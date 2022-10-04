Russia’s Federation Council ratifies annexation of four Ukrainian regionsPublicat:
The upper house of Russia‘s parliament voted on Tuesday to approve the incorporation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia, as Moscow sets about formally annexing territory it sized from Kyiv during its seven-month conflict, according to Reuters. In a session on Tuesday, the Federation Council unanimously ratified legislation to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and […] The post Russia’s Federation Council ratifies annexation of four Ukrainian regions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
