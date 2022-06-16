Russian gas flows to Europe fall further amid diplomatic tussle

Stiri Recomandate

Ce spune Eugen Tanasescu, purtator de cuvant al Arhiepiscopiei Tomisului, despre geamandurile in forma de cruce

Ce spune Eugen Tanasescu, purtator de cuvant al Arhiepiscopiei Tomisului, despre geamandurile in forma de cruce

Reactiile la noile geamanduri nu se opresc.Eugen Tanasescu, purtator de cuvant al Arhiepiscopiei Tomisului, a facut cateva precizari despre semnificatia reliogioasa a geamandurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Pisica ta zgârie canapeaua din sufragerie? Motivul e total neașteptat, ce s-a descoperit

Pisica ta zgârie canapeaua din sufragerie? Motivul e total neașteptat, ce s-a descoperit

Prietenii necuvântători care sunt în apropierea noastră spun ceea ce își doresc sau au nevoie prin anumite gesturi. Stăpânii trebuie să fie foarte atenți și să le interpreteze pentru că astfel vor afla detaliile din comportamentul… [citeste mai departe]

Pompierii care au intervenit pentru stingerea unui incendiu l-au găsit pe proprietarul casei spâzurat într-o anexă

Pompierii care au intervenit pentru stingerea unui incendiu l-au găsit pe proprietarul casei spâzurat într-o anexă

Proprietarul unei locuinţe dintr-un sat din Alba care a fost distrusă de un incendiu a fost descoperit spânzurat, într-o anexă din proximitatea casei, de către pompierii… [citeste mai departe]

Rep. Moldova. Fără puncte de penalizare pentru parcarea sau staţionarea în locuri interzise

Rep. Moldova. Fără puncte de penalizare pentru parcarea sau staţionarea în locuri interzise

Şoferii nu vor mai primi puncte de penalizare pentru parcarea sau staţionarea în locuri interzise. De asemenea, se exclud sancţiunile complementare, sub formă de puncte de penalizare pentru conducerea unui vehicul… [citeste mai departe]

Iubitor de şaorma, fără caracter, dar cu gagici şi tatuaje: Fotbalistul român, făcut praf la televizor

Iubitor de şaorma, fără caracter, dar cu gagici şi tatuaje: Fotbalistul român, făcut praf la televizor

Decăderea echipei naţionale continuă să nască un val de reacţii furioase. După ce la zid au fost puşi cei din conducerea FRF, dar şi selecţionerul Edward Iordănescu (43 de ani), a venit… [citeste mai departe]

L-ați văzut? Familia nu mai știe nimic despre bărbat din anul 2020

L-ați văzut? Familia nu mai știe nimic despre bărbat din anul 2020

În  data de 15 iunie 2022, la sediul Poliției Municipiului Hunedoara s-a o femeie  din comuna Cerbăl,  care a reclamat faptul că fratele ei, BRĂILEAN MIRON (foto), de 68 de ani, din comuna Cerbăl, a plecat în anul 2018  în satul Poienița Tomii, pentru a fi cioban… [citeste mai departe]

„Hârtie Sfâşiată”, o expoziție de colaje la Biblioteca Bucovinei „I. G. Sbiera” Suceava

„Hârtie Sfâşiată”, o expoziție de colaje la Biblioteca Bucovinei „I. G. Sbiera” Suceava

Biblioteca Bucovinei „I. G. Sbiera" Suceava va găzdui, în perioada 24 iunie - 1 august 2022, expoziția „Hârtie Sfâşiată", o expoziţie de colaje de hârtie tăiată manual „realizate de scriitorul, artistul… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat care a furat 6 aspiratoare dintr-un magazin din Alba Iulia a fost identificat de oamenii legii

Un bărbat care a furat 6 aspiratoare dintr-un magazin din Alba Iulia a fost identificat de oamenii legii

La data de 15 iunie 2022, polițiștii de investigații criminale din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Alba Iulia au identificat un bărbat de 46 de ani, din municipiul Arad, care este bănuit că în… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă alertă alimentară: Grapefruit roșu restras de la comercializare! Produsul este vândut și în supermarketurile din Turda!

