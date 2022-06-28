Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

46 de oameni au fost găsiţi morţi într-un camion abandonat în Texas. Alte 16 persoane au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale - VIDEO

Camionul a fost găsit abandonat de un bărbat, care a auzit strigăte din interior şi apoi a văzut   46 de oameni morţi în vehicul,… [citeste mai departe]

29 iunie – Sfinţii Apostoli Petru şi Pavel. De ce e bine să ții post negru în ajunul sărbătorii. Tradiții, obiceiuri, superstiții

29 iunie – Sfinţii Apostoli Petru şi Pavel. De ce e bine să ții post negru în ajunul sărbătorii. Tradiții, obiceiuri, superstiții… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 125. Un nou bilanţ al deceselor în urma atacului de la mall-ul din Kremenciuk

Bilanțul atacului de la un centru comercial din orașul ucrainean Kremenciuk a crescut la 18 morți, anunță Serviciul de Stat pentru Situații de Urgență al Ucrainei. Până în prezent s-a confirmat… [citeste mai departe]

Bombardamentul asupra centrului comercial din Kremenciuk vine după o intensificare a loviturilor cu rachete împotriva infrastructurii ucrainene

Bombardamentul efectuat de ruşi asupra centrului comercial din Kremenciuk vine după o intensificare a loviturilor… [citeste mai departe]

Accident grav în Dolj. Doi oameni au murit și alți patru au fost răniți, după ce o autoutilitară s-a izbit de un camion oprit

Două persoane au decedat, iar alte patru au ajuns la spital cu diferite leziuni, în urma unui accident produs marţi dimineaţă pe DN 56,… [citeste mai departe]

Țările UE adoptă stocarea obligatorie a gazelor pe fondul reducerilor impuse de Rusia

BRUXELLES (AP) – Țările Uniunii Europene au convenit luni că toată stocarea gazelor naturale din blocul celor 27 de națiuni ar trebui să fie suplimentată la o capacitate de cel puțin 80% pentru iarna viitoare, în timp ce se… [citeste mai departe]

 „Mama a murit în 1981 pentru că a vrut să avorteze acasă”. Ce ar fi putut să învețe americanii din istoria recentă a României comuniste

Proiectul jurnalistic Jurnalul Decretului, ale cărui articole au fost publicate și în Libertatea anul… [citeste mai departe]

Lyonell Fliss, supraviețuitor al Pogromului de la Iași – invitat la Radio Iași în emisiunea Evreii Azi

Astăzi, 28 iunie, la Opera Națională Română Iași, în cadrul unei ceremonii, Primăria Municipiului Iași acordă titlul de Cetățean de Onoare Excelenței Sale, David Saranga – Ambasador al… [citeste mai departe]

Anunț de angajare din partea Clubului Sportiv Unirea Alba Iulia

Clubul Sportiv UNIREA Alba Iulia, Judetul  Alba, anunta scoaterea la concurs, cu respectarea prevederilor H.G 286/2011 pentru aprobarea Regulamentului-cadru privind stabilirea principiilor generale de ocupare a unui  post vacant  de  1/1  norma,  corespunzator functiilor… [citeste mai departe]


Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine

Publicat:
Firefighters and soldiers searched on Tuesday for survivors in the rubble of a shopping mall in central Ukraine after a Russian missile strike killed at least 18 people in an attack condemned by the and the West, according to ReutersFamily members of the missing lined up at a hotel across the street […] The post Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Moscow fumes over EU blockade of Baltic outpost

12:46, 21.06.2022 - Russia summoned EU ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer on Tuesday amid a dispute over a rail blockade that has halted shipments of many basic goods to a Russian outpost on the Baltic Sea, the latest stand-off over sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine, accoridng to Reuters. Russia demanded earlier…

Oil prices climb above $120 a barrel ahead of EU meeting

15:05, 30.05.2022 - Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports, according to Reuters. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday,…

France reassures Ukraine it will be part of European Union

15:00, 24.05.2022 - Ukraine will eventually be part of the European Union, France‘s Europe minister said on Tuesday, reassuring Kyiv that an initiative to forge closer ties between the bloc and aspiring members would not replace their bids to join, according to Reuters. French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month…

Euro zone economic growth stronger than expected, employment rose

13:35, 17.05.2022 - Euro zone economic growth was stronger than previously expected in the first quarter, revised data showed on Tuesday, and employment rose too, showing the euro zone expanded at the solid pace seen of the end of 2021 despite the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters.  The European Union’s statistics office…

EU plans phased oil ban on Russia, also targeting more banks

11:10, 04.05.2022 - The European Union‘s chief executive on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia over its war in Ukraine, as well as sanctioning Russia’s top bank and banning Russian broadcasters from European airwaves, in a bid to deepen Moscow’s isolation, according to Reuters.  The plan, if agreed by EU…

Pope wants to visit Moscow to meet Putin over Ukraine war

10:11, 04.05.2022 - Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but had not received a reply, according to Reuters. The pope also told Italy’s Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch Kirill of the…

Donors give 659.5 mln euros in aid to Republic of Moldova

08:15, 06.04.2022 - European and international donors agreed on Tuesday to extend 659.5 mln euros in aid to Republic of Moldova, Europe’s poorest country, which is hosting more than 100,000 refugees from Ukraine at a time of soaring energy prices, according to Reuters.  Speaking after a donor conference she hosted in Berlin,…

Ukraine demands Russia withdraw from Chernobyl area, says ammunition could explode

11:25, 30.03.2022 - Ukraine‘s armed forces say there is a danger of ammunition exploding at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power station and that Russian forces occupying the plant must pull out of the area, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. She also said Ukraine had asked Russia…


