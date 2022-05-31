Russia widens Europe gas cuts as Gazprom halts Dutch trader’s supply

Stiri Recomandate

Ministerul Justiției propune o lege a fugarilor, ca răspuns la creșterea numărului condamnaților care fug din țară

Ministerul Justiției propune o lege a fugarilor, ca răspuns la creșterea numărului condamnaților care fug din țară

Ministerul Justiţiei a pus în dezbatere publică un proiect de modificare a Codului penal – „o lege a fugarilor” – prin care se propune ca persoanele condamnate… [citeste mai departe]

Capturați și forțați să recunoască crime de război, doi soldați ruși au fost ținuți într-o cutie de sticlă armată

Capturați și forțați să recunoască crime de război, doi soldați ruși au fost ținuți într-o cutie de sticlă armată

Doi militari ruși pledează vinovați într-un nou proces pentru crime de război în Ucraina, anunță Reuters. Doi militari ruși capturați au pledat vinovați… [citeste mai departe]

Se alege praful de CSM București, după încă un sezon ratat, în ciuda unui buget uriaș dat de Nicușor Dan: 10 jucătoare au plecat

Se alege praful de CSM București, după încă un sezon ratat, în ciuda unui buget uriaș dat de Nicușor Dan: 10 jucătoare au plecat

CSM Bucureşti, vicecampioană în 2022, a anunţat, marţi, că 10 jucătoare părăsesc lotul. Între acestea se numără Jelena Grubisic,… [citeste mai departe]

35 de inculpaţi, prejudiciu de 25 milioane de euro, sechestru pe 146 de imobile

35 de inculpaţi, prejudiciu de 25 milioane de euro, sechestru pe 146 de imobile

CARAŞ-SEVERIN – Cam acesta este, pe scurt, bilanţul dosarului devalizării societăţilor Hercules şi Argirom, dosar trimis de procurori în instanţă după ani de zile şi sute de probe… Prin rechizitoriul din data de 12.05.2022, procurorii DIICOT… [citeste mai departe]

Giurgiu: 17 tone de deșeuri depistate în Vama Giurgiu de Poliția de Frontieră și comisarii Gărzii de Mediu

Giurgiu: 17 tone de deșeuri depistate în Vama Giurgiu de Poliția de Frontieră și comisarii Gărzii de Mediu

O nouă ”tranșă” de deșeuri ce ar fi trebuit să ajungă în România a fost oprită de Poliția de Frontieră și Garda de Mediu în Vama Giurgiu. Potrivit unui comunicat al Poliției de… [citeste mai departe]

250 de proiecte finanțate cu aproape 6 milioane de lei de CJ Timiș

250 de proiecte finanțate cu aproape 6 milioane de lei de CJ Timiș

Consiliul Județean Timiș a alocat peste 5,6 milioane lei pentru programul TimCultura 2022 –  suma nerambursabilă de care instituția dispune – pentru 250 de proiecte care au fost acceptate din cele 374 de proiecte depuse pentru finanțare, pentru care s-a solicitat… [citeste mai departe]

Radu Banciu, derapaj halucinant după retrogradarea lui Dinamo: „Să aveți mormânt ca animalele!" VIDEO

Radu Banciu, derapaj halucinant după retrogradarea lui Dinamo: „Să aveți mormânt ca animalele!” VIDEO

Radu Banciu, derapaj halucinant după retrogradarea lui Dinamo. Echipa din Ștefan cel Mare părăsește prima divizie pentru prima oară în cei 74 de ani de istorie. Gruparea care a adunat… [citeste mai departe]

Problemele cele mai grave cu care se confruntă Capitala, analizate de prefectul Capitalei şi primarul general

Problemele cele mai grave cu care se confruntă Capitala, analizate de prefectul Capitalei şi primarul general

Problemele cele mai grave cu care se confruntă Capitala - termoficarea, urbanismul, aspecte legate de mediu, trafic, îngrijirea parcurilor pentru prevenirea muşcăturilor de căpuşe… [citeste mai departe]

Cătălin Drulă: Plecarea lui Dacian Cioloș din USR încalcă o promisiune făcută românilor

Cătălin Drulă: Plecarea lui Dacian Cioloș din USR încalcă o promisiune făcută românilor

Plecarea lui Dacian Cioloş din USR este regretabilă şi încalcă o promisiune făcută românilor în ultimii trei ani, consideră liderul Uniunii, Cătălin Drulă. „Plecarea oricărui coleg este regretabilă, dar a lui… [citeste mai departe]

Dinamo, zguduită din temelii: Se vorbeşte despre arestări după prima retrogradare din istoria clubului!

Dinamo, zguduită din temelii: Se vorbeşte despre arestări după prima retrogradare din istoria clubului!

În cel mai pur stil românesc, când lucrurile merg prost, nu există niciun vinovat. Pasarea responsabilităţii e un „sport“ la care fotbalul autohton ar fi cucerit, cu siguranţă, titlul mondial.… [citeste mai departe]


Russia widens Europe gas cuts as Gazprom halts Dutch trader's supply

Publicat:
Russia widens Europe gas cuts as Gazprom halts Dutch trader’s supply

Russia widened its gas cuts to Europe on Tuesday with Gazprom turning off supply to top Dutch trader GasTerra escalating the economic battle between Moscow and Brussels and pushing up European gas prices, according to Reuters. The move comes a day after Denmark flagged a potential end to its Russian gas supply and the European

Oil prices climb above $120 a barrel ahead of EU meeting

15:05, 30.05.2022 - Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports, according to Reuters. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday,…

Pope wants to visit Moscow to meet Putin over Ukraine war

10:11, 04.05.2022 - Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but had not received a reply, according to Reuters. The pope also told Italy’s Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch Kirill of the…

Romania calls for more investments in gas infrastructure

10:50, 03.05.2022 - Romania has already identified alternative sources and routes for natural gas to reduce dependency on Russian imports, but it needs the region’s gas corridors to become operational, the energy minister said, according to Euractiv. EU energy ministers met in Brussels on Monday to discuss the energy security…

Donors give 659.5 mln euros in aid to Republic of Moldova

08:15, 06.04.2022 - European and international donors agreed on Tuesday to extend 659.5 mln euros in aid to Republic of Moldova, Europe’s poorest country, which is hosting more than 100,000 refugees from Ukraine at a time of soaring energy prices, according to Reuters.  Speaking after a donor conference she hosted in Berlin,…

Several EU countries expel Russian diplomats over alleged spying

12:30, 30.03.2022 - EU countries Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland and the Czech Republic on Tuesday announced the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats suspected of spying, in coordinated action taken in the shadow of Moscow’s war in Ukraine, according to France 24.  Russia said it would respond in kind. Belgian Foreign…

US Treasury: More Western sanctions to target Russian economy, supply chains

13:25, 29.03.2022 - The United States and its allies plan further sanctions against Russian supply chains and economic sectors that play a key role in the war in Ukraine, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday, according to Politico. Speaking in London on a European trip to consult allies on sanctions…

Ukraine’s president asks NATO for more military support against Russia

14:40, 24.03.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to NATO leaders on Thursday to increase military support for his country against Russian forces that he warned would next target alliance members in eastern Europe including Poland, according to Reuters. Addressing a NATO summit in Brussels, Zelenskiy…

Leaders of Poland, Czech Republic, Slovenia to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

11:40, 15.03.2022 - The Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia were travelling to Kyiv on Tuesday to show support for the country on behalf of the EU, the first foreign leaders to visit the Ukrainian capital since Russia’s invasion, according to Reuters.  Kyiv has been under Russian attacks: two powerful…


