Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports

Stiri Recomandate

Un exemplar rar al Constituţiei americane, estimat între 20 de milioane şi 30 de milioane de dolari, va fi scos la licitaţie

Un exemplar rar al Constituţiei americane, estimat între 20 de milioane şi 30 de milioane de dolari, va fi scos la licitaţie

Un rarisim exemplar original al Constituţiei Statelor Unite ale Americii din 1787, estimat între 20 de milioane şi 30 de milioane de dolari, va… [citeste mai departe]

Cererile de preschimbare a permiselor de conducere care expiră vor crește de 8 ori în perioada următoare: Măsuri de urgență, la Guvern

Cererile de preschimbare a permiselor de conducere care expiră vor crește de 8 ori în perioada următoare: Măsuri de urgență, la Guvern

Poliția are dificultăți în gestionarea solicitărilor de eliberare a permiselor de conducere și a documentelor aferente… [citeste mai departe]

Adolescentă dată dispărută în Germania, găsită la granița României cu Serbia. Explicația tinerei

Adolescentă dată dispărută în Germania, găsită la granița României cu Serbia. Explicația tinerei

Poliţiştii de frontieră de la PTF Moraviţa au depistat o minoră de cetăţenie germană care era dată dispărută. Tânăra a declarat că plecase spre Serbia cu prietenul ei şi familia acestuia.… [citeste mai departe]

Filme documentare de la Astra Film Festival vor fi proiectate în premieră în Republica Moldova

Filme documentare de la Astra Film Festival vor fi proiectate în premieră în Republica Moldova

O selecţie a celor mai apreciate filme ale ediţiei din acest an a festivalului AStra Film vor fi proiectate, în premieră, la Chişinău. Programul special Astra Film Chişinău mai include proiecţia filmului-eveniment… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai norocoase numere la Loto 6/49. Au fost extrase de sute de ori

Cele mai norocoase numere la Loto 6/49. Au fost extrase de sute de ori

Cele mai norocoase numere la Loto 6/49. Au fost extrase de sute de ori. Sunt numere extrase la Loto 6/49 de sute de ori. Acestea sunt considerate a fi cele mai norocoase numere din istoria Loteriei, deci merită încercate. Un studiu realizat în 2017, care a care… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia reia participarea la acordul privind cerealele din Ucraina

Rusia reia participarea la acordul privind cerealele din Ucraina

Acordul permite transportul a milioane de tone de cereale ucrainene prin porturi blocate și urmărește să prevină foametea în țările mai sărace.„Federația Rusă consideră că garanțiile primite în acest moment par a fi suficiente și reia punerea în aplicare [citeste mai departe]

Polonia construiește un zid la granița cu exclava rusească Kaliningrad

Polonia construiește un zid la granița cu exclava rusească Kaliningrad

Guvernul Poloniei a anunțat, miercuri, că va construi o barieră fizică la granițele sale cu exclava rusească Kaliningrad pentru a oprit trecerile ilegale de migranți, despre care polonezii spun că sunt orchestrate de ruși. [citeste mai departe]

Accident grav în Austria: Șapte răniți, după coliziunea între două mașini conduse de români

Accident grav în Austria: Șapte răniți, după coliziunea între două mașini conduse de români

Șapte persoane au fost rănite într-un accident petrecut în Austria în care au fost implicate două mașini conduse de români. Grav accident petrecut, luni noapte, pe Autostrada A1, în apropiere de Bergland… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia anunță că reia acordul privind exportul de cereale ucrainene. „Am primit garanții scrise din partea Ucrainei”

Rusia anunță că reia acordul privind exportul de cereale ucrainene. „Am primit garanții scrise din partea Ucrainei”

Rusia va participa din nou la acordul negociat de Turcia și ONU care facilitează exporturile de produse agricole din porturile ucrainene, „după ce a primit… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul comunei Nicolae Bălcescu din Călărași, anchetat de DNA pentru o delapidare de 3 milioane de euro

Primarul comunei Nicolae Bălcescu din Călărași, anchetat de DNA pentru o delapidare de 3 milioane de euro

Landor Moșteanu, primarul liberal al comunei Nicolae Bălcescu din Călărași și alte patru persoane sunt vizate de un dosar de delapidare în formă continuată, cu un prejudiciu estimat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports

Publicat:
Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports

Russia agreed Wednesday to resume its participation in a deal brokered by Turkey and the U.N. to keep grain and other commodities moving out of Ukraine’s ports during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Turkey’s president said, according to AP News.  said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar […] The post Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU to help Ukrainian energy sector targeted by Russian attacks

16:11, 01.11.2022 - The European Union is exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine‘s energy sector, which has been harmed by weeks of Russian attacks, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am in Kyiv today to help scale up support to the Ukraine energy sector,”…

EU’s Von Der Leyen says Russian attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure are war crimes

14:25, 19.10.2022 - Russia‘s missile and drone attacks on power stations and other civilian infrastructure in Ukraine are “acts of pure terror” that amount to war crimes, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, according to RFE/RL. “Yesterday we saw again Russia’s targeted attacks against…

Putin formally annexes more than 15% of Ukraine

11:21, 05.10.2022 - President Vladimir Putin completed the formal annexation of more than 15% of Ukraine on Wednesday just as Russian forces battled to halt a Ukrainian counter-offensive across swathes of the territories, according to Reuters. In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin…

Ukraine says it will never agree to Russian ultimatums

13:36, 28.09.2022 - Ukraine stated on Wednesday that Russian-staged votes in four Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia were “null and worthless”, and that Kyiv would press on with efforts to liberate Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces, according to Reuters.  Urging its international partners to impose…

Romania bans use of Russian antivirus software in public institutions

11:21, 15.09.2022 - The Government of Romania approved on Wednesday the draft law on the protection of IT systems of public authorities and institutions in the context of the invasion launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, according to Romania-Insider. The draft law establishes the necessary legal and institutional…

France, Romania to agree deal to boost Ukrainian grain exports, transport minister says

11:25, 12.09.2022 - France‘s transport minister said on Sunday he would sign an agreement with Romania to help increase Ukrainian grain exports to developing countries including to the Mediterranean, according to Reuters. Ukraine’s grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports, a key…

Putin says wants to restrict destinations for Ukraine’s grain exports

11:35, 07.09.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned of a looming global food crisis and said he would discuss amending a landmark grain deal with Ukraine to limit the countries that can receive cargo shipments, according to Reuters.  Putin stated that Moscow had done everything it could to ensure Ukraine…

EU foreign policy chief eyes green light for Ukraine training mission

10:16, 30.08.2022 - European Union defence ministers might agree in principle on Tuesday on setting up an EU military training mission for Ukraine, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said, according to Reuters.  Several EU countries have been training Ukrainian troops for a while individually, mainly enabling them to operate…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 02 noiembrie 2022
Bucuresti 9°C | 25°C
Iasi 8°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 7°C | 15°C
Timisoara 6°C | 16°C
Constanta 11°C | 22°C
Brasov 7°C | 18°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 15°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 02 noiembrie 2022
USD 4.947
EUR 4.9134
CHF 4.9819
GBP 5.7099
CAD 3.6523
XAU 262.679
JPY 3.3617
CNY 0.6802
AED 1.3469
AUD 3.1896
MDL 0.2562
BGN 2.5122

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec