Ryanair to close base at Germany’s Frankfurt Airport

Stiri Recomandate

TOP 6 cele mai bune jocuri gratuite pentru Android

TOP 6 cele mai bune jocuri gratuite pentru Android

Pentru pasionații de jocuri, plăcerea de a se juca nu se mai rezumă doar la calculatoare sau console, deoarece jocurile au fost adaptate de-a lungul timpului astfel încât să poată fi jucate și pe telefoanele mobile. De aceea, piaţa de gaming este într-o continuă creștere, iar faptul că utilizatorii… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou caz Djokovic - O jucătoare de tenis, nevoită să plece acasă după ce i-a fost anulată viza în Australia

Un nou caz Djokovic - O jucătoare de tenis, nevoită să plece acasă după ce i-a fost anulată viza în Australia

Autorităţile australiene i-au anulat viza de intrare jucătoarei cehe de tenis Renata Voracova, care va trebui să se întoarcă în ţara sa, a anunţat vineri postul public… [citeste mai departe]

Creștere GENERALIZATĂ a ratei de infectare cu COVID-19 în 42 de județe! Aproximativ 1000 de cazuri, în Capitală, în doar 24 de ore

Creștere GENERALIZATĂ a ratei de infectare cu COVID-19 în 42 de județe! Aproximativ 1000 de cazuri, în Capitală, în doar 24 de ore

Distribuția pe județe a cazurilor per total și a celor noi o regăsiți în tabelul de mai jos:Nr. crt.JudețNumăr de cazuri confirmate(total)Număr… [citeste mai departe]

Din nou focar Covid la căminul pentru vârstnici Văratec

Din nou focar Covid la căminul pentru vârstnici Văratec

Astăzi, 7 ianuarie, a fost confirmat un focar de Covid-19 la Căminul pentru vârstnici „Cuvioasa Nazaria” al Mănăstirii Văratec. Sunt cu teste pozitive 7 dintre persoanele rezidente și una dintre angajatele centrului. Direcția de Sănătate Publică Neamț încă face ancheta epidemiologică… [citeste mai departe]

Secret al bucătarilor! Cum să decongelezi carnea în doar cinci minute

Secret al bucătarilor! Cum să decongelezi carnea în doar cinci minute

Trebuie să pregătești repede prânzul sau cina și carnea nu s-a decongelat? Un truc folosit de marii bucătari te va ajuta s-o dezgheți în doar 5 minute.Luați două cratiţe de metal și puneți-le în chiuvetă. Pe una întoarceți-o cu fundul în sus și puneți carnea… [citeste mai departe]

Maddox Jolie-Pitt are 20 de ani și e complet transformat. Cum arată acum fiul actriței Angelina Jolie

Maddox Jolie-Pitt are 20 de ani și e complet transformat. Cum arată acum fiul actriței Angelina Jolie

Maddox Jolie-Pitt este subiectul principal în divorțul Angelinei Jolie de actorul Brad Pitt. Actrița a spus că motivul despărțirii a fost chiar fiul ei, pentru că fostul său soț a devenit violent… [citeste mai departe]

World Vision România și peste 4.000 de donatori au reușit să ofere cadouri de Crăciun copiilor de la sate

World Vision România și peste 4.000 de donatori au reușit să ofere cadouri de Crăciun copiilor de la sate

Fundația World Vision România împreună cu peste 4.000 de donatori individuali și 40 de companii au reușit să ofere cadouri de Crăciun pentru mai mult de 3000 de copii din comunitățile… [citeste mai departe]

Rafila: Mi s-a părut foarte ciudat că lucrurile au rămas blocate după incendiile de la Spitalele Balş şi Constanţa. Ceea ce a lipsit mult în ultimii doi ani a fost încrederea oamenilor în autorităţi

Rafila: Mi s-a părut foarte ciudat că lucrurile au rămas blocate după incendiile de la Spitalele Balş şi Constanţa. Ceea ce a lipsit mult în ultimii doi ani a fost încrederea oamenilor în autorităţi

Ministrul… [citeste mai departe]

Semnal de alarmă tras de umaniști: Au dispărut distribuitorii și furnizorii de gaz români

Semnal de alarmă tras de umaniști: Au dispărut distribuitorii și furnizorii de gaz români

