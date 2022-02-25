Russian forces launch missiles into Kyiv

Stiri Recomandate

A doua zi de război. Atacuri cu rachete asupra Kievului  

A doua zi de război. Atacuri cu rachete asupra Kievului  

Forţele ucrainene au doborât vineri la primele ore ale dimineţii un aparat de zbor inamic deasupra Kievului, care s-a prăbuşit apoi peste o clădire rezidenţială pe care a incendiat-o, a declarat Anton Herashchenko, un consilier al ministrului de interne, citat de Reuters. [citeste mai departe]

Poftiți la spectacol, poftiți la Liga cluburilor de padel, cea mai atre competiție care are loc în acest weekend

Poftiți la spectacol, poftiți la Liga cluburilor de padel, cea mai atre competiție care are loc în acest weekend

Peste 100 de sportivi din România, Moldova și Italia ajung la Timișoara în acest weekend, unde, în organizarea Asociației Club Sportiv Padel Timișoara are loc prima competiție… [citeste mai departe]

FC Barcelona s-a calificat în optimile de finală ale Ligii Europei. „Catalanii” au învins pe Napoli cu scorul de 4-2

FC Barcelona s-a calificat în optimile de finală ale Ligii Europei. „Catalanii” au învins pe Napoli cu scorul de 4-2

FC Barcelona s-a calificat în optimile de finală ale Ligii Europei! Gruparea catalană a eliminat-o din competiție pe Napoli. După 1-1 în tur, Barca s-a impus… [citeste mai departe]

Sancțiunea primită de Alexander Zverev după gestul incalificabil de la ATP Acapulco

Sancțiunea primită de Alexander Zverev după gestul incalificabil de la ATP Acapulco

Alexander Zverev și-a aflat pedeapsa după ce, miercuri, la turneul de la Acapulco, i-a adresat cuvinte dure arbitrului partidei de dublu la care lua parte și a dat cu racheta în scaunul acestuia.​ [citeste mai departe]

Cosmin Tabără după incidentul de pe „Dan Păltinișanu”: Avem obligația de a ne apuca, din bugetul propriu, să construim un stadion accesibil cluburilor

Cosmin Tabără după incidentul de pe „Dan Păltinișanu”: Avem obligația de a ne apuca, din bugetul propriu, să construim un stadion accesibil cluburilor

Viceprimarul Cosmin Tabără a transmis, vineri dimineață, că s-a simțit umilit… [citeste mai departe]

Ce tarife vor plăti clienții casnici și firmele la energie și gaze de la 1 aprilie

Ce tarife vor plăti clienții casnici și firmele la energie și gaze de la 1 aprilie

Guvernul a decis noile măsuri de protejare a populației de efectele creșterii preturilor la energie și gaze, care vor fi aplicate timp de un an de zile, începând cu 1 aprilie. La electricitate pentru clienții casnici s-a stabilit… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentul UE susține contribuția noilor generații de produse electronice cu tutun sau lichid cu nicotină ca strategie pentru reducerea riscurilor

Parlamentul UE susține contribuția noilor generații de produse electronice cu tutun sau lichid cu nicotină ca strategie pentru reducerea riscurilor

Într-un raport privind prevenirea și tratarea cancerului, adoptat cu majoritate de voturi, Parlamentul… [citeste mai departe]

Armata ucraineană își apără pozițiile pe patru fronturi | ”Tancurile rusești ard perfect atunci când sunt lovite de ATGM-urile noastre”

Armata ucraineană își apără pozițiile pe patru fronturi | ”Tancurile rusești ard perfect atunci când sunt lovite de ATGM-urile noastre”

Trupele ucrainiene își apără pozițiile pe patru fronturi, în ciuda faptului că sunt în inferioritate numerică,… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski cere din nou ajutor contra agresiunii Rusiei și spune că nu va pleca din Kiev

Zelenski cere din nou ajutor contra agresiunii Rusiei și spune că nu va pleca din Kiev

Preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski a declarat vineri că agresiunea neîntreruptă a Rusiei asupra ţării sale arată că sancţiunile impuse Moscovei de Occident nu sunt suficiente, potrivit Reuters. [citeste mai departe]

Harababura Vintage Fair: Intersecția dintre design contemporan și cultura vintage

Harababura Vintage Fair: Intersecția dintre design contemporan și cultura vintage

Harababura Vintage Fair revine la sfârșitul acestei luni cu o nouă ediție, pentru prima dată la Centrul de Proiecte. Sărbătoriți venirea primăverii cu muzică disco, design local și colecții de viniluri. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Russian forces launch missiles into Kyiv

Publicat:
Russian forces launch missiles into Kyiv

Ukrainian officials reported rocket strikes in Kyiv in the early hours of Friday as Russian forces close in on the capital city, after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post- security order, according to AP News. […] The post Russian forces launch missiles into Kyiv appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Russian forces launch invasion of Ukraine with strikes on defences

10:56, 24.02.2022 - Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east, according to Reuters. Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on…

NATO welcomes more U.S. forces to Romania

14:36, 11.02.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that the presence of American troops in Romania showed the United States‘ commitment to the security of Europe, as more soldiers arrived at an airbase, according to Reuters. NATO Secretary General visited the Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Base (MK)…

Putin arrives in Beijing for Winter Olympics with gas supply deal for China

11:46, 04.02.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin touched down in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday, bringing with him a deal to increase natural gas supply to China amid rising tensions with the West, according to Reuters.  Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing that Russia had prepared a new…

Airlines shake up flights to avoid escalation in Ukraine

14:35, 28.01.2022 - Airlines are altering schedules to limit their exposure to Ukrainian airspace, though flights into and out of the country are continuing as its standoff with Russian troops massed at the border intensifies, according to Bloomberg. Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe’s largest discount airline, has reduced…

Russia wants NATO forces to leave Romania, Bulgaria

12:11, 21.01.2022 - The security guarantees that Russia seeks from the West include provisions requiring NATO forces to leave Romania and Bulgaria, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday, according to Reuters. Moscow has demanded legally binding guarantees from NATO that the bloc will stop its expansion and return…

Several Ukraine ministry websites struck by likely cyberattack

10:50, 14.01.2022 - Several Ukraine government websites were down Friday, in what the Foreign Ministry said was a cyberattack, according to Bloomberg.   The websites of Ukraine’s foreign, agriculture and education ministries were among those that were down, some with their content replaced by messages in Russian, Polish…

Talks with Russia must prioritize Nord Stream 2 to deter Putin says Ukraine’s Naftogaz CEO

11:55, 13.01.2022 - The chief executive of Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz said it is absurd for Nord Stream 2 not to be among the top priorities of international talks with the Kremlin, repeating his call for further sanctions on the gas pipeline to deter another Russian incursion, according to CNBC. The comments…

Europe’s missteps stoke gas price, says Russia, as fuel flows east

15:00, 24.12.2021 - Europe is paying record gas prices because of its failure to sign long-term supply contracts and could ease the pressure by ending delays to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that runs from Russia to Germany, a top Russian official said on Friday, according to Reuters. Europe’s benchmark gas price climbed…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 25 februarie 2022
Bucuresti 0°C | 13°C
Iasi 3°C | 13°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 10°C
Timisoara 2°C | 14°C
Constanta 1°C | 11°C
Brasov -4°C | 9°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 10°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 20.02.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 575.815,20 9.639.194,56
II (5/6) 12 15.994,86 -
III (4/6) 559 343,36 -
IV (3/6) 9.683 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 10.313.561,36

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 24 februarie 2022
USD 4.3564
EUR 4.9463
CHF 4.7403
GBP 5.9234
CAD 3.4271
XAU 265.462
JPY 3.7856
CNY 0.6896
AED 1.1861
AUD 3.1629
MDL 0.2428
BGN 2.529

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec