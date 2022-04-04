Russia imposes visa restrictions on citizens of ‘unfriendly countries’

Stiri Recomandate

Ela Crăciun a lansat cartea ,,365 de mese fără griji! 101 rețete uşoare pentru diversificare şi copii mofturoşi”

Ela Crăciun a lansat cartea ,,365 de mese fără griji! 101 rețete uşoare pentru diversificare şi copii mofturoşi”

După succesul primelor sale două volume, ,,9 luni fără griji” şi ,,12 luni fără griji”, care deja se află la cel de-al treilea tiraj, fosta prezentatoare TV,… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Bacău: Funcționarea spitalelor cu personal medical încadrat fără concurs, pe perioada stării de alertă, reglementată printr-o ordonanță de urgență

(AUDIO) Bacău: Funcționarea spitalelor cu personal medical încadrat fără concurs, pe perioada stării de alertă, reglementată printr-o ordonanță de urgență

Funcționarea spitalelor care au personal medical încadrat fără concurs… [citeste mai departe]

Max Verstappen nu este cel mai bun pilot din Formula 1, spune un fost campion mondial

Max Verstappen nu este cel mai bun pilot din Formula 1, spune un fost campion mondial

Lewis Hamilton și Max Verstappen au oferit un sezon 2021 memorabil în Formula 1, cei doi duelându-se pentru titlul mondial până în ultimul tur al Grand Prixului de final (Abu Dhabi, victoria fiind de partea olandezului). Jenson Button,… [citeste mai departe]

Adolescent în flăcări, la un centru de plasament din Buzău

Adolescent în flăcări, la un centru de plasament din Buzău

Un adolescent a ajuns la Spitalul „Grigore Alexandrescu” din Capitală, cu multiple arsuri pe mai bine de jumătate din corp, după ce a fost implicat într-un incident produs într-un centru de plasament din Buzău. Cazul datează de joia trecută, când băiatul, în vârstă de 16 ani,… [citeste mai departe]

ÎNVĂȚĂMÂNTUL TEHNIC ȘI PROFESIONAL HUNEDOREAN

ÎNVĂȚĂMÂNTUL TEHNIC ȘI PROFESIONAL HUNEDOREAN

Invitată: Luiza Dana CIOARĂ, inspector școlar pentru învățământul profesional și tehnic la Inspectoratul Școlaral județului  Hunedoara The post ÎNVĂȚĂMÂNTUL TEHNIC ȘI PROFESIONAL HUNEDOREAN appeared first on Stiri din judetul Hunedoara . [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai nereușite operații estetice din showbiz! Vedetele care s-au desfigurat din cauza nenumăratelor intervenții

Cele mai nereușite operații estetice din showbiz! Vedetele care s-au desfigurat din cauza nenumăratelor intervenții

Fiecare dintre noi își dorește să aibă o formă fizică cât mai bună și să țină la distanță semnele pe care trecerea timpului le lasă pe chipul nostru. Același lucru… [citeste mai departe]

Au început înscrierile la Concursul județean „Eroul din localitatea / familia mea”!

Au început înscrierile la Concursul județean „Eroul din localitatea / familia mea”!

Concursul „Eroul din localitatea / familia mea” a ajuns la ediția a III-a. Înscrierile au început astăzi, competiția fiind deschisă pentru toți elevii de gimnaziu și liceu pasionați de istorie. Asociația Națională Cultul… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul german de finanţe: Renunţarea la gazul rusesc ar afecta pe termen scurt mai mult UE decât Rusia

Ministrul german de finanţe: Renunţarea la gazul rusesc ar afecta pe termen scurt mai mult UE decât Rusia

Germania nu se poate lipsi "pe termen scurt" de livrările de gaze ruseşti, iar eventuale sancţiuni împotriva Moscovei în acest sector ar face mai mult rău Uniunii Europene decât Rusiei,… [citeste mai departe]

Vladimir Putin pedepseşte România. A semnat un decret care loveşte şi în ţara noastră

Vladimir Putin pedepseşte România. A semnat un decret care loveşte şi în ţara noastră