Un număr semnificativ de firme românești, furnizori și distribuitori de gaze naturale, a dispărut de pe piață în ultimele luni. Într-un astfel de context, în care concurența scade, nu ne putem aștepta la scăderi… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Ryanair to close base at Germany’s Frankfurt Airport

Publicat:
Ryanair to close base at Germany’s Frankfurt Airport

Budget airline Ryanair announced on Friday that it plans to stop serving , Germany’s busiest, at the end of March and close its base there, according to AP News.  Ryanair stated that it is closing its base in Frankfurt and reallocating its five planes there to other airports that have responded with lower airport […] The post Ryanair to close base at Germany’s appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Germany, France ‘agree to disagree’ on nuclear power

12:45, 07.01.2022 - Germany and France have “agreed to disagree” on the EU’s move to label nuclear energy as green, German Europe Minister Anna Luehrmann said on Friday, denying any conflict between the two European giants on the issue, according to France24.  The European Commission has issued a draft proposal to label…

Germany backs France for ‘more sovereign’ Europe as Paris set for turn at EU presidency

14:05, 31.12.2021 - France and Germany bear a “special responsibility” to make the European Union a stronger world power as Paris assumes the bloc’s rotating presidency, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told AFP on Friday, according to France24. Germany’s coalition government has said it wants to increase the…

Germany powers down 3 nuclear plants

11:31, 30.12.2021 - Three nuclear-fired power plants will be taken off the grid in Germany on Friday as part of the country’s plan to end atomic power, according to Politico. “The nuclear phaseout makes our country safer and helps to avoid radioactive waste,” said Federal Environment and Nuclear Safety Minister Steffi…

Europe’s missteps stoke gas price, says Russia, as fuel flows east

15:00, 24.12.2021 - Europe is paying record gas prices because of its failure to sign long-term supply contracts and could ease the pressure by ending delays to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany, a top Russian official said on Friday, according to Reuters. Europe’s benchmark gas price climbed…

Italy, France deepen strategic ties as Merkel’s exit tests Europe

17:35, 26.11.2021 - Italy and France signed a treaty on Friday to strengthen bilateral ties and reinforce their coordination within Europe, at a time when EU diplomacy is being tested by the departure of Germany’s Angela Merkel, according to Reuters. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron…

German sale of seized bitcoin stash sparks clamor for bargains

14:06, 25.10.2021 - The auction website of Germany’s law enforcement agencies experienced a bitcoin-fueled frenzy on Monday midday as cryptocurrency investors sought to snap up a bargain, according to Bloomberg. Next to a Porsche Cayenne and a harp, a stash of bitcoin seized by prosecutors started being posted at noon…

Eurozone inflation expectations hit ECB target of 2%

15:20, 22.10.2021 - A key market gauge of eurozone inflation expectations rose on Friday to 2%, the European Central Bank‘s (ECB) inflation target for the first time in seven years, putting pressure on the central bank as it weighs how to proceed with stimulus when its pandemic-era support ends, according to Reuters. The…

Romania to receive oxygen concentrators from the Netherlands and Poland

10:56, 09.10.2021 - Member of the EU Parliament, Nicu Ștefanuța announced, on Friday, that Romania will receive oxygen concentrators from the Netherlands and Poland, but also medicines for COVID-19 patients offered by Germany, through the European Civil Protection Mechanism and the RescEU Program. Also, our country will…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 07 ianuarie 2022
Bucuresti 0°C | 5°C
Iasi -4°C | 3°C
Cluj-Napoca -4°C | 3°C
Timisoara -2°C | 4°C
Constanta 4°C | 7°C
Brasov -2°C | 5°C
Baia Mare -3°C | 3°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 06.01.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 314.368,80 4.164.132,16
II (5/6) 7 14.969,94 -
III (4/6) 355 295,18 -
IV (3/6) 6.310 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.563.011,36

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 07 ianuarie 2022
USD 4.372
EUR 4.9436
CHF 4.7464
GBP 5.9208
CAD 3.4393
XAU 251.816
JPY 3.7742
CNY 0.6856
AED 1.1903
AUD 3.1285
MDL 0.2445
BGN 2.5276

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec