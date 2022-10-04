Russia’s Federation Council ratifies annexation of four Ukrainian regions

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that Moscow has the right to defend itself with nuclear weapons if it is pushed beyond its limits and that this is “certainly not a bluff,” Reuters reports. Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia‘s Security Council, also warned that Moscow has the…

- Russia will on Friday begin its plan to annex around 15% of Ukrainian territory via referendums in four regions controlled by Russian forces, a move the West says is a gross violation of international law that significantly escalates the war, according to Reuters. After nearly seven months of war,…

- The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

- Finland and Switzerland provided billions in financial support to power companies on Tuesday, as Europe scrambles to secure energy supplies in a deepening crisis sparked by Russia’s move to shut a major gas pipeline, according to Reuters. Finnish utility Fortum said it had signed a bridge financing…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to increase the size of Russia‘s armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month, according to Reuters. Moscow has not revealed any losses in the conflict since its first weeks, but Western officials…

- Business activity across the euro zone contracted for a second straight month in August as the cost of living crisis forced consumers to curtail spending while supply constraints continued to hurt manufacturers, a survey showed on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The global economy is increasingly at…

- Britain said on Tuesday that Russia‘s Black Sea Fleet is currently struggling to exercise effective sea control, with patrols generally limited to the waters within sight of the Crimean coast, according to Reuters. The Black Sea Fleet continues to use long-range cruise missiles to support ground offensives…

- At the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta dockers have worked for months to ship out Ukrainian grain in addition to their usual loads from Romania and its land-locked neighbours, according to Reuters. The export route is one of the few left open to Ukraine, which before the conflict with Russia was…