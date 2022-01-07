Ryanair to close base at Germany’s Frankfurt AirportPublicat:
Budget airline Ryanair announced on Friday that it plans to stop serving Frankfurt Airport, Germany’s busiest, at the end of March and close its base there, according to AP News. Ryanair stated that it is closing its base in Frankfurt and reallocating its five planes there to other airports that have responded with lower airport […] The post Ryanair to close base at Germany’s Frankfurt Airport appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