Putin a semnat luni un decret ce restrânge acordarea de vize pentru cetăţenii statelor ”neprietenoase” faţă de Rusia, incluzând aici statele Uniunii Europene, care au impus Moscovei sancţiuni după agresiunea acesteia… [citeste mai departe]

2,9 miliarde USD. Cel mai bogat om din lume propulsează acțiunile Twitter

2,9 miliarde USD. Cel mai bogat om din lume propulsează acțiunile Twitter

Miliardarul Elon Musk, directorul general al Tesla, a acumulat o participaţie de 9,2% la Twitter, o dezvăluire care a provocat creşterea cu 26% a preţului acţiunilor platformei de socializare. Musk deţine în prezent un pachet de 73.486.938 acţiuni ordinare… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Russia imposes visa restrictions on citizens of ‘unfriendly countries’

Publicat:
Russia imposes visa restrictions on citizens of ‘unfriendly countries’

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday introducing visa restrictions for citizens of countries that Moscow deems “unfriendly” in response to sanctions over Ukraine, according to Reuters. The decree, which comes into force on Monday, suspends Russia’s simplified visa issuance regime with some countries as well as Norway, Switzerland, Denmark and […] The post Russia imposes visa restrictions on citizens of ‘unfriendly countries’ appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU foreign ministers consider new sanctions on Russia, some push for oil embargo

11:45, 21.03.2022 - EU foreign and defence ministers meet on Monday to discuss imposing further sanctions on Moscow and to decide whether to introduce an oil embargo, according to Reuters.  Trying to force a Russian military withdrawal from Ukraine, the European Union and its Western allies has already imposed a panoply…

War could be over by May, says Ukrainian presidential adviser

13:35, 15.03.2022 - The war in Ukraine is likely to be over by early May when Russia runs out of resources to attack its neighbour, Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff said late on Monday, according to Reuters. Talks between Kyiv and Moscow – in which Arestovich is not personally…

Russia sets cease-fire for evacuations amid heavy shelling

12:35, 07.03.2022 - Russia announced a yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, but previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow’s armed forces continued to hammer some Ukrainian cities with rockets even after the announcement, according to…

Visa, Mastercard block Russian financial institutions after sanctions

11:51, 01.03.2022 - U.S. payment card firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc have blocked multiple Russian financial institutions from their network, complying with government sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Visa said on Monday it was taking prompt action to ensure compliance with…

Central European countries prepare to receive Ukrainian refugees

13:06, 24.02.2022 - Central European countries braced on Thursday to receive people fleeing Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, with Poland setting up reception points on its border and Hungary planning to send troops to create a corridor for refugees, according to Reuters.  The countries on the European Union’s eastern flank…

Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks

12:20, 14.02.2022 - Ukraine‘s ambassador to Britain on Monday clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance, according to Reuters.  Asked whether or not Ukraine might reconsider its…

Macron flies to Moscow in high-risk diplomatic mission

10:55, 07.02.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron flies to Moscow on Monday in a risky diplomatic move, seeking commitments from Russian President Vladimir Putin to dial down tensions with Ukraine, where Western leaders fear the Kremlin plans an invasion, according to Reuters.  Macron has made a frenetic series of phone…

Russia says it’s not optimistic on U.S. talks, won’t let them drag on

14:25, 11.01.2022 - Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters.   Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 05 aprilie 2022
Bucuresti 3°C | 19°C
Iasi 4°C | 18°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 16°C
Timisoara 3°C | 18°C
Constanta 5°C | 14°C
Brasov 1°C | 14°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 12°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 03.04.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 441.831,60 1.180.166,00
II (5/6) 7 32.388,85 -
III (4/6) 542 271,72 -
IV (3/6) 8.934 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.822.185,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 aprilie 2022
USD 4.4875
EUR 4.9437
CHF 4.8389
GBP 5.885
CAD 3.5901
XAU 278.155
JPY 3.6597
CNY 0.7052
AED 1.2218
AUD 3.3719
MDL 0.2436
BGN 2.5276

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec