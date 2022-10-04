Russia’s Federation Council ratifies annexation of four Ukrainian regions

Stiri Recomandate

Nicușor Dan legat de Cathedral Plaza: A face plângere penală împotriva primarului care a pus în executare o hotărâre definitivă depăşeşte orice limită

Primarul Capitalei, Nicuşor Dan vine cu precizări, marţi, după ce Tribunalul… [citeste mai departe]

Un muncitor de 59 de ani a decedat, după ce ar fi căzut acum două săptămâni de pe o scară, în timp ce efectua o lucrare în fața sediului ISU Alba

Un bărbat a decedat în cursul dimineții de astăzi, 4 octombrie 2022, ca urmare a traumatismelor… [citeste mai departe]

Calea Șagului devine Magistrala Verde. Primăria Timișoara dă aproape 240.000 de euro pentru proiect

Va fi deranj mare pentru șoferi pe una dintre cele mai intens circulate artere din Timișoara. Deocamdată, Magistrala Verde e abia la stadiul în care va demara proiectarea investiției. Contractul… [citeste mai departe]

Volodimir Zelenski a semnat documentul prin care blochează orice negociere cu Vladimir Putin

Președintele ucrainean, Volodimir Zelenski, a aprobat o decizie adoptată de Consiliul de Securitate și Apărare Națională de la Kiev ca răspuns la "încercarea Rusiei de a anexa teritorii ale Ucrainei". Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]

Un psiholog explică de ce oamenii cu putere iau totuși șpagă: apare acel The God Complex

Psihologul Cătălin Ilie a încercat să explice motivul pentru care oamenii care au bani și funcții înalte percep șpagă pentru a-și face treaba. În opinia psihologului, acest tip de oameni intră într-o vrie și vor să aibă… [citeste mai departe]

Accident rutier la intrare in Cumpana, dinspre Constanta. Doua persoane au fost ranite

In urma cu cateva momente, Inspectoratul pentru Situatii de Urgenta Dobrogea a fost solicitat sa intervina la intrare in Cumpana dinspre Constanta.Din primele informatii este vorba despre un accident rutier produs intre doua masini.In… [citeste mai departe]

Elon Musk, un apropiat al lui Putin. A fost dur criticat după ce a susținut că Rusiei i se cuvine Crimeea

Elon Musk a fost aspru criticat după ce a propus ca Rusia să păstreze Crimeea. De asemenea, cel mai bogat om din lume a făcut mai multe propuneri pentru pacea dintre Ucraina și Rusia.… [citeste mai departe]

Cunoscut actor român, confundat cu Volodimir Zelenski. Oamenii rămân uimiți!

Hotărât să-și schimbe nu numai modul de viață ci și înfățișarea, de când a luat calea credinței, Silviu Biriș este confundat mai nou cu …Volodimir Zenenski. Actorul Teatrului Național care a absolvit Universitatea Teologică Justinian Patriarhul,… [citeste mai departe]

România a umplut 87% din capacitățile de stocare gazelor naturale

România a ajuns la un grad de umplere de aproximativ 87% din capacitatea de stocare a gazelor naturale, spune premierul Nicolae Ciucă. El a precizat că România poate acorda sprijin și Republicii Moldova în cazul în care Gazpromul va opri furnizarea de gaze către statul… [citeste mai departe]

Salvează o inimă, cea a lui Vlăduț

REȘIȚA – 30.000 de euro sunt necesari pentru salvarea unui copil de trei luni născut la Reșița! Diagnosticul de multiple malformații cardiace a fost stabilit de medicii timișoreni la capătul unei luni de investigații, după ce micuțul Vlad Foale a fost transferat la Timișoara a doua zi după naștere. Pentru că starea lui Vlăduț… [citeste mai departe]


Russia’s Federation Council ratifies annexation of four Ukrainian regions

Publicat:
The upper house of Russia‘s parliament voted on Tuesday to approve the incorporation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia, as Moscow sets about formally annexing territory it sized from Kyiv during its seven-month conflict, according to Reuters.  In a session on Tuesday, the unanimously ratified legislation to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and […] The post Russia’s ratifies annexation of four Ukrainian regions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

