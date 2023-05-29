Russia hits Ukrainian military facility and Odesa port in air strikes

Stiri Recomandate

Elevii cer o procedură de urgenţă pentru înscrierea la Bacalaureat: Incertitudinea creşte în fiecare zi

Consiliul Naţional al Elevilor solicită stabilirea unei proceduri de urgenţă pentru înscrierea elevilor la examenul de Bacalaureat, în contextul în care aceste înscrieri ar fi trebuit… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis congratulates Turkeys Erdogan: Looking forward to continuing our close cooperation

President Klaus Iohannis congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election for another five years as Turkey's president."I am looking forward to continuing our close cooperation, based on the… [citeste mai departe]

Știrea Cititorului: Au inundat locul de joacă pentru copii cu stropitoarele

Ce nu reușește să facă natura, face omul cu mâna lui până la urmă. Este cazul și în părculețul de la FunShop Park Turda care este inundat în prezent, probabil din cauza stropitoarelor care merg și la ora actuală. Un cititor TurdaNews ne-a trimis… [citeste mai departe]

Patru oameni au murit azi noapte și alți 19 s-au salvat după ce o barcă s-a scufundat în urma unei vijelii în apropiere de Milano

Patru persoane au murit duminică noapte după ce o ambarcațiune turistică s-a răsturnat pe Lacul Maggiore, în nordul Italiei, din cauza… [citeste mai departe]

Vasile Dîncu, despre scenariul ca PNL să rămână cu premier până la toamnă: Vrabia mălai visează, dar nu cred că se poate întâmpla

Preşedintele Consiliului Naţional al PSD, Vasile Dîncu, a afirmat că rotativa guvernamentală va avea loc în proporţie… [citeste mai departe]

Max Verstappen l-a depăşit pe Vettel la numărul de victorii pentru Red Bull

Pilotul olandez Max Verstappen a scris o nouă pagină de istorie a echipei Red Bull, după ce a obţinut duminică a 39-a sa victorie din Formula 1, la Marele Premiu al Monaco, depăşind recordul germanului Sebastian Vettel, de patru ori campion mondial… [citeste mai departe]

Cătălin Scărlătescu a răbufnit la „Chefi la cuțite”: „Sunt plin de nervi. E cutremur în echipă”. Ce a pățit bucătarul

În seara aceasta, la „Chefi la cuțite”, competiția continuă cu o nouă luptă, în care fiecare echipă intră cu un scop bine definit.… [citeste mai departe]

Alice în Țara Minunilor, un spectacol de excepție al Atelierului Actorului din Câmpina, în fața unei săli pline până la refuz

În sala mare a Casei Tineretului din Câmpina, în fața unui public numeros, copiii și tinerii de la "Atelierul Actorului" au prezentat… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Copiilor va fi sărbătorită la Chișinău pe 2 iunie

În acest an Ziua Copiilor, sărbătorită  anual la data de 1 iunie va fi organizată pe data de 2 iunie, din cauza Summitului EPC 2023. Declarațiile au fost făcute de Primarul Capitalei, Ion Ceban, în cadrul ședinței operative a serviciilor municipale de astăzi. [citeste mai departe]

Cât cer liderii sindicatelor din educație să fie salariul unui profesor debutant?

Președintele Federaţiei Sindicatelor din Educaţie „Spiru Haret”, Marius Nistor, a anunțat, luni, că sindicaliștii cer ca în viitoare lege a salarizării bugetarilor să fie stipulat clar că salariul brut al unui cadru didactic cu studii… [citeste mai departe]


Russia hits Ukrainian military facility and Odesa port in air strikes

Publicat:
Russia put five aircraft out of action in an attack on a military target in western Ukraine and caused a fire at the port of Odesa in heavy air strikes early on Monday, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Ukraine’s military said the attack on Odesa port had caused a fire and damaged […] The post Russia hits Ukrainian military facility and Odesa port in air strikes appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


