Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine Firefighters and soldiers searched on Tuesday for survivors in the rubble of a shopping mall in central Ukraine after a Russian missile strike killed at least 18 people in an attack condemned by the United Nations and the West, according to Reuters. Family members of the missing lined up at a hotel across the street […] The post Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Russia summoned EU ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer on Tuesday amid a dispute over a rail blockade that has halted shipments of many basic goods to a Russian outpost on the Baltic Sea, the latest stand-off over sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, accoridng to Reuters. Russia demanded earlier…

- Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports, according to Reuters. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday,…

- Ukraine will eventually be part of the European Union, France‘s Europe minister said on Tuesday, reassuring Kyiv that an initiative to forge closer ties between the bloc and aspiring members would not replace their bids to join, according to Reuters. French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month…

- Euro zone economic growth was stronger than previously expected in the first quarter, revised data showed on Tuesday, and employment rose too, showing the euro zone expanded at the solid pace seen of the end of 2021 despite the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office…

- The European Union‘s chief executive on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia over its war in Ukraine, as well as sanctioning Russia’s top bank and banning Russian broadcasters from European airwaves, in a bid to deepen Moscow’s isolation, according to Reuters. The plan, if agreed by EU…

- Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but had not received a reply, according to Reuters. The pope also told Italy’s Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch Kirill of the…

- European and international donors agreed on Tuesday to extend 659.5 mln euros in aid to Republic of Moldova, Europe’s poorest country, which is hosting more than 100,000 refugees from Ukraine at a time of soaring energy prices, according to Reuters. Speaking after a donor conference she hosted in Berlin,…

- Ukraine‘s armed forces say there is a danger of ammunition exploding at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power station and that Russian forces occupying the plant must pull out of the area, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. She also said Ukraine had asked Russia…