O nouă alertă alimentară: Grapefruit roșu restras de la comercializare! Produsul este vândut și în supermarketurile din Turda!

Grapefruit roșu, este sortimentul de fruct retras de la vânzare din cauza pesticidelor în exces. Produsul se vinde și la Turda la Metro… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele francez, cancelarul german și prim-mi,nistrul italian, cu trenul la Kiev – președintele Iohannis e și el la Kiev

Președintele francez, cancelarul german și prim-mi,nistrul italian, cu trenul la Kiev – președintele Iohannis e și el la Kiev

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a ajuns astăzi la Kiev, într-o vizită comună cu președintele francez Emmanuel Macron, cancelarul german Olaf Scholz… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Russian gas flows to Europe fall further amid diplomatic tussle

Publicat:
Russian gas flows to Europe fall further amid diplomatic tussle

Russian gas supply to Europe fell further on Thursday, sparking concerns about refilling storage for winter and igniting a diplomatic tussle as Russian supplier Gazprom blamed Western sanctions for hampering maintenance work, according to Reuters. The drop in supply comes as the leaders of Germany, Italy and France visit Ukraine under pressure to provide Kyiv […] The post Russian gas flows to Europe fall further amid diplomatic tussle appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Monkeypox outbreak in Europe ‘largest ever’ in region as cases cross 100

17:31, 20.05.2022 - More than 100 cases of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, have been reported in Europe, with German officials describing the outbreak as the largest ever in the region, according to Reuters. Cases have now been confirmed in countries including the United Kingdom, Spain,…

Putin channels memory of Hitler’s defeat to urge victory in Ukraine

11:36, 09.05.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin evoked the memory of Soviet heroism in World War Two on Monday to urge his army towards victory in Ukraine but acknowledged the cost in Russian lives as he pledged to help the families of fallen soldiers, according to Reuters. Addressing massed ranks of service personnel…

Pope wants to visit Moscow to meet Putin over Ukraine war

10:11, 04.05.2022 - Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but had not received a reply, according to Reuters. The pope also told Italy’s Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch Kirill of the…

EU, US plan fresh Russia sanctions over Bucha massacre

11:25, 05.04.2022 - The United States and Europe were planning new sanctions on Tuesday to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelensky warned more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders, according to France 24. Russian forces withdrew from towns north…

Zelenskyy calls out Angela Merkel, Nicolas Sarkozy for blocking Ukraine’s NATO bid

13:00, 04.04.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has taken aim at Western leaders who he says enabled Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine, including former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy, according to Politico. In an address delivered Sunday night as reports emerged of war…

Displaying ‘Z’ symbol could be criminal act in Germany, ministry says

14:30, 28.03.2022 - Individuals who display the letter “Z” in Germany to symbolize support for Russia‘s war in Ukraine could be liable to prosecution, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said on Monday, according to Reuters.  The interior minister for the state of Berlin said earlier that city authorities would jump on cases…

Ukraine’s president asks NATO for more military support against Russia

14:40, 24.03.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to NATO leaders on Thursday to increase military support for his country against Russian forces that he warned would next target alliance members in eastern Europe including Poland, according to Reuters. Addressing a NATO summit in Brussels, Zelenskiy…

EU foreign ministers consider new sanctions on Russia, some push for oil embargo

11:45, 21.03.2022 - EU foreign and defence ministers meet on Monday to discuss imposing further sanctions on Moscow and to decide whether to introduce an oil embargo, according to Reuters.  Trying to force a Russian military withdrawal from Ukraine, the European Union and its Western allies has already imposed a panoply…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 16 iunie 2022
Bucuresti 16°C | 28°C
Iasi 14°C | 28°C
Cluj-Napoca 13°C | 27°C
Timisoara 16°C | 30°C
Constanta 17°C | 25°C
Brasov 10°C | 25°C
Baia Mare 14°C | 27°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 15 iunie 2022
USD 4.7162
EUR 4.9449
CHF 4.7299
GBP 5.7005
CAD 3.6452
XAU 276.895
JPY 3.5085
CNY 0.702
AED 1.284
AUD 3.2716
MDL 0.248
BGN 2.5283

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec