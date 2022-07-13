Russian, Ukrainian militaries set to discuss grain exports

Stiri Recomandate

(live) Miniștrii, în ședință, cu protest la ușă: Soarta universităților care urmează a fi absorbite, pe ordinea de zi

(live) Miniștrii, în ședință, cu protest la ușă: Soarta universităților care urmează a fi absorbite, pe ordinea de zi

Guvernul s-a întrunit în ședință. Pe ordinea de zi se regăsește și proiectul cu privire la reorganizarea prin fuziune (absorbție) a unor instituții… [citeste mai departe]

Posibilitatea distrugerii podului Crimeei a crescut, în urma dotării armatei ucrainene cu sisteme de artilerie

Posibilitatea distrugerii podului Crimeei a crescut, în urma dotării armatei ucrainene cu sisteme de artilerie

Posibilitatea distrugerii podului Crimeei, construit de Rusia după anexarea acestei peninsule de la Marea Neagră, a crescut în urma dotării armatei ucrainene cu sisteme occidentale… [citeste mai departe]

Elevii din Brașov vor primi bursele în fiecare lună

Elevii din Brașov vor primi bursele în fiecare lună

Având în vedere că de-a lungul timpului au apărut dificultăți în acordarea burselor școlare, fie legate de raportarea unui număr incorect de beneficiari, fie întârzieri la plată din cauză că unele unități de învățământ preferă să facă plățile o data pe semestru (deși bursele sunt lunare), municipalitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Bebe Mihu, declarație surprinzătoare despre Maria Dragomiroiu. Se întâmplă o dată pe an (exclusiv)

Bebe Mihu, declarație surprinzătoare despre Maria Dragomiroiu. Se întâmplă o dată pe an (exclusiv)

Bebe Mihu a făcut o declarație surprinzătoare despre soția sa. Ce a spus despre Maria Dragomiroiu? Bărbatul i-a surprins pe fanii celebrei interprete de muzică populară cu acest detaliu despre… [citeste mai departe]

În Italia, autorităţile fac un parc public în locul bunkerului construit de familia Inquieto pentru capul mafiei

În Italia, autorităţile fac un parc public în locul bunkerului construit de familia Inquieto pentru capul mafiei

În schimb, la Pitești, lichidatorul judiciar scoate la vânzare, pentru cine o fi fraier să cumpere, bunurile lui Nicola aflate sub sechestru penal Insolvența CM SPRL, lichidatorul… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat arestat preventiv pentru tentativă de viol - Victima s-a ascuns într-un adăpost de animale

Bărbat arestat preventiv pentru tentativă de viol - Victima s-a ascuns într-un adăpost de animale

Un bărbat de 42 de ani din judeţul Hunedoara este cercetat în stare de arest preventiv după ce ar fi încercat să violeze o tânără din comuna Roşia Montană, pe care s-a oferit să o ducă acasă, de la… [citeste mai departe]

Lacul de acumulare din Pucioasa, din nou acoperit cu deșeuri. FOTO

Lacul de acumulare din Pucioasa, din nou acoperit cu deșeuri. FOTO

Lacul de acumulare din stațiunea de tratament Pucioasa, din județul Dâmbovița este din nou acoperit cu deșeuri. Imaginile surprinse de reporterii „România liberă” arată cantitățile mari de gunoaie de pe suprafața apei. Cotidianul național “România liberă” a mai prezentat… [citeste mai departe]

Soția lui Ilie Năstase, apariție de senzație. Cum a fost surprinsă Ioana, alături de prietena ei. Au atras toate privile. FOTO EXCLUSIV

Soția lui Ilie Năstase, apariție de senzație. Cum a fost surprinsă Ioana, alături de prietena ei. Au atras toate privile. FOTO EXCLUSIV

Soția lui Ilie Năstase a fost surprinsă recent pe străzile din București. Ioana Simion se afla în compania unei persoane… [citeste mai departe]

O româncâ din Italia a primit pedeapsa supremă, după ce şi-a omorât prietena din copilărie

O româncâ din Italia a primit pedeapsa supremă, după ce şi-a omorât prietena din copilărie

Margareta Buffa, o româncă în vârstă de 33 de ani, a fost condamnată la închisoare pe viaţă pentru o crimă înfiorătoare. Tânăra şi-a ucis prietena din copilărie, iar înainte de asta a torturat-o. [citeste mai departe]

Legea învăţământului preuniversitar România educată. Sinteză proiect

Legea învăţământului preuniversitar România educată. Sinteză proiect

Ministerul Educaţiei a publicat sinteza proiectului noii legi a învăţământului preuniversitar. Proiectul ar urma să fie pus în dezbatere publică astăzi, timp de 35 de zile, până pe 17 august. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Russian, Ukrainian militaries set to discuss grain exports

Publicat:
Russian, Ukrainian militaries set to discuss grain exports

Military officials from Russia and Ukraine were set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday during a session in Istanbul devoted to a plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the , according to AP News. Turkish military officials and U.N. representatives also planned to participate in […] The post Russian, Ukrainian militaries set to discuss grain exports appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU chief warns of danger of complete cut-off of Russian gas

12:16, 06.07.2022 - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the 27-nation Europe Union needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas in the wake of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The EU has already imposed sanctions on Russia, including on…

Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine

10:20, 28.06.2022 - Firefighters and soldiers searched on Tuesday for survivors in the rubble of a shopping mall in central Ukraine after a Russian missile strike killed at least 18 people in an attack condemned by the United Nations and the West, according to Reuters.  Family members of the missing lined up at a hotel…

Russia blockading Ukrainian grain is a war crime says EU’s top diplomat

14:31, 20.06.2022 - Russia is committing a war crime by blocking the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Monday as EU foreign ministers met to discuss ways to free up the crop amid a global food crisis, according to Reuters.  Ukraine is one of the top wheat…

EU to provide new 500 million euro military aid to Ukraine

14:10, 13.05.2022 - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday the bloc would provide a further 500 millions euros worth of military support to Ukraine and that he was confident a deal could be reached in the coming days to agree an embargo on Russian oil, according to Reuters. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines…

EU to ‘significantly increase’ military support to Republic of Moldova

13:56, 04.05.2022 - The European Union plans to significantly increase military support to Republic of Moldova in the context of the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine, European Council president Charles Michel said on Wednesday, according to  See News. “We will help Republic of Moldova strengthen its resilience and…

EU plans phased oil ban on Russia, also targeting more banks

11:10, 04.05.2022 - The European Union‘s chief executive on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia over its war in Ukraine, as well as sanctioning Russia’s top bank and banning Russian broadcasters from European airwaves, in a bid to deepen Moscow’s isolation, according to Reuters.  The plan, if agreed by EU…

EU energy ministers meet to discuss Russian gas, sanctions

14:10, 02.05.2022 - European Union energy ministers will meet Monday to discuss Russia’s decision to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, and debate planned new sanctions over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, according to AP News. The 27 nation-bloc has imposed five rounds of sanctions on Russian officials, oligarchs, banks,…

Djokovic criticizes Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian players

13:35, 21.04.2022 - World number one Novak Djokovic criticized Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players over the invasion of Ukraine as “crazy,” according to Bloomberg.  The Grand Slam on Wednesday became the first tennis tournament to ban competitors from the two countries following the Kremlin-led invasion…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 13 iulie 2022
Bucuresti 15°C | 29°C
Iasi 16°C | 23°C
Cluj-Napoca 13°C | 27°C
Timisoara 13°C | 30°C
Constanta 18°C | 28°C
Brasov 10°C | 24°C
Baia Mare 14°C | 27°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 iulie 2022
USD 4.9222
EUR 4.9414
CHF 5.0307
GBP 5.8561
CAD 3.7838
XAU 273.575
JPY 3.5901
CNY 0.7322
AED 1.3401
AUD 3.3387
MDL 0.2558
BGN 2.5265

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec