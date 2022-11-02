Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports Russia agreed Wednesday to resume its participation in a deal brokered by Turkey and the U.N. to keep grain and other commodities moving out of Ukraine’s ports during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Turkey’s president said, according to AP News. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar […] The post Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

