înfrângerea din ultima etapă a turului Superligii (scor 7-8), CSM Oradea joacă din nou în bazinul Stelei, în meci contând pentru prima manșă a optimilor de finală din cadrul LEN Euro Cup. [citeste mai departe]

Daniela Dărăban (ACUE): Consumatorii de energie sprijiniţi pe criterii sociale ar trebui să primească ajutoare directe

Daniela Dărăban (ACUE): Consumatorii de energie sprijiniţi pe criterii sociale ar trebui să primească ajutoare directe

Consumatorii care sunt sprijiniţi pe criterii sociale, precum familiile monoparentale şi cele cu trei copii, ar trebui ajutaţi direct de către stat, nu să… [citeste mai departe]

Singurele 3 zodii care vor câștiga bani de Sărbători - își fac toate poftele!

Singurele 3 zodii care vor câștiga bani de Sărbători - își fac toate poftele!

TaurIubitoare de jocuri de orice fel, dar și de provocările care o stimulează din punct de vedere intelectual, zodia Taur se va bucura de câștiguri mari înainte de Sărbători. Astrologii susțin că numeroasele concursuri la care participă,… [citeste mai departe]

Dezvoltatorul imobiliar chinez Evergrande a vândut un teren de 10.377 metri pătraţi cu un miliard de dolari

Dezvoltatorul imobiliar chinez Evergrande a vândut un teren de 10.377 metri pătraţi cu un miliard de dolari

China Evergrande Group, cel mai mare dezvoltator imobiliar chinez, a anunţat luni că a vândut pentru 7,5 miliarde de yuani (un miliard de dolari) o parcelă de teren care era rezervată… [citeste mai departe]

OMS a anunțat un nou nume pentru variola maimuței, după acuzațiile că denumirea bolii este rasistă

OMS a anunțat un nou nume pentru variola maimuței, după acuzațiile că denumirea bolii este rasistă

Organizaţia Mondială a Sănătăţii (OMS) a anunţat luni că va începe să folosească termenul "mpox" ca sinonim pentru variola maimuţei şi i-a îndemnat şi pe alţii să facă acest lucru după ce organizaţia… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Energiei are în analiză proiecte de un miliard de euro finanţate prin PNRR

Ministerul Energiei are în analiză proiecte de un miliard de euro finanţate prin PNRR

Ministerul Energiei are în analiză proiecte în valoare totală de un miliard de euro, care ar urma să fie finanţate prin PNRR, pentru realizarea de capacităţi de producere a electricităţii din surse regenerabile, a hidrogenului… [citeste mai departe]

Actiuni in Delta Dunarii, pentru combaterea braconajului piscicol si a evaziunii fiscale (GALERIE FOTO+VIDEO)

Actiuni in Delta Dunarii, pentru combaterea braconajului piscicol si a evaziunii fiscale (GALERIE FOTO+VIDEO)

In perioada 13 23 noiembrie a.c., politistii Serviciului de Politie ,,Delta Dunarii" au desfasurat actiuni pentru prevenirea si combaterea pescuitului ilegal, fiind efectuate 19 controale… [citeste mai departe]

Autoritățile declară stinse focarele de pestă porcină din patru localități timișene. Ce obligații au crescătorii de animale

Autoritățile declară stinse focarele de pestă porcină din patru localități timișene. Ce obligații au crescătorii de animale

Direcția Sanitară Veterinară și pentru Siguranța Alimentelor Timiș informează că, astăzi, ca urmare a ridicării restricțiilor sanitare… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat decedat după ce s-a răsturat cu autoturismul pe un drum comunal; nu avea permis de conducere

Bărbat decedat după ce s-a răsturat cu autoturismul pe un drum comunal; nu avea permis de conducere

Un bărbat de 35 de ani din comuna Piscu Vechi, judeţul Dolj, a decedat după ce, pe un drum comunal, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe care o conducea fără să deţină permis de conducere, potrivit Agerpres.… [citeste mai departe]


Save Romania Union conducts survey on over 4,000 citizens, asking them to review gov't activity

Publicat:
Save Romania Union conducts survey on over 4,000 citizens, asking them to review gov't activity

(USR) has conducted a survey on a sample of more than 4,000 citizens, 92pct of whom said that they live worse than last year, the leader of the USR Deputies, , stated on Monday.

