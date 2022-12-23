Russia threatens to block oil sales to countries participating in price cap

Stiri Recomandate

FOTO – Mașină lovită de tren, la Livada

FOTO – Mașină lovită de tren, la Livada

Pompierii din cadrul Detașamentului Dej au intervenit, vineri, după ce un autoturism a fost lovit de un tren, pe raza localității Livada, comuna Iclod. Apelul de urgență a fost înregistrat în jurul orei 14.20, iar la fața locului s-au deplasat o autospecială cu modul de descarcerare și un echipaj SAJ. Echipajele… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sănătăţii: Pacienţii răniţi în accidentul de autocar din Pasajul Unirii sunt în stare stabilă- Excepţie - un rănit internat la Floreasca, la ATI

Ministerul Sănătăţii: Pacienţii răniţi în accidentul de autocar din Pasajul Unirii sunt în stare stabilă- Excepţie - un rănit internat la Floreasca, la ATI

Ministerul Sănătăţii (MS) anunţă că pacienţii răniţi în accidentul… [citeste mai departe]

Transport public pentru cei care vor merge la inaugurarea Arenei Chişinău. Cât va costa şi cum va circula autobuzul de pe cursa specială

Transport public pentru cei care vor merge la inaugurarea Arenei Chişinău. Cât va costa şi cum va circula autobuzul de pe cursa specială

Primăria Chişnău va pune la dispoziție o rută specială de autobuz pentru transportarea tur-retur a celor care vor participa… [citeste mai departe]

Reprezentantul Ambasadei Mexicului - în audienţă la MAE privind interzicerea accesului unor cetăţeni români

Reprezentantul Ambasadei Mexicului - în audienţă la MAE privind interzicerea accesului unor cetăţeni români

Însărcinatul cu afaceri ad-interim al Ambasadei Statelor Unite Mexicane la Bucureşti a fost invitat în audienţă de către secretarul de stat în MAE pentru Afaceri globale şi strategii… [citeste mai departe]

Băimăreancă bătută de concubinul mai tânăr ca ea cu aproape 20 de ani

Băimăreancă bătută de concubinul mai tânăr ca ea cu aproape 20 de ani

Joi, 22 decembrie, la ora 10.50, polițiștii din Baia Mare au fost sesizați de către o femeie prin S.N.U.A.U. 112 cu privire la faptul că vecinul ei provoacă scandal și și-a agresat fizic concubina. Deplasați la fața locului, polițiștii au identificat… [citeste mai departe]

Accidentul din Pasajul Unirii. S-a deschis dosar penal pentru ucidere din culpă

Accidentul din Pasajul Unirii. S-a deschis dosar penal pentru ucidere din culpă

Polițiști de la Brigada Rutieră a Capitalei au deschis dosar penal pentru ucidere din culpă și vătămare corporală din culpă după accidentul care a avut loc vineri la intrarea în Pasajul Unirii din Capitală, în care un autocar s-a prins în limitatorul… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat dus la spital cu traumatism cranio-cerebral sever după ce a căzut pe un şantier

Bărbat dus la spital cu traumatism cranio-cerebral sever după ce a căzut pe un şantier

Un bărbat în vârstă de 42 de ani a fost dus în stare gravă la spital de către un echipaj SMURD după ce a căzut de la înălţime, pe şantierul unei case aflate în construcţie într-o zonă centrală din municipiul Sibiu, informează… [citeste mai departe]

Nu exclud posibilitatea de a prelua banca tehnică a Australiei, spune fostul selecţioner al Angliei, Eddie Jones

Nu exclud posibilitatea de a prelua banca tehnică a Australiei, spune fostul selecţioner al Angliei, Eddie Jones

Nu exclud posibilitatea de a prelua banca tehnică a naţionalei Australiei, a declarat vineri fostul selecţioner al naţionalei de rugby a Angliei, Eddie Jones, scrie BBC, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

David Popovici, cap de listă în topul celor mai mari realizări din înot pe anul 2022

David Popovici, cap de listă în topul celor mai mari realizări din înot pe anul 2022

Chiar dacă nu a prins podiumul la proba de 100 metri liber, David Popovici a obținut o medalie de argint la Campionatele Mondiale de Înot în bazin scurt de la Melbourne, iar presa din America este încântată de influența pe care… [citeste mai departe]

Dosar penal după accidentul grav din Pasajul Unirii, soldat cu 1 mort și 24 de răniți - Acuzațiile: ucidere și vătămare corporală din culpă

Dosar penal după accidentul grav din Pasajul Unirii, soldat cu 1 mort și 24 de răniți - Acuzațiile: ucidere și vătămare corporală din culpă

Brigada Rutieră a anunțat reluarea traficului în Pasajul Unirii după accidentul grav produs în urmă cu… [citeste mai departe]


Russia threatens to block oil sales to countries participating in price cap

Publicat:
Russia threatens to block oil sales to countries participating in price cap

A new Kremlin decree will ban oil and petroleum product sales to “legal entities demanding compliance in contracts with the price ceiling introduced by the ,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian media on Friday, according to Politico. Moscow is ready to “reduce partial production at the beginning of next year … […] The post Russia threatens to block oil sales to countries participating in price cap appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Putin says no limit on financial support for Russia’s armed forces

16:01, 21.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Russian army had to learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine, promising to give the military whatever it needed to prosecute a war nearing the end of its 10th month, according to Reuters. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin…

G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap

11:31, 05.12.2022 - The Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production, according to Reuters. The G7 nations and Australia…

Putin is open to talks on Ukraine, Kremlin says

13:36, 02.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin is open to talks on a possible settlement to the conflict in Ukraine and believes in a diplomatic solution, the Kremlin said on Friday after Joe Biden suggested he was prepared to speak to the Russian leader, according to Reuters. Biden, speaking beside French President Emmanuel…

EU tentatively agrees $60 price cap on Russian seaborne oil

11:55, 02.12.2022 - European Union governments tentatively agreed on Thursday on a $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil – an idea of the Group of Seven (G7) nations – with an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap at 5% below the market price, according to diplomats, according to Reuters.. The agreement still needs…

US tries to break EU deadlock over Russian oil price cap

11:06, 30.11.2022 - U.S. officials have stepped in to try to persuade Poland and other EU countries to agree on a plan to hit Vladimir Putin‘s war fund by capping the price paid for Russian oil, according to Politico. As time runs out ahead of a Monday deadline for implementing the G7 price cap plan, Poland, Estonia and…

U.N. hold talks with Russia on Black Sea grains deal

15:10, 11.11.2022 - Talks between a Russian delegation and senior U.N. officials to address Moscow’s grievances about the Black Sea grains export initiative began in Geneva on Friday, a U.N. spokesperson said, according to Reuters.  The negotiations come just eight days before the deal brokered by the United Nations and…

China’s Xi warns Putin not to use nuclear arms in Ukraine

13:40, 04.11.2022 - Chinese leader Xi Jinping made his most direct criticism yet of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine on Friday, warning the Russian president not to resort to nuclear weapons and calling on visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to push for peace talks, according to Politico. Xi’s warning comes just over…

Erdogan and Putin discuss improving ties, ending Ukraine war

12:50, 07.10.2022 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about improving bilateral ties and he repeated Ankara’s willingness to do its part to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine, Erdogan’s office said on Friday, according to Reuters. The latest developments in Ukraine,…